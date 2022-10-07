Read full article on original website
No injuries after vehicle goes into water in Gilmanton
GILMANTON, N.H. — A vehicle with a boat trailer ended up in the water at Shellcamp Pond in Gilmanton Tuesday. First responders were called to the Ridgewood Drive boat ramp for that accident. They said everyone inside the vehicle was able to get out on their own. They were...
A Nashua, New Hampshire, Man Breaks World Record Marathon Time
26.2 miles of running is a feat very few people attempt. That's a race I don't think I will ever attempt. But that challenge was nothing for Thomas Cantara of Nashua, New Hampshire. In fact it wasn't finishing the race that was a big deal to the 603 local, but rather the time it took to accomplish such a feat.
Nashua, NH and other New England cities ranked among "safest" in America
NASHUA, N.H. - Nashua, New Hampshire is considered the second-safest city in America, according to a new ranking that also puts several other New England cities high on the list.Personal finance website WalletHub has only Columbia, Maryland ahead of Nashua on its assessment of the "Safest Cities in the U.S."The ranking takes crime into consideration, but also looks at the natural disaster risk and "financial safety" factors like the poverty rate, credit scores and unemployment. Nashua also had the second-fewest assaults per capita, according to WalletHub.Portland, Maine is fourth on the list, followed at fifth by Warwick, Rhode Island. Burlington, Vermont is eighth and Lewiston, Maine is 10th. The first Massachusetts city on the list is Worcester at 28th. Click here to see the full list.
NH authorities crack down on ‘hazardous driving behavior,’ cite 71 drivers in 3 hours
SALEM, N.H. — Authorities in New Hampshire cited nearly 24 drivers per hour on Monday amidst a new push for increased public safety on Granite State highways. New Hampshire State Police say they identified 71 violations in 3 hours on I-93 in Salem after concentrating on “reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior.”
Suspect in shooting at White River Junction Comfort Inn pleads not guilty
The 25-year-old New Hampshire man allegedly told witnesses “I am sorry” after shooting another hotel guest in the face. A number of witnesses had observed or encountered the suspect carrying a gun in the open around the hotel. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect in shooting at White River Junction Comfort Inn pleads not guilty.
New Hampshire State Police raise enforcement ahead of National Move Over Day
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police is reminding drivers to move over for blue, red, or amber flashing lights. During a saturation patrol Monday on I-93 in Londonderry, troopers stopped 39 people. Twelve were passenger vehicles that didn't move over. State police tell News 9 that enforcement efforts...
Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies
I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
After 23 years of firefighting, newly sworn fire chief continues to serve Manchester ‘in the best job in the world’
MANCHESTER, NH – Early in October, Ryan Cashin was confirmed by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen as Interim Chief of the Manchester Fire Department, following the retirement of Andre Parent. His appointment became permanent this September, again by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Once confirmed, he received a standing ovation by those in attendance in recognition of his hard work and dedication.
Teen climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park
WEARE, N.H. - A teenager climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. Weare police identified the victim as 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at...
Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’
DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
Eerie, Abandoned New Hampshire Naval Prison Once Dubbed the ‘Alcatraz of the East’
Just across the Piscataqua River and Prescott Park sits the eerie abandoned Portsmouth Naval Prison. The towering structure is castle-like in its architecture and has been vacant for over 45 years, according to boston.com. It's so desolate that locals might not think to notice its presence at this point, as...
MPD Under the Radar: Maple Street woman says neighbor escalating harassment with dog poop
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
History: Narrow bridge had a name that wouldn’t die
Lawrence Harriman knew the Town of Wilmington well. He’d grown up here and certainly knew about Death Bridge on Lowell Street. The bridge, just east of the the Reading town line, had a tricky angle. It was a fine structure, perpendicular to the tracks, built in 1848 by James Hale, working for the Boston and Maine Railroad.
If Walls Could Talk: Historic $3.8M Pickering-Heffenger House in New Hampshire is on the Market
If walls could talk, this historic home would have quite the tale to tell. The Pickering-Heffenger House sits at 53 Austin Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and dates back to 1804. The 6 bed, 6 bath, 7,823 square foot home was recently listed for $3,890,000 by Tony Jalbert with Tate & Foss Sotheby's International Realty. The listing reveals some fascinating information about the property's history:
Police identify 18-year-old who fell to his death while climbing in New Hampshire
WEARE, N.H. — Police have identified an 18-year-old man who fell to his death while climbing at a dam in New Hampshire over the weekend. Emergency crews responding to a report of a person who had fallen near the Everett Dam in Weare on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. learned the victim was not equipped with climbing gear or safety equipment, according to the Weare Police Department.
String of car break-ins leads vehicle owner to sleeping suspect at Mass & Cass
Boston – A string of break-ins at Mass Ave and Melnea Cass lead a business owner to an unexpected find through the shattered window of his vehicle. Gerry DiPierro, owner of DiPierro Construction, told Boston 25 News he was stunned to see a man sound asleep in the passenger seat of his company van.
Vehicle struck by gunfire Friday at Auburn and Union, police search for leads
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a report of gunfire late Friday night that struck a vehicle. At about 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 7 Manchester Police received a report of gunshots heard in the area of Union and Auburn streets. Multiple people reported hearing the shots, but could not...
Longtime Derry, New Hampshire, Police Chief Dies Weeks After Retirement
Longtime Derry police chief Edward B. Garone died Tuesday, less than two weeks after his retirement. Garrone, who had been chief in Derry since 1972 until his retirement on September 30, passed away after a lengthy illness, according to the department. His wife Blanche and children were at his side.
New video shows moment dump truck overturned, spilling load of gravel on ramp to Mass. Pike
BOSTON — Newly released video shows the moment a dump truck overturned and spilled a load of gravel on a ramp that carries traffic from the Expressway to the Massachusetts Turnpike on Monday morning. The truck was driving on the ramp from the northbound side of Interstate 93 near...
Nashua, New Hampshire, fire crews rescue missing dog trapped on 30-foot rock ledge at Mine Falls
A lost dog is back home with its family after being rescued by crews in New Hampshire. Pictures posted on social media by Nashua Fire Rescue show firefighters pulling off the rescue. They say the dog was reported to be stuck on a ledge 30-feet down a steep rock face...
