Here's How Uber-Rich Pass Wealth to Heirs Tax-Free When Markets Are Down
Grantor-retained annuity trusts, or "Grats," are a wealth-transfer technique that shift investment growth out of an estate to heirs tax-free. They generally work best for assets like stocks that have fallen in value and are expected to rebound relatively quickly. Michael Bloomberg, Mark Zuckerberg and other wealthy Americans have reportedly...
Jim Cramer Goes Over the Best and Worst Q3 Performers in the S&P 500
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave his take on the winning and losing S&P 500 stocks in the third quarter. "This is a harsh market with harsh criteria," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave his take on the winning and losing stocks in the S&P 500 during the third quarter.
How Amazon's Big Private-Label Business Is Growing and Leaving Small Brands to Protect Against Knockoffs
Peak Design has been making camera bags and accessories for a dozen years, relying on Amazon for the bulk of its sales. Last year, founder and CEO Peter Dering discovered Amazon was selling a bag that looked strikingly similar to Peak's top-selling product, the Everyday Sling Bag. "They copied the...
Charts Suggest Twitter, Valero and Occidental Petroleum Could Rally Soon, Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that there are three stocks that could be set to rally. "The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that Twitter, Valero and Occidental [Petroleum] could have some upside here," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that there are three stocks that...
Jim Cramer Says Investors Will Be ‘Rewarded' When the Fed Finishes Hiking Interest Rates
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that good things will come to those who wait for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. "I always say there's no give without a get. Right now, the give is that you get your portfolio all going down — the Fed's bringing the pain," he said.
How to Make Inflation-Protected Bonds Work in Your Portfolio as Interest Rates Rise
It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio diversification amid market uncertainty, experts say. It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio...
86% of Gen Z Interns Think a Recession Is Coming—and It's Changing Their Approach to Their Careers
Cassidy Case is a few months into her fall internship, but she's already planning ahead for summer. The 20-year-old is a junior at Arizona State University studying marketing and is completing her second internship with Circle K, the convenience store chain, fresh off another internship over the summer. As she interviews for summer 2023, she's clear with her intentions: She doesn't expect just a few months of typical intern work — by the time she graduates in 2024, she wants a full-time job with them.
U.S. Economy Is ‘Doing Well' Amid Global Economic Uncertainty, Says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. is doing well amid global economic uncertainty. Yellen said the U.S. economy has slowed down after a strong recovery, but jobs reports indicate a resilient economy. The Treasury Secretary reiterated that lowering inflation is a priority of the Biden administration. Treasury Secretary Janet...
European Markets Uncertain as Investors Look Ahead to U.S. Inflation Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets fluctuated on Wednesday, with global growth concerns dominating sentiment and investors looking ahead to Thursday's inflation data out of the U.S. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.2% by mid-morning, having earlier been down as much as 0.7%. Banks dropped...
Luxury EV Maker Lucid Confirms It's on Track to Meet Conservative 2022 Production Targets
Lucid said it's on track to build between 6,000 and 7,000 of its Air electric luxury sedans in 2022, in line with its August guidance. The company built more than 2,200 Airs in the third quarter, and delivered about 1,400 to customers. Lucid has cut its production guidance twice this...
Mark Zuckerberg Takes Veiled Shots at Apple After Releasing $1,499 VR Headset
CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave a spiel that suggested that he sees Apple as the company's main competitor in virtual and augmented reality. Zuckerberg's remarks mirror Facebook's ongoing complaints with how Apple manages the App Store for iPhones and iPads. Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday hinted that he sees Apple as Meta's...
Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Key Inflation Data, Fed Minutes
Stock futures rose Wednesday as investors awaited the latest inflation numbers and the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 151 points, or 0.53%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.69% and 0.89%, respectively. The moves came after...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: PepsiCo, Intel, Philips and More
Intel (INTC) – Intel added 1% in premarket trading following a Bloomberg report that the chip maker was planning to cut thousands of jobs to deal with a slumping personal computer market. Intel had 113,700 employees as of July. Philips (PHG) – Philips shares slumped 8.1% in the premarket...
Amazon Workers at Southern California Warehouse File for Union Election in Potential First for the State
Amazon workers at a warehouse in Southern California on Tuesday filed a petition for a union election. Should the National Labor Relations Board authorize an election, it would be the first time workers at an Amazon warehouse in California have held a unionization vote. A separate union election kicks off...
British Pound Choppy as Bank of England Reiterates Friday Bond-Buying Deadline
A Financial Times report, citing anonymous sources, said the Bank of England has privately signaled a willingness to extend its emergency bond buying. That came after BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank would end the rescue program on Friday as planned. The BOE in late September said it...
Microsoft Unveils Three New Surface Computers: Laptop, Tablet and PC
New Surface models will be available in select markets beginning Oct. 25. The Surface Pro 9 and 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 both start at $1,000, while the Surface Studio 2+ starts at $4,300. October marks the Surface tablet's 10th anniversary. Microsoft on Wednesday unveiled three Surface computers, as the company...
These are the 10 most popular early Black Friday deals people keep shopping during Amazon Prime Day
These are the best early Black Friday deals you can shop during the October Amazon Prime deals event, including AirPods, Fire TV sticks and more.
