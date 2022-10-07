In the late evening of September 16, 2022, news broke that a pedestrian was hit downtown by a truck. The vehicle took off and the unknown pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Recently, it has come out that the victim was UTC student Heather Kounthapanya. Heather suffered many injuries in the accident. Her family has set up a go fund me to assist with Heather’s bills.

