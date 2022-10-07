ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zachary Bogue
NBC Chicago

How to Make Inflation-Protected Bonds Work in Your Portfolio as Interest Rates Rise

It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio diversification amid market uncertainty, experts say. It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio...
BUSINESS
NBC Chicago

86% of Gen Z Interns Think a Recession Is Coming—and It's Changing Their Approach to Their Careers

Cassidy Case is a few months into her fall internship, but she's already planning ahead for summer. The 20-year-old is a junior at Arizona State University studying marketing and is completing her second internship with Circle K, the convenience store chain, fresh off another internship over the summer. As she interviews for summer 2023, she's clear with her intentions: She doesn't expect just a few months of typical intern work — by the time she graduates in 2024, she wants a full-time job with them.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Climate Change#Business Industry#Linus Business#Silicon Valley Vc Has#Cnbc
NBC Chicago

Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Key Inflation Data, Fed Minutes

Stock futures rose Wednesday as investors awaited the latest inflation numbers and the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 151 points, or 0.53%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.69% and 0.89%, respectively. The moves came after...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy