Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restored
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; head of IAEA says morning power station outage caused by Russian shelling
West plans more arms for 'brave' Ukraine as sirens sound again
KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - More than 50 Western countries met on Wednesday to promise more weapons for Ukraine, especially air defences after Russia launched its most intense missile strikes since the war began.
Russia to evacuate top security officers and their families from occupied regions in Ukraine: report
Russia is reportedly preparing to evacuate top officers from its Federal Security Service and their families in occupied areas of Ukraine.
Supreme Court overturns previous Pa. mail-in ballot ruling on technicality
The U.S. Supreme court on Tuesday invalidated a lower-court decision to allow undated Pennsylvania mail-in ballots to be counted.
Cracks appear among Iran elite as senior figure calls for hijab policing rethink
The first cracks have started to appear among Iran’s political elite over the country’s month-long women-led protests, with a senior figure calling for a re-examination of the enforcement of compulsory hijab law and an acknowledgment that the protests have deep political roots, and are not simply the product of US or Israeli agitation.
WaPo columnist mocks GOP 'fearmongering' on crime: Living in a red state 'much more likely to get you killed'
Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank argued voters should move to blue states to avoid getting murdered since murder and crime rates were allegedly lower.
Belarus army would likely have little impact in Ukraine war
Statements made this week by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have reignited fears that his army could join Russian forces in the war against Ukraine
Next January 6 hearing to focus on warnings of violence leading up to Capitol attack – live
Panel intends to detail how White House and Secret Service were told of potential for violence in days leading up to insurrection
