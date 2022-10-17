Read full article on original website
SFGate
A Paramount+ Annual Subscription Is 50% Off Right Now — And Comes With a Free Fire TV Stick
The deals continue rolling in this week. Paramount+ is now offering an annual subscription for half off, bringing down the price for its 12-month essential ad-supported plan from $49.99/year to only $24.99/year. The premium, ad-free plan is now $49.99 (normally $99.99). More from Variety. Timothy Dalton Cast in 'Yellowstone' Prequel...
CNET
Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick
TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
Apple Unveils Completely Redesigned iPad in Four Vibrant Colors
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Apple® today introduced the new iPad® with an all-screen design featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina® display. The new iPad is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which delivers even faster performance with incredible power efficiency for demanding tasks while still providing all-day battery life. 1 Updated cameras include an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera located along the landscape edge of iPad for an even better video calling experience, and an updated 12MP back camera to capture sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. A USB-C port supports a wide range of accessories, Wi-Fi 6 brings...
Netflix to join Hulu and Disney+ with a cheaper ad-supported streaming tier
Around 10 percent of Netflix content will not be available in this new tier. Alicia Quan/UnsplashStarting next month, $6.99 will get you (most of) Netflix with 5 minutes of ads per hour.
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Amazon drops Fire TV Stick 4K Max to lowest ever price ahead of Prime Day 2
Amazon's not waiting for Prime Early Access deals to start discounting its best-selling devices — the Fire TV Stick 4K Max just crashed to $34.
Netflix says that its new ad-supported tier is 'nearly' sold out — here's everything we know about the November 3 US launch
Netflix plans to offer an ad-supported tier this year and is pitching advertisers the chance to run commercials alongside shows.
The Verge
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
The best smart TVs of 2022
TV technology has evolved rapidly in recent years — and the size, tech and quality that was once financially out of reach for many of us is now available for just a few hundred dollars.
Xbox users just got a cool new upgrade from Apple
Move over Spotify, Apple Music is now available across Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One
CNET
iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache
IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
Apple Insider
LG's new 32-inch Smart Monitor has AirPlay 2 for streaming content
The smartness of the 4K 60Hz monitor comes from the company's webOS, software that also powers LG smart TVs. It includes various streaming apps, such as Netflix and Hulu, as well as a smart home dashboard for controlling some connected smart accessories. The monitor also supports AirPlay 2, an upgrade...
YouTube ends experiment that required a Premium subscription to play videos in 4K
In an experiment conducted earlier this month, YouTube required certain free users to pay for a premium account upgrade so that they could view 4K films. In light of user complaints, the corporation has decided to halt the experiment.
PC Magazine
Mercedes-Benz, Apple Team Up for In-Car Spatial Audio
Mercedes-Benz is incorporating Apple's spatial audio technology in select model vehicles. Available natively for the first time in a car, spatial audio with support for Dolby Atmos promises a "seamless, immersive in-car audio experience," Mercedes-Benz says. Apple Music subscribers gain immediate access to tunes and albums available in Spatial Audio...
Netflix to start charging for password sharing in early 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you are among the millions of Americans who lend their Netflix account information to various friends and family members, it’s about to start costing you. On Tuesday, the popular streaming platform announced that it will start charging subscribers an additional fee to share their...
YouTube Names Games Industry Vet Leo Olebe New Head of Gaming
Google exec Leo Olebe, who has worked in the games industry for over 20 years, will move into a new role as global head of gaming at YouTube, the unit that encompasses gaming-related content and partnerships, including livestreaming. Olebe most recently was managing director for the games partnerships team for Google Play, where he and his team worked with games developers and publishers worldwide to help them build experiences on Google Play. Olebe will start in the role of global head of gaming at YouTube later in 2022. He will report to Tara Walpert Levy, YouTube’s VP of Americas, who oversees content...
The Verge
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) review: a fine tablet if you’re subscribed to Prime
Like other Amazon-branded tablets, the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet is a nice little device if you’re heavily invested in the e-commerce giant’s ecosystem. It comes with everything you need to manage Alexa-enabled devices, all while you get your fill of Amazon-branded entertainment with the preinstalled Prime Video, Amazon Music, Kindle, and Audible apps.
watchOS 9.1 enables Apple Music downloads over Wi-Fi or cellular without charging
Along with the release of iOS 16.1 RC (Release Candidate) for developers and beta users on Tuesday, Apple also released watchOS 9.1 RC. The update to the Apple Watch operating system adds new features, and it also enables the download of Apple Music songs over Wi-Fi or cellular when the Apple Watch is off the charger.
