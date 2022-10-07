ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

‘The Month of Unprecedented Deals' — From Amazon to Target, Here's What You Need to Know About the Early Holiday Sales Going on Now

By Jessica Dickler,CNBC
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products

For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Go#Holiday Sales#Holiday Gifts#Prime Now#Deals#Target#Coresight Research#Americans#Echo#Dell#Solo Stove
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy