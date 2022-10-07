Read full article on original website
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State set for reunion with former Cyclone Tarique Milton
Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Tarique Milton (1) celebrates a touchdown as the Longhorns take on the Cyclones in Ames, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. © Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK. When Iowa State takes the field for Saturday morning’s battle with Texas in Austin, there will be...
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State defense preparing for significant test against Texas
Iowa State Cyclones linebacker O’Rien Vance (34) and defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. (1) takes down Ohio Bobcats running back Sieh Bangura (22) during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. It’s no secret, Iowa State will have to rely on its...
cyclonefanatic.com
CFTV: Fennelly previews 2022-23 season during media day
Hear everything Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly had to say about his team, how their preseason practices have been going and much more in this CFTV. Jared a native of Clarinda, Iowa, started as the Cyclone Fanatic intern in August 2013, primarily working as a videographer until starting on the women’s basketball beat prior to the 2014-15 season. Upon earning his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Iowa State in May 2016, Jared was hired as the site’s full-time staff writer, taking over as the primary day-to-day reporter on football and men’s basketball. He was elevated to the position of managing editor in January 2020. He is a regular contributor on 1460 KXNO in Des Moines and makes regular guest appearances on radio stations across the Midwest. Jared resides in Ankeny with his four-year-old puggle, Lolo.
