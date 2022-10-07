ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastvillagetimes.com

The SDSU Football Podcast Episode 45: First Half Season Recap

East Village Times staff writers Andre Haghverdian and Paul Garrison are here to talk about the latest in SDSU Aztecs Football. In this episode, they recap the first half of the season and look ahead to the second half after the bye week. Listen to the Podcast here:. We hope...
SAN DIEGO, CA
d1sportsnet.com

Roderick Robinson commits to Georgia

4 star running back Roderick Robinson II has flipped his commitment from UCLA to Georgia. The 6-1, 230 pound Robinson, from Lincoln High School in San Diego CA, originally chose UCLA in September over 25 offers. He is rated the No. 15 running back in the 2023 class and No....
LOS ANGELES, CA
eastvillagetimes.com

Loyal End Home Regular Season in Thrilling Draw

On fan appreciation day, the San Diego Loyal and their supporters appreciated both the excitement of the match and the fact that San Diego was guaranteed the second seed in the USL Western Conference, regardless of any other results. A thrilling 3-3 draw with New Mexico United, who had won just one of their previous ten matches, was the end result and roller coaster throughout.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Basketball
Local
California College Basketball
San Diego, CA
College Basketball
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Sports
Daily Aztec

New lawsuit filed in rape case, SDSU investigation officially active

On Sept. 14, a new lawsuit was filed by the lawyer of the young woman allegedly raped by three former San Diego State football players. According to the suit filed, attorney Dan Gilleon requested documents under the California Public Records Act (CPRA) from the City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department regarding results of the rape exam and other aspects of the investigation. Gilleon claims the Police Department failed to comply with the CPRA requests.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Racist slurs left in Del Campo High football team's locker room at Vista Del Lago High

FOLSOM - Del Campo High football players were the apparent target of racist slurs and possible vandalism after Friday night's game against Vista Del Lago High. On Friday, Del Campo played at Vista Del Lago High, which is in Folsom. After the game, Del Campo players went back to the locker room only to find that their belongings had been scattered about and "racial slurs" had been written on a whiteboard, according to Del Campo High Principal Greg Snyder. He didn't elaborate on what was written.In an email to the school body and parents, Synder called the slurs an unacceptable "act...
FOLSOM, CA
weeklyhumorist.com

CARTOON: Over it Outfit

Eric Koman is a San Diego-based artist and cartoonist whose work has appeared in the New Yorker. When he’s not sketching silly drawings, surfing or playing volleyball he is working on a PhD in Bioinformatics at UCSD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdsu#Aztecs
NBC San Diego

Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted Over San Diego County Mountains

Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
onscene.tv

Major Injury Wrong-Way DUI Crash | San Diego

10.07.2022 | 6:53 PM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the car with the least damage was northbound on Florida Dr and went into the southbound lanes. She collided with the female driver of the other car that was southbound head-on. The female driver of the other car had minor injuries, the female passenger suffered a compound fracture to her wrist/arm. Both victims were transported to Mercy Hospital. The female that hit the two, was “Tested and Arrested” for DUI, after refusing to complete the Field Sobriety Test. Florida Dr is closed in both directions for the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy