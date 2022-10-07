Read full article on original website
Wayne County man wins $5.42M jackpot, 2nd largest sold on Michigan Lottery website
LANSING, MI -- A Wayne County man had a little extra money to spend and now he has a lot more as he won a $5.42 million Lotto 47 jackpot recently. The winner matched all six numbers drawn -- 02-05-14-30-32-42 -- for the Sept. 28 drawing to win the grand prize.
Mega Millions results for 10/11/22; did anyone win the $445 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – The Mega Millions jackpot is nearly worth half of $1 billion as there was no winner of the $445 million jackpot for the drawing held on Tuesday, Oct. 11. That means the drawing on Friday, Oct. 14 will be worth $494 million with a cash option of $248.7 million.
Live Powerball numbers for 10/10/22; jackpot worth $401 million
LANSING, MI -- For the first time in months the Powerball jackpot has surpassed $400 million as the estimated grand prize for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 10 is worth $401 million. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is worth an estimated $205.4 million. MLive will be providing live...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cottage specials, golf getaways in Pure Michigan’s October travel deals
Some travel deals are just a little sweeter in the fall. It might be the gorgeous autumn leaf colors or the cozy fireplaces that invite you to sit down, relax and linger. Whether you’re up for a late season game of golf or a snug cottage stay with a lakefront view, our friends at Pure Michigan have put together a buffet of deals for fall travelers. So pick a spot, pack your overnight bag and get ready to give yourself a much-needed reset before the snow arrives. Here are the top six spots:
PhillyBite
Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots
- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
This Street Might Have the Best Trick or Treating in Michigan
Finding the best places to go trick or treating is key for the Halloween season. When it comes to Halloween, kids around the country have hopes of bringing home bags and bags full of their favorite candy. In order to do that, you have to find the best places to visit to maximize your candy collection.
Unclaimed $50K Powerball ticket expires soon
INDIANAPOLIS — Powerball players should check their old tickets to see if they could have won $50,000. A winning Powerball ticket purchased in April is set to expire on Monday, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The unclaimed prize must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday,...
4 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is your go-to comfort food? If the answer is a burger and some fries on the side, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve delicious burgers, and no matter how you prefer them, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these burger places.
5 haunted houses to visit in mid-Michigan during the Halloween season
With Halloween coming up at the end of the month, these are five must-visit haunted houses in mid-Michigan to bring your friends and family to enjoy. Here’s a look at and description of the five haunted houses in Genesee County and the surrounding area, in no particular order:
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
ClickOnDetroit.com
These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
Paddler dies while canoe racing in northern Michigan
The Frankfort Fire Department (FFD) says its fire and rescue team responded to reports of a kayaker in Lake Michigan at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 near Point Betsie.
Michigan CEO who hid PFAS pollution to be honored as ‘role model’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service
The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations.
Rockin’ Robin: House bill aims to give Michigan a new state bird
While robins are a common sight across the Continental U.S., the Kirtland's warbler summers almost exclusively in Michigan.
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan
Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
Childress, Couch, Martus each seek first term in state House District 69 race
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- There will be a learning curve regardless of who wins the race to represent most of western Genesee County in the Michigan House of Representatives. Candidates Adam Blake Childress (Libertarian), Jesse Couch (Republican) and Jasper Ryan Martus (Democrat) are each seeking a first term in the new 69th District, which was redrawn following the 2020 census.
More than 20 celebrities coming to Michigan who you can meet this weekend
NOVI, MI - More than two dozen celebrities will be spending time in Michigan this weekend and you can meet them. There are “Hocus Pocus” and “Doctor Who” reunions and even the “Mistress of the Dark,” herself, will be in town. They are among...
