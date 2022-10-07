ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Florida fall looks | Shop Chey & Chawn

Chey & Chawn, a women’s lifestyle boutique, opened their doors in Jacksonville Beach in December 2021. Chey & Chawn curate trendy styles and quality brands to the Jacksonville Community, but without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking for an outfit for your next event, day at the beach or wine night with the girls, Chey & Chawn have got you covered. The owner’s strive to inspire a casual confidence in every woman that walks through their door! You can shop Chey & Chawn in store at 1254 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville Beach, Fl 32250. Tues-Thurs 10am-7pm and Fri-Sun 11am-5pm.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Jacksonville could become an oyster town again

Oysters were a staple of the diet of the Mocama Timucua who lived on the St. Johns River until the 18th century. Oysters are everywhere in Jacksonville and the First Coast. The slimy filter-feeders have always played a key role in our ecosystem, with each one able to cleanse 50 gallons of water a day of impurities, and for thousands of years they were an abundant food staple for those living in the region. The Mocama Timucua living around the St. Johns River mouth and nearby waterways made heavy use of the mollusks, as the vast shell middens they built up with discarded shells attest. In the 19th and 20th centuries, oysters were a cheap, prolific and comparatively easy-to-harvest food source, and oyster houses and seafood shacks could be found all across the waterfront and throughout the city’s neighborhoods.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

What are your questions for the former mayor of Tampa Bob Buckhorn?

News4JAX anchor and host of This Week in Jacksonville Kent Justice wants to hear from you. As important elections approach, Kent plans to host candidates and influential members of the community on his weekly show that airs at 9 a.m. Sundays on News4JAX. This week, Kent’s guest is Bob Buckhorn,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix

Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Shop local for Halloween costumes

If you are looking for a costume then why not shop local. Make Believe Costumes and Dancewear has been supplying costumes to Jacksonville and the surrounding area for over 32 years. They are not only just a Halloween store, they are so much more!! Do you need a costume for that costume themed birthday party or perhaps the Renaissance Fair? How about a mask for Mardi Gras? Well then stop in and see what they can do for you. Everything from flapper costumes to super heroes for all ages and sizes.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Homicide investigation ends deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the scene of a person who had been shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO believes the victim may have been shot at one location,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot on Jacksonville’s Westside dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were searching for witnesses Tuesday night after a man was found shot on the Westside and later died at a hospital. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, officers found a man between 20-25 years old near...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Car hits pole on Lem Turner Rd at Sunport Industrial Pkwy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was working to clear a crash Monday morning after a car ran into a pole on Lem Turner Road at Sunport Industrial Parkway. News4JAX arrived at the scene to find the pole snapped near the top. Traffic is moving slowly...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

USS The Sullivans departs from Naval Station Mayport Tuesday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – U.S. Navy ship USS The Sullivans deployed from Naval Station Mayport on Tuesday morning. The deployment was the third for the ship in the last year. The ship returned from its previous deployment in April of 2022, after a three-month tour in the European theater. During that mission, it participated in NATO Exercise Dynamic Guard 2022. Previous to that, The Sullivans was deployed from April to November of 2021 The ship worked with the Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group, providing support.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Highway Patrol: Small airplane crashed into front lawn in Fernandina Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A small airplane crashed into a front lawn in Fernandina Beach Sunday evening, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. The airplane took a "hard landing" due to an atmosphere change, the report says. After the hard landing, the pilot attempted to get the aircraft back off the ground, but it crashed in the front lawn near a private air strip.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 10: Fletcher, Mandarin move in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

