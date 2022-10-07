Read full article on original website
When Did Kiwanis Avenue Turn Into Talladega Speedway?
There is a younger Sioux Falls driver that thinks I'm Number One!. So the other day I'm minding my own business, motoring north on Kiwanis Avenue. You know Kiwanis, it's one of the major streets in Sioux Falls. Oh, it's not 41st or Minnesota or East 10th, but it's a pretty busy street here in town.
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Discovery Bridge opened between Nebraska and South Dakota
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. On October 11, 2008 the Discovery Bridge was formally opened in a ceremony attended by thousands. The Discovery Bridge...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From courtrooms to television commercials, the “slaughterhouse ordinance” has been a hot topic around Sioux Falls. Voters in the city will decide next month on a measure that would ban future slaughterhouses within city limits, which stems from a proposed 170-acre pork processing plant in northeastern Sioux falls known as “Wholestone Farms.”
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota pheasant hunting: Experts share bird outlook
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be pheasants. South Dakota’s renowned tradition gets underway Saturday with the opening date for a 108-day ring-neck pheasant hunting season that ends Jan. 31. More than 1 million pheasants were harvested in the 2021 season and two South Dakota-based pheasant hunting experts are feeling good about bird numbers for 2022.
dakotanewsnow.com
Rapid City Central Student Turns Chairs on “The Voice”
The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. State, city leaders improving infrastructure in Valentine. Updated: 22 hours ago. The second oldest...
dakotanewsnow.com
Hundreds attend the 5th Annual Native American Parade in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds lined the streets of Downtown Sioux Falls for the Native American Day Parade. In Sioux Falls, the parade returned on Monday for its fifth year with the theme “Walk With Our Teachers.”. Some took part to spread joy about the Native...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand
The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. State, city leaders improving infrastructure in Valentine. Updated: 9 hours ago. The second oldest...
KELOLAND TV
Smithfield Foods: No position on slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One longtime Sioux Falls business is staying out of the slaughterhouse fight. Smithfield Foods, owners and operators of the biggest hog processing plant in Sioux Falls, told KELOLAND News the company has no position on the slaughterhouse ordinance voters are weighing in on. Jim...
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
dakotanewsnow.com
State, city leaders improving infrastructure in Valentine
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 7 (10-9-22) Updated: 21 hours ago. Top sights, sounds and moments from college and prep football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
earnthenecklace.com
Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect fired multiple shots outside a business in central Sioux Falls. No injuries were reported, but the business did sustain damage. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Several people had been...
newscenter1.tv
Responsible gun ownership: Despite high ownership rates, South Dakota has the lowest rate of firearm use in murders in U.S.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakotans own a lot of guns but, compared to other states, they rarely ever use them against other people. According to the latest data from the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), South Dakota has the lowest rate of firearm use in murders out of any state in the nation at only 40.8%. This means that less than half of murders in the state use any kind of gun.
dakotanewsnow.com
The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. Some took part in the parade to spread the joy of Native American Day in a variety of...
montanarightnow.com
Snow touches down in central Montana
MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
kotatv.com
Peanut vehicle visits Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Planters Nutmobile stopped around the Black Hills before heading to Denver Tuesday morning. According to Planters, there are only 3 drivers called “Peanutters” per vehicle, this means that there are only 9 drivers in total, with only 3 cars that drive across the country year-round.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota outperforms nation on ACT
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s graduating class of 2022 received higher ACT scores than the national average and scored the highest among neighboring states. The ACT is used to gain admission into colleges and universities throughout the country and for scholarship consideration. South Dakota’s graduating class...
gowatertown.net
High fire danger in northwestern South Dakota today
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The National Weather Service says a high fire danger will exist in northwestern South Dakota today. Forecasters say Harding, Perkins, Butte, and northern Meade counties, including the cities of Buffalo, Lemmon, Bison, Belle Fourche and Faith are in the danger zone. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 miles...
newscenter1.tv
Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
Low river levels shut down Iowa hydroelectric dam
With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water.
