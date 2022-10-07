ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

The Hill

Why a big Social Security COLA hike is coming

Beneficiaries are getting a big Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) as inflation hits new highs this year. The Senior Citizens League, a bipartisan advocacy group, estimates the COLA will reach 8.7 percent. Additional financial relief in the form of low Medicare Part B premiums will provide seniors with another cushion.
ECONOMY

