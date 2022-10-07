Read full article on original website
STAT MedEvac Dispatched to the Scene of I-80 Crash
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Emlenton on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 3:08 p.m. on Tuesday, October...
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS STAY BUSY ON TUESDAY
Tuesday was another busy day for first responders in Indiana County. In addition to the crash in Cherryhill Township yesterday at 4:25 a.m., Armagh/East Wheatfield fire crews were called for traffic control around 10 a.m. along Route 403 South in East Wheatfield Township. Clyde Fire Department was dispatched to Climax...
wccsradio.com
FOUR ACCIDENTS REPORTED IN LAST 24 HOURS
Several vehicle accidents have been reported by Indiana County 911 over the last 24 hours. Among those was a crash reported early this morning in Cherryhill Township. The crash was reported at 4:25 this morning on Route 422 East near Route 553. Initial reports say that a construction truck had rolled onto its roof. Cherryhill Township fire crews responded to the scene along with State Police. There were no injuries or entrapment reported.
WJAC TV
Altoona woman killed Sunday in Reade Township crash, police say
State Police have released details of a fatal crash that occurred Sunday at 1:34pm in Reade Township. Police say a vehicle was traveling north on Skyline Dr. when the driver, 36-year-old Amanda Farber from Altoona, lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons while negotiating a left-hand curve in the road.
Vehicle crashes into pole in Derry Township
A portion of Pizza Barn Road in Derry Township was closed Tuesday morning as crews responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a pole. When responders arrived after the 4:30 a.m. call, there was no one around the vehicle in the single-car wreck, a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said. Officials have yet to locate the driver.
1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
wtae.com
Man charged after fire breaks out inside Westmoreland County home
A man is in custody after crews were called to an early morning fire in Latrobe, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday. The fire was reported around 6:15 a.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on East Monroe Street. Latrobe Police said the fire was the result of a domestic dispute. Dale...
wccsradio.com
PIZZA BARN ROAD IN DERRY TOWNSHIP CLOSED FOLLOWING CRASH
A road in Derry Township, Westmoreland County was shut down this morning after a car crashed into a utility pole. Reports say the crash happened around 4:25 a.m. along Pizza Barn Road near the intersection of Cherry Street and Route 217. No one was in the vehicle when emergency responders arrived and the road was shut down while crews were on scene.
WJAC TV
PSP: Philipsburg man dead after crash in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — An 84-year-old man has died as a result of a vehicle crash in Clearfield County Saturday morning, state police said. According to a press release, Harold Evans was attempting to make a left turn from a driveway onto State Route 53 when he pulled directly in front of another individual’s vehicle.
wtae.com
21-year-old man killed in Westmoreland County motorcycle crash
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a motorcyclist died during a crash in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little before 9:20 p.m. Monday on College Avenue. Early Tuesday morning, the coroner identified the man killed as Ethan J. Nicastro, 21, of Penn Township. State police...
wccsradio.com
IBP REPORTS: PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS
Indiana Borough Police report three incidents involving public drunkenness over the weekend. The first incident happened Friday night around 11:35 p.m. when officers were called to the 200 block of Oak Street for reports of an intoxicated man in the area. The man was identified as 44-year-old Jay Mohney of Indiana and officers say he was intoxicated to a degree where he was a danger to himself and others. He was evaluated at IRMC then released to a sober adult.
Man killed in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was pronounced dead on scene after crashing his pickup truck on Saturday in Morris Township. Harold Evans, 84, of Philipsburg, died Oct. 8 after he turned left out of a driveway onto SR 53 directly in front of another vehicle around 8 a.m., causing a collision. Evans was […]
Woman in critical condition after crashing into telephone pole in Pittsburgh’s Westwood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman is in critical condition after police say she crashed her car into a telephone pole in Pittsburgh’s Westwood neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, first responders were called to the 600 block of Greentree Road around 9:45 a.m. for reports for a single-vehicle crash. Police...
wtae.com
Road in Westmoreland County shut down after vehicle crashes into a pole
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A road in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, was shut down on Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a pole. The crash happened around 4:25 a.m. on Pizza Barn Road near the intersection with Route 217. Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers said no one was in...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: DuBois Man Charged in Vehicle Accident That Injured His Daughter
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) — A DuBois man is facing felony charges in connection to a vehicle accident in Bloom Township in May that injured his daughter. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Barry Allen Altemus, 46, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under...
Police: Man runs from cops outside of Oakhurst Homes with loaded gun
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man that had multiple warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody after leading police on a brief foot pursuit with a loaded gun. On Oct. 10 just after 9 p.m., Johnstown police spotted 29-year-old Deyon Khalee Thomas-Kay between building 34 and 35 of Oakhurst Homes, a […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Killed, Two Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 53
MORRIS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 84-year-old man was killed and two others were injured following a two-vehicle accident on State Route 53 in Morris Township on Saturday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened at 8:09 a.m. Saturday, October 8, on State Route 53 (Morrisdale Allport Highway), in Morris Township, Clearfield County.
fox8tv.com
Cambria County Man Arrested
State police in Cambria County have released new details about what led to a shooting in Barr Township Sunday afternoon. Authorities say Robert Spears, 20, is accused of shooting another man who had reportedly trespassed on his property. According to the affidavit, troopers were dispatched to the residence, located along...
WJAC TV
Police: Cambria Co. woman accused of stealing nearly $4K from local water authority
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say a Mineral Point woman is facing multiple theft-related charges after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from the Jackson Township Water Authority. Police say 63-year-old Margaret Ochenrider was allegedly hired by the water authority in May of this year...
explore venango
Family of 7 Displaced in Franklin Residential Fire
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A family of seven was displaced after their home on Meadville Pike went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 169 Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
