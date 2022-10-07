Scarlett Johansson says she became “objectified” as a young actor and was and pigeonholed into a “hypersexualized” career. The Black Widow star made the comments during an Oct. 10 conversation on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. She recalled how in 2003 at 17 she was cast to play a character five years older in Lost in Translation. “I think everybody thought I was older,” she said, adding, “I got kind of pigeonholed into this weird, hypersexualized thing…It was like, that’s the kind of career you have, these are the roles you’ve played. And I was like, This is it?” Johansson said, “I...

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO