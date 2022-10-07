ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

No injuries after vehicle goes into water in Gilmanton

GILMANTON, N.H. — A vehicle with a boat trailer ended up in the water at Shellcamp Pond in Gilmanton Tuesday. First responders were called to the Ridgewood Drive boat ramp for that accident. They said everyone inside the vehicle was able to get out on their own. They were...
GILMANTON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

A Nashua, New Hampshire, Man Breaks World Record Marathon Time

26.2 miles of running is a feat very few people attempt. That's a race I don't think I will ever attempt. But that challenge was nothing for Thomas Cantara of Nashua, New Hampshire. In fact it wasn't finishing the race that was a big deal to the 603 local, but rather the time it took to accomplish such a feat.
NASHUA, NH
CBS Boston

Nashua, NH and other New England cities ranked among "safest" in America

NASHUA, N.H. - Nashua, New Hampshire is considered the second-safest city in America, according to a new ranking that also puts several other New England cities high on the list.Personal finance website WalletHub has only Columbia, Maryland ahead of Nashua on its assessment of the "Safest Cities in the U.S."The ranking takes crime into consideration, but also looks at the natural disaster risk and "financial safety" factors like the poverty rate, credit scores and unemployment. Nashua also had the second-fewest assaults per capita, according to WalletHub.Portland, Maine is fourth on the list, followed at fifth by Warwick, Rhode Island. Burlington, Vermont is eighth and Lewiston, Maine is 10th. The first Massachusetts city on the list is Worcester at 28th.  Click here to see the full list.
NASHUA, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Government
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
103.7 WCYY

Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies

I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
BARRINGTON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

After 23 years of firefighting, newly sworn fire chief continues to serve Manchester ‘in the best job in the world’

MANCHESTER, NH – Early in October, Ryan Cashin was confirmed by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen as Interim Chief of the Manchester Fire Department, following the retirement of Andre Parent. His appointment became permanent this September, again by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Once confirmed, he received a standing ovation by those in attendance in recognition of his hard work and dedication.
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
CBS News

Teen climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park

WEARE, N.H. - A teenager climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. Weare police identified the victim as 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at...
WEARE, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’

DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
DERRY, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calef Road Fire Station
homenewshere.com

History: Narrow bridge had a name that wouldn’t die

Lawrence Harriman knew the Town of Wilmington well. He’d grown up here and certainly knew about Death Bridge on Lowell Street. The bridge, just east of the the Reading town line, had a tricky angle. It was a fine structure, perpendicular to the tracks, built in 1848 by James Hale, working for the Boston and Maine Railroad.
WILMINGTON, MA
Q97.9

If Walls Could Talk: Historic $3.8M Pickering-Heffenger House in New Hampshire is on the Market

If walls could talk, this historic home would have quite the tale to tell. The Pickering-Heffenger House sits at 53 Austin Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and dates back to 1804. The 6 bed, 6 bath, 7,823 square foot home was recently listed for $3,890,000 by Tony Jalbert with Tate & Foss Sotheby's International Realty. The listing reveals some fascinating information about the property's history:
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify 18-year-old who fell to his death while climbing in New Hampshire

WEARE, N.H. — Police have identified an 18-year-old man who fell to his death while climbing at a dam in New Hampshire over the weekend. Emergency crews responding to a report of a person who had fallen near the Everett Dam in Weare on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. learned the victim was not equipped with climbing gear or safety equipment, according to the Weare Police Department.
WEARE, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy