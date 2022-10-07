Join members of the Hoboken community at The Hoboken Historical Museum at 1301 Hudson on Sunday, October 23 at 3 p.m. when “Hoboken Celebrates Marsha P. Johnson.”. The last 12 years of the gay activist’s life were spent in Hoboken living with Randy Wicker in Marine View Plaza. The afternoon will feature performances and memories by legendary gay rights activist Randy Wicker; international performer and recording artist Linda La; performance poet and photographer Bobby Miller; performance artist and writer Penny Arcade; writer, editor and performer Sanina L. Clark; and friend John Herliker, each expressing their own very personal experience of what Johnson’s life and legacy means to them.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO