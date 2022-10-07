MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, the University of Louisiana-Monroe’s TRIO Programs announced they were awarded approximately $1,472,088 over the next four years as part of the CCAMPIS (Child Care Access Means Parents in School) grant by the US Department of Education. According to reports, the funding is designated to reduce the financial burden on parents with young children who are pursuing a college degree.

