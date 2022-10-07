Read full article on original website
Weichert, Realtors’ Hoboken Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievement in September
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Hoboken office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding sales performance at the regional level in September. The Hoboken office, which is managed by Joe Greco, had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions in the Weichert...
West New York announces annual Halloween festivities
West New York residents are in for a treat again this Halloween, a trick or treat that is. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman and the Board of Commissioners invite locals to participate in an array of activities. In 2022, the town will be hosting its annual Fall Festival, Ragamuffin...
A hidden gem in the heart of Paterson New Jersey.
You must visit this place at least once, it's a pleasant experience. The Great Falls of the Passaic River is a prominent waterfall, 77 feet high, on the Passaic River in the city of Paterson in Passaic County, New Jersey, United States. The falls and surrounding area are protected as part of the Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park, administered by the National Park Service.
ucnj.org
Free, Festive Halloween Fun for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs, Oct. 21
The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the City of Rahway invite residents with disabilities and special needs to attend the free “Halloween Bash,” an evening of seasonal festivities, on Friday, October 21. The event will feature dancing, games, arts and crafts, and a Haunted House. Party...
West New York to hold food drive at DPW Garage
West New York will hold a food drive for residents on October 11. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners continue to take steps to help ensure residents have access to the food they need. In conjunction with the Hudson Country Department of...
Old art deco parking deck remade as apartments with a nod to its original style
Niki Mendez is no student of architecture, but she knows what she likes. And that includes the conversion of a towering parking deck built in the 1920′s into a 250-unit apartment building in the Newark neighborhood where she works for a state agency. “I think it’s actually beautiful,” said...
Winning $50K Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold In Passaic, Middlesex Counties
Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Saturday, Oct. 8, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: South River Convenience Store, 58 Jackson St., South River; and,. Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355...
Hackensack's Lido Restaurant Opening Another Location
Lido Restaurant is opening a second location in Bergen County. After 66 years in Hackensack, the popular restaurant is expanding to North Arlington. Famous for its thin-crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches, Lido will be moving into the space formerly occupied by Centanni. An opening date has not yet been...
New “Change for Children” slate seeks Jersey City school board
On the other side of the recent elections for the Jersey City Board of Education has been the “Change for Children” slate, who for the past few years have had financial backing from real estate developers. After being mostly defeated in the past two elections, an incumbent who...
Hoboken Celebrates Marsha P. Johnson
Join members of the Hoboken community at The Hoboken Historical Museum at 1301 Hudson on Sunday, October 23 at 3 p.m. when “Hoboken Celebrates Marsha P. Johnson.”. The last 12 years of the gay activist’s life were spent in Hoboken living with Randy Wicker in Marine View Plaza. The afternoon will feature performances and memories by legendary gay rights activist Randy Wicker; international performer and recording artist Linda La; performance poet and photographer Bobby Miller; performance artist and writer Penny Arcade; writer, editor and performer Sanina L. Clark; and friend John Herliker, each expressing their own very personal experience of what Johnson’s life and legacy means to them.
NBC New York
All the Huge Water Main Problems in NJ Were Caused By One Tiny Object That Broke
A massive water main break continued to impact multiple communities in northern New Jersey on Monday, days after water started gushing out of the 74-inch pipe, leading to a water emergency. But officials say they now know what caused it. The break occurred on Oct. 5 at Bloomfield Avenue and...
Proposed firearms ban in Bayonne public buildings back on the table
Bayonne’s proposed gun ban in public buildings, and other areas controlled by the city, is back on the table. An ordinance establishing the ban was initially set to be introduced in August. However, it was pulled from the agenda by the City Council at the August 17 meeting over questions of which law enforcement would still be able to carry firearms under the prohibition.
rew-online.com
Redwood Realty Sells N.J. Apartment Complex for $13,250,000
Redwood Realty Advisors is pleased to announce the completed sale of Oak Ridge Gardens, a 78-unit garden apartment community in Clifton, N.J. A private investor purchased the asset for $13,250,000 or $169,871 per unit. Oak Ridge Gardens is centrally located in a residential community in Passaic County, a bedroom community for New York City.
hudsontv.com
6th Annual Car Show Lines Bergenline In North Bergen
Old time cars. Sports cars. Muscle cars. They were all on display during Sunday’s 6th annual, Bike And Car Show along Bergenline Avenue in North Bergen. Sponsored by Hudson County Commissioner Anthony Vainieri, Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the township Police Department, this year’s event was as popular as ever.
ART FAIR 14C Launches 4th Edition
New Jersey’s largest visual arts event, Art Fair 14C, returns for its 4th Edition from November 11-13, at the historic Armory located at 678 Montgomery Street, Jersey City. The non-profit organization creates opportunities for artists, expands the public’s accessibility to the fine arts, and strengthens Jersey City as an arts hub destination while engaging with tens of thousands of visitors.
Mobile MVC coming to Secaucus on October 21
Instead of having to wait in line at the Motor Vehicle Commission, the town of Secaucus is bringing the MVC to residents. On Friday, October 21, the mobile MVC will be at the Secaucus Recreation Center Parking Lot at 1200 Koelle Boulevard. The MVC will be on site to assist residents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Major water main break impacts multiple towns in northern New Jersey
A broken water main has prompted states of emergency in at least two towns in northern New Jersey. Multiple towns have been dealing with low water pressure since a water main broke on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
theobserver.com
LOSS OF A LEGEND
It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
bestofnj.com
Michael’s Roscommon House in Belleville Welcomes All
The motto at Michael’s Roscommon House in Belleville has always been “Where you’re a stranger only once”. The longstanding Irish sports bar is now past the 40 years in business milestone, with no signs of slowing down. Just like the famous show, Cheers, they pride themselves on learning their customer’s names.
BAYONNE BRIEFS
During the month of September, the Bayonne Free Public Library offered many programs and events. For adults, the library offered four “Tech Thursdays with Bill” classes covering basic computer security, basic Microsoft Word & Excel, and eBooks as well as an “Ask Me Anything” tech question and answer session. There was a presentation, audience discussion, and book-signing with local author, Marissa Kline-Gonzales.
