ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meigs County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

Walmart charged with assault after store fight

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police arrest an employee after a fight at the East Ridge Walmart Grocery on Monday. The fight was between two workers. Police arrested Jamal Elliott as he was trying to leave the scene. They say he told them he went to the cashier area...
EAST RIDGE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Meigs County, TN
Meigs County, TN
Crime & Safety
wtva.com

Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits

An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
ATHENS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notebook#The Sheriff S Office
WDEF

RV Explodes in Murray County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — An RV exploded this morning at 411 River Rest Campground in Murray County. According to the campground manager, two people were injured — both of whom were owners of the RV. “They were up and trying to start their breakfast, and the story we get...
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

Woman overdoses with child in backseat, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested on Saturday after police found her unconscious in her car, according to a police report. Officers responded to Maynardville Pike at around 4:46 p.m. to reports of an overdose when they found Zylie Lynn Rhoades, 35. Police started yelling at Rhoades,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Police Make Shooting Arrest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police make an arrest in a shooting from nearly a month ago. Police say they’re charging 30-year-old Ronald Spence with Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Domestic Assault. The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on September 9, in the 2000 of South...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

UTC Student becomes the Victim of a Hit and Run

In the late evening of September 16, 2022, news broke that a pedestrian was hit downtown by a truck. The vehicle took off and the unknown pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Recently, it has come out that the victim was UTC student Heather Kounthapanya. Heather suffered many injuries in the accident. Her family has set up a go fund me to assist with Heather’s bills.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga police warn residents of mail theft

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is warning residents of an increase in mail theft. Police suggest if you are mailing important documents or currency refrain from using mail drop boxes. CPD says to go to the post office instead. East Ridge Police Department also warned residents of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBIR

1 dead from shooting in East Knoxville, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) is investigating a deadly shooting from Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue for a call of a shooting with a victim. Officers were able to find a man...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police locate missing woman, dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked the Uber driver of a missing woman and her dog to come forward Monday. Now, that missing woman and dog have been found. Aireona Davis was last seen on Oct. 5 after she “became friendly” with a man while she was...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy