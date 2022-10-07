Read full article on original website
Escaped Monroe County inmate captured by Sweetwater Police Department
The Monroe County Sheriff's Department is asking for leads to help locate an inmate who escaped while on litter duty.
WDEF
Walmart charged with assault after store fight
EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police arrest an employee after a fight at the East Ridge Walmart Grocery on Monday. The fight was between two workers. Police arrested Jamal Elliott as he was trying to leave the scene. They say he told them he went to the cashier area...
2 teen girls found after police they say stole car in north Georgia, wrecked it in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Dalton police say the two teens have been found and brought back to Whitfield County. Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two teenage girls who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
East TN deputy found dead in crashed patrol vehicle
A Union County deputy has died after his patrol vehicle was found crashed, according to the sheriff's office.
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police Have Identified the Victim in a Fatal Shooting in East Knoxville
It happened last (Monday) night in the 3500 block of Holston Hills Road next to the Holston River Park. A 9-1-1 caller reported finding an unresponsive man, identified as 27 year-old Brandon Smiles, lying in the road. Police say Smiles had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
21-Year-Old Corban Goad Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Cumberland County (Cumberland County, TN)
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported that a motor vehicle accident occurred on Saturday night. The officials stated that 21-year-old Corban Goad, a deputy with [..]
wtva.com
Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits
An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office remembers life of deputy who died in off-duty crash
CUMBERLAND GAP, Tenn. — A deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Corrections Division died during an off-duty vehicle crash Saturday night, according to authorities. The sheriff's office confirmed the deputy's identity as Corban Goad, 21. According to a post on Facebook, the sheriff's office said the crash happened...
WDEF
RV Explodes in Murray County
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — An RV exploded this morning at 411 River Rest Campground in Murray County. According to the campground manager, two people were injured — both of whom were owners of the RV. “They were up and trying to start their breakfast, and the story we get...
WTVC
Meigs County 911 board chairman says they were unaware $1M dollars was misappropriated
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office says the former director of the Meigs County Emergency Communications District misappropriated at least $1,084,188.60. And the chairman of the Meigs County 911 board says members and county officials were unaware of what was happening. The Comptroller's Office report says the...
University of Tennessee football captain arrested, accused of assaulting man who allegedly entered wrong apartment
UT football captain is accused of assaulting a man who says he entered the wrong apartment by mistake.
WTVC
Hit & run: Bicyclist struck near UTC campus in Chattanooga Sunday; Driver sought
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A motorist struck a bicyclist near the UTC campus in Chattanooga Sunday night, and police have not located a suspect. A Chattanooga Police spokeswoman says the incident happened late Sunday at the 500 block of McCallie Avenue. Police say the victim was taken to a nearby...
wvlt.tv
Woman overdoses with child in backseat, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested on Saturday after police found her unconscious in her car, according to a police report. Officers responded to Maynardville Pike at around 4:46 p.m. to reports of an overdose when they found Zylie Lynn Rhoades, 35. Police started yelling at Rhoades,...
29-Year-Old Dylan Price Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Loudon County (Loudon County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on Tellico Parkway at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Make Shooting Arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police make an arrest in a shooting from nearly a month ago. Police say they’re charging 30-year-old Ronald Spence with Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Domestic Assault. The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on September 9, in the 2000 of South...
theutcecho.com
UTC Student becomes the Victim of a Hit and Run
In the late evening of September 16, 2022, news broke that a pedestrian was hit downtown by a truck. The vehicle took off and the unknown pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Recently, it has come out that the victim was UTC student Heather Kounthapanya. Heather suffered many injuries in the accident. Her family has set up a go fund me to assist with Heather’s bills.
WTVC
Minor ejected from motorcycle in incident in Whitfield County Monday, GSP says
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A minor was ejected from a motorcycle in an accidental incident in Whitfield County Monday, Georgia State Patrol says. GSP says the driver accelerated on a gravel driveway, causing the motorcycle to rotate and the minor to be ejected. The driver was taken to Erlanger...
WTVC
Chattanooga police warn residents of mail theft
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is warning residents of an increase in mail theft. Police suggest if you are mailing important documents or currency refrain from using mail drop boxes. CPD says to go to the post office instead. East Ridge Police Department also warned residents of...
WBIR
1 dead from shooting in East Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) is investigating a deadly shooting from Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue for a call of a shooting with a victim. Officers were able to find a man...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police locate missing woman, dog
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked the Uber driver of a missing woman and her dog to come forward Monday. Now, that missing woman and dog have been found. Aireona Davis was last seen on Oct. 5 after she “became friendly” with a man while she was...
