DOJ Suspects Trump Still Has Classified Documents He Removed From White House, Even After FBI Mar-A-Lago Raid

Next Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Will Reveal ‘Pretty Surprising' New Material, Rep. Zoe Lofgren Says
The House Jan. 6 Capitol riot select committee's next public hearing will reveal new material about former President Donald Trump's plans as well as how much he knew, Rep. Zoe Lofgren said. The hearing was supposed to be held last month but was delayed until Thursday at 1 p.m. ET,...
Next January 6 hearing to focus on warnings of violence leading up to Capitol attack – live
Panel intends to detail how White House and Secret Service were told of potential for violence in days leading up to insurrection
WaPo columnist mocks GOP 'fearmongering' on crime: Living in a red state 'much more likely to get you killed'
Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank argued voters should move to blue states to avoid getting murdered since murder and crime rates were allegedly lower.
Supreme Court overturns previous Pa. mail-in ballot ruling on technicality
The U.S. Supreme court on Tuesday invalidated a lower-court decision to allow undated Pennsylvania mail-in ballots to be counted.
Russia to evacuate top security officers and their families from occupied regions in Ukraine: report
Russia is reportedly preparing to evacuate top officers from its Federal Security Service and their families in occupied areas of Ukraine.
Biden Vows ‘Consequences' for Saudis After OPEC+ Cuts Output
President Joe Biden said Tuesday there will be "consequences” for Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moves to cut oil production and Democratic lawmakers call for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. Biden suggested he would soon take action, as aides announced that the administration is reevaluating...
Russia's Latest Attacks on Ukraine Are a ‘Show of Weakness,' Says Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO
Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine aren't a show of strength, but a "show of weakness" that reflects its inability to advance and seize Ukrainian territory, said Kurt Volker, a distinguished fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis. "Putin's goal was to take over Ukraine, replace the government, have someone...
Cracks appear among Iran elite as senior figure calls for hijab policing rethink
The first cracks have started to appear among Iran’s political elite over the country’s month-long women-led protests, with a senior figure calling for a re-examination of the enforcement of compulsory hijab law and an acknowledgment that the protests have deep political roots, and are not simply the product of US or Israeli agitation.
Biden Threatens ‘Consequences' for Saudi Arabia After OPEC Cut, But His Options Are Limited
Oil producer group OPEC and its allied partners in early October announced its largest supply cut since 2020, to the tune of 2 million barrels per day from November. With the global economy on a knife-edge and energy prices high, Washington sees the move as a snub from ally Saudi Arabia and a blatant display of siding with Moscow.
Biden to Host Fundraiser With John Fetterman in Philadelphia as Senate Race With Dr. Oz Tightens
President Joe Biden will host a fundraiser with Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman in Philadelphia, a senior administration official told CNBC. Fetterman's Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is gaining some ground in the polls less than a month from the Nov. 8 midterm elections. But Oz, a celebrity doctor who...
Facebook Whistleblower, Former Defense and Intel Officials Form Group to Fix Social Media
A Facebook whistleblower, two former U.S. defense secretaries, several past lawmakers and intelligence chiefs are among the members of the new Council for Responsible Social Media. The group, backed by nonpartisan reform organization Issue One, says it aims to address the harmful impacts social media can have on kids, communities...
