Subway service resumes after hazmat situation at 14th Street-Union Square: officials

By Greg Mocker, Lauren Cook, Aaron Feis
 5 days ago

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — One person was injured and multiple subway lines were temporarily suspended in Manhattan Friday during a hazmat incident involving pepper spray inside the 14th Street-Union Square station, MTA and FDNY officials said.

Service on the N‌‌, Q‌‌, R‌‌, W‌‌ and Nos. 4‌‌, 5‌‌, and 6‌ trains was suspended in much of Midtown and Lower Manhattan around 10:30 a.m., per NYC Transit. L‌ trains also were not running in Manhattan.

Service on all lines resumed about an hour later. Subway riders should expect residual delays, particularly on the D, F, and M lines, according to NYC Transit.

An NYPD spokesperson told PIX11 News a dispute on an R train led someone to spray a canister of pepper spray. An investigation was ongoing.

The FDNY received a call around 10:15 a.m. for a report of someone spraying peppery spray on the platform of the 14th Street-Union Square station. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment, per FDNY officials.

MTA spokesperson Michael Cortez said in an emailed statement that the incident appears to be isolated.

“Following a short suspension of service on lines serving Union Square due to FDNY and NYPD response at that station, regular service has resumed. The cause of the incident leading to that response appears isolated,” Cortez said.

Subway riders have been on edge this week following several violent crimes that have played out underground.

A man was fatally stabbed Thursday night in an unprovoked attack as he was getting off a subway train in Morris Heights, the Bronx, according to the NYPD. The victim, a 38-year-old man whose identity has not yet been released by police, was assaulted as he exited a northbound train onto the platform by a man wielding a large knife, per the NYPD.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest and back, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries early Friday.

That attack came just hours after another man was slashed across the face inside a subway station in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn, authorities said. Another stabbing in the subway system happened on Tuesday and a person was shoved onto the tracks in a separate incident on Monday, police said.

