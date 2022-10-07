Read full article on original website
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Authentic Korean Cuisine in San Diego - WoomiokDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
eastvillagetimes.com
The SDSU Football Podcast Episode 45: First Half Season Recap
East Village Times staff writers Andre Haghverdian and Paul Garrison are here to talk about the latest in SDSU Aztecs Football. In this episode, they recap the first half of the season and look ahead to the second half after the bye week. Listen to the Podcast here:. We hope...
d1sportsnet.com
Roderick Robinson commits to Georgia
4 star running back Roderick Robinson II has flipped his commitment from UCLA to Georgia. The 6-1, 230 pound Robinson, from Lincoln High School in San Diego CA, originally chose UCLA in September over 25 offers. He is rated the No. 15 running back in the 2023 class and No....
eastvillagetimes.com
Loyal End Home Regular Season in Thrilling Draw
On fan appreciation day, the San Diego Loyal and their supporters appreciated both the excitement of the match and the fact that San Diego was guaranteed the second seed in the USL Western Conference, regardless of any other results. A thrilling 3-3 draw with New Mexico United, who had won just one of their previous ten matches, was the end result and roller coaster throughout.
Musgrove family coffee shop busy after Padres advance in playoffs
SAN DIEGO — The Padres big win over the New York Mets on Sunday made for some long lines at an East County coffee shop Monday. Joe Musgrove's parents own 'Caffé Adesso' on Tavern Road in Alpine, not far from El Cajon, where the star pitcher grew up.
Daily Aztec
New lawsuit filed in rape case, SDSU investigation officially active
On Sept. 14, a new lawsuit was filed by the lawyer of the young woman allegedly raped by three former San Diego State football players. According to the suit filed, attorney Dan Gilleon requested documents under the California Public Records Act (CPRA) from the City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department regarding results of the rape exam and other aspects of the investigation. Gilleon claims the Police Department failed to comply with the CPRA requests.
Racist slurs left in Del Campo High football team's locker room at Vista Del Lago High
FOLSOM - Del Campo High football players were the apparent target of racist slurs and possible vandalism after Friday night's game against Vista Del Lago High. On Friday, Del Campo played at Vista Del Lago High, which is in Folsom. After the game, Del Campo players went back to the locker room only to find that their belongings had been scattered about and "racial slurs" had been written on a whiteboard, according to Del Campo High Principal Greg Snyder. He didn't elaborate on what was written.In an email to the school body and parents, Synder called the slurs an unacceptable "act...
weeklyhumorist.com
CARTOON: Over it Outfit
Eric Koman is a San Diego-based artist and cartoonist whose work has appeared in the New Yorker. When he’s not sketching silly drawings, surfing or playing volleyball he is working on a PhD in Bioinformatics at UCSD.
Storms rolling through parts of San Diego County
Storms are firing off across San Diego County Tuesday afternoon and are expected to continue in a westward direction into the evening hours.
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
Plan for trolley connecting San Diego to Tijuana moves forward
SANDAG has selected plan for new trolley from San Diego to Tijuana to move forward with. It is one of 3 proposals to improve transportation in the county.
6 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings, or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
bb.q Chicken Continues to Grow in San Diego
Korean Fried Chicken Brand Adding Sorrento Valley Location
Marine Recruit, 18, Collapses, Dies During Camp Pendleton Training
An 18-year-old Marine recruit collapsed during training at Camp Pendleton and later died at the Marine Corps base hospital, officials said. Private First Class Javier F. Pong was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the hospital, USMC Capt. Joshua D. Collins said. While engaged in scheduled training,...
Carlsbad driver is one of the first in San Diego to own a Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A Carlsbad driver is one of the first in the county to own the new Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck. It's one of Ford's most hyped cars since the Model T. When Griffin starts the truck, you can’t even feel it like most fuel powered trucks....
ucsd.edu
UC San Diego Health Physicians Named ‘Top Docs’ in San Diego County
More than 100 UC San Diego Health physicians have been named “Top Docs” in the 2022 San Diego Magazine “Physicians of Exceptional Excellence” survey, an annual opportunity for doctors across the county to vote for their much respected and admired colleagues. “As the region’s only academic...
NBC San Diego
Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted Over San Diego County Mountains
Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
onscene.tv
Major Injury Wrong-Way DUI Crash | San Diego
10.07.2022 | 6:53 PM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the car with the least damage was northbound on Florida Dr and went into the southbound lanes. She collided with the female driver of the other car that was southbound head-on. The female driver of the other car had minor injuries, the female passenger suffered a compound fracture to her wrist/arm. Both victims were transported to Mercy Hospital. The female that hit the two, was “Tested and Arrested” for DUI, after refusing to complete the Field Sobriety Test. Florida Dr is closed in both directions for the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Average San Diego Gas Price Drops by Largest Amount Since at Least 2019
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest one-day decrease since at least 2019 Tuesday, dropping 4.2 cents to $6.296, its sixth consecutive decrease after rising to a record. The average price has dropped 13.9 cents over the past six days,...
Widespread Showers, Thunderstorms Forecast in SD, Especially Mid-Week
An upper-level low will park off the Southern California coast through week’s end, leading to chances of showers and thunderstorms each day, especially Tuesday through Wednesday. Marine layer clouds will continue along the coast and into the valleys each night and morning, the National Weather Service said Monday. High...
dotesports.com
Amouranth suffers another stalker scare at TwitchCon San Diego, had to ’get security involved’
TwitchCon San Diego was supposed to be a source of joy for Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa, and for the most part, it was. But, her meet and greet on the event’s final day was marred by a close encounter with a stalker. It’s unclear whether it was the...
