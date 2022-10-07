ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From courtrooms to television commercials, the “slaughterhouse ordinance” has been a hot topic around Sioux Falls. Voters in the city will decide next month on a measure that would ban future slaughterhouses within city limits, which stems from a proposed 170-acre pork processing plant in northeastern Sioux falls known as “Wholestone Farms.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota pheasant hunting: Experts share bird outlook

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be pheasants. South Dakota’s renowned tradition gets underway Saturday with the opening date for a 108-day ring-neck pheasant hunting season that ends Jan. 31. More than 1 million pheasants were harvested in the 2021 season and two South Dakota-based pheasant hunting experts are feeling good about bird numbers for 2022.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Worthing, SD
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
dakotanewsnow.com

Rapid City Central Student Turns Chairs on “The Voice”

The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. State, city leaders improving infrastructure in Valentine. Updated: 22 hours ago. The second oldest...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand

The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. State, city leaders improving infrastructure in Valentine. Updated: 9 hours ago. The second oldest...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Smithfield Foods: No position on slaughterhouse ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One longtime Sioux Falls business is staying out of the slaughterhouse fight. Smithfield Foods, owners and operators of the biggest hog processing plant in Sioux Falls, told KELOLAND News the company has no position on the slaughterhouse ordinance voters are weighing in on. Jim...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honor Flight#Carbon Dioxide#Midwest#Rupture#13 Hours#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Haunted Farm
earnthenecklace.com

Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect fired multiple shots outside a business in central Sioux Falls. No injuries were reported, but the business did sustain damage. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Several people had been...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
newscenter1.tv

Responsible gun ownership: Despite high ownership rates, South Dakota has the lowest rate of firearm use in murders in U.S.

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakotans own a lot of guns but, compared to other states, they rarely ever use them against other people. According to the latest data from the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), South Dakota has the lowest rate of firearm use in murders out of any state in the nation at only 40.8%. This means that less than half of murders in the state use any kind of gun.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dakotanewsnow.com

The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. Some took part in the parade to spread the joy of Native American Day in a variety of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
montanarightnow.com

Snow touches down in central Montana

MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
MONTANA STATE
kotatv.com

Peanut vehicle visits Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Planters Nutmobile stopped around the Black Hills before heading to Denver Tuesday morning. According to Planters, there are only 3 drivers called “Peanutters” per vehicle, this means that there are only 9 drivers in total, with only 3 cars that drive across the country year-round.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota outperforms nation on ACT

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s graduating class of 2022 received higher ACT scores than the national average and scored the highest among neighboring states. The ACT is used to gain admission into colleges and universities throughout the country and for scholarship consideration. South Dakota’s graduating class...
EDUCATION
gowatertown.net

High fire danger in northwestern South Dakota today

ABERDEEN, S.D.–The National Weather Service says a high fire danger will exist in northwestern South Dakota today. Forecasters say Harding, Perkins, Butte, and northern Meade counties, including the cities of Buffalo, Lemmon, Bison, Belle Fourche and Faith are in the danger zone. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 miles...
MEADE COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy