News4Jax.com
Study: Jacksonville ranks #3 in cities that swear the most in the U.S.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new study found the average American swears about 21 times each day. But apparently, in Jacksonville, you’ll hear more curse words than in other cities. Jacksonville ranked number three when it came to the cities that swear the most. Columbus, Ohio ranked number one...
News4Jax.com
Florida fall looks | Shop Chey & Chawn
Chey & Chawn, a women’s lifestyle boutique, opened their doors in Jacksonville Beach in December 2021. Chey & Chawn curate trendy styles and quality brands to the Jacksonville Community, but without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking for an outfit for your next event, day at the beach or wine night with the girls, Chey & Chawn have got you covered. The owner’s strive to inspire a casual confidence in every woman that walks through their door! You can shop Chey & Chawn in store at 1254 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville Beach, Fl 32250. Tues-Thurs 10am-7pm and Fri-Sun 11am-5pm.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Light Boat Parade details announced by City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville holiday tradition — the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade — is making its return on Thanksgiving weekend!. The City of Jacksonville announced the bright event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 6 p.m. on the St. Johns River. The Jacksonville...
thejaxsonmag.com
Jacksonville could become an oyster town again
Oysters were a staple of the diet of the Mocama Timucua who lived on the St. Johns River until the 18th century. Oysters are everywhere in Jacksonville and the First Coast. The slimy filter-feeders have always played a key role in our ecosystem, with each one able to cleanse 50 gallons of water a day of impurities, and for thousands of years they were an abundant food staple for those living in the region. The Mocama Timucua living around the St. Johns River mouth and nearby waterways made heavy use of the mollusks, as the vast shell middens they built up with discarded shells attest. In the 19th and 20th centuries, oysters were a cheap, prolific and comparatively easy-to-harvest food source, and oyster houses and seafood shacks could be found all across the waterfront and throughout the city’s neighborhoods.
News4Jax.com
What are your questions for the former mayor of Tampa Bob Buckhorn?
News4JAX anchor and host of This Week in Jacksonville Kent Justice wants to hear from you. As important elections approach, Kent plans to host candidates and influential members of the community on his weekly show that airs at 9 a.m. Sundays on News4JAX. This week, Kent’s guest is Bob Buckhorn,...
News4Jax.com
Clay County Fairgrounds supply drive collects $20,000, 35,000 items; Truck convoy heads to South Florida Wednesday
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Fairgrounds said it collected more than 35,000 items, 7,500 pounds of animal food, 300 bales of hay and $20,000 — all of which took off to South Florida Wednesday to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. A convoy of truck drivers...
News4Jax.com
Man stumbles across apparent inert hand grenade, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who on Monday was collecting scrap metal stumbled across what’s believed to be an inert hand grenade that he discovered near the side of a road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Beltz, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers were called...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix
Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
News4Jax.com
Shop local for Halloween costumes
If you are looking for a costume then why not shop local. Make Believe Costumes and Dancewear has been supplying costumes to Jacksonville and the surrounding area for over 32 years. They are not only just a Halloween store, they are so much more!! Do you need a costume for that costume themed birthday party or perhaps the Renaissance Fair? How about a mask for Mardi Gras? Well then stop in and see what they can do for you. Everything from flapper costumes to super heroes for all ages and sizes.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville doctors raising awareness about glaucoma with free screenings Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – About three million Americans have glaucoma, according to the CDC. Since there are often no early symptoms, 50 percent do not know they have the disease. In honor of “World Sight Day,” local doctors are giving free glaucoma screenings on Thursday. Glaucoma is the...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville toddler struck with same rare eye cancer as mother; family faces another tough medical fight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local family is pleading for the community’s help after their toddler was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer, the same disease that her mother suffered as a child. In August, Aria Lee Bohannon, 1, was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a cancer of the...
News4Jax.com
Firefighters and the American Red Cross give out, install smoke detectors in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As part of Fire Prevention Week, firefighters with Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department and members of the American Red Cross went door to door on Tuesday, giving out free smoke detectors, and installing them in some homes. They also provided safety literature to each residence along Marathon...
JSO: Homicide investigation ends deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the scene of a person who had been shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO believes the victim may have been shot at one location,...
News4Jax.com
Learning to swim: News4JAX traffic anchor Amanda DeVoe gives update on swim lessons
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Even though summer is over, lifeguards are still warning people that drowning can happen year-round. The Florida Department of Children and Families says more children 5 years old and younger drown here than in any other state. It’s not just children. Studies show that 54%...
News4Jax.com
Video shows pickup truck driver firing gun in Murray Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video shared with News4JAX shows the driver of a white pickup truck pulling up to a red light at an intersection in Jacksonville’s Murray Hill neighborhood and firing a gun out the window. The person who shared the video said it happened shortly after 1:30...
News4Jax.com
Man found shot on Jacksonville’s Westside dies at hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were searching for witnesses Tuesday night after a man was found shot on the Westside and later died at a hospital. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, officers found a man between 20-25 years old near...
News4Jax.com
Car hits pole on Lem Turner Rd at Sunport Industrial Pkwy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was working to clear a crash Monday morning after a car ran into a pole on Lem Turner Road at Sunport Industrial Parkway. News4JAX arrived at the scene to find the pole snapped near the top. Traffic is moving slowly...
News4Jax.com
USS The Sullivans departs from Naval Station Mayport Tuesday morning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – U.S. Navy ship USS The Sullivans deployed from Naval Station Mayport on Tuesday morning. The deployment was the third for the ship in the last year. The ship returned from its previous deployment in April of 2022, after a three-month tour in the European theater. During that mission, it participated in NATO Exercise Dynamic Guard 2022. Previous to that, The Sullivans was deployed from April to November of 2021 The ship worked with the Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group, providing support.
Highway Patrol: Small airplane crashed into front lawn in Fernandina Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A small airplane crashed into a front lawn in Fernandina Beach Sunday evening, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. The airplane took a "hard landing" due to an atmosphere change, the report says. After the hard landing, the pilot attempted to get the aircraft back off the ground, but it crashed in the front lawn near a private air strip.
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 10: Fletcher, Mandarin move in to rankings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
