ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cenlanow.com

Unitech now offers a medical office assistant program

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Unitech Training Academy is excited to announce the addition of the Medical Office Assistant Program to its course offerings. The program is available for enrollment at their Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, and West Monroe campuses. It is being offered in a hybrid format which allows students more flexibility between school, work, and home life.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

ULM’s TRIO Program receives $1.4M CCAMPIS Grant

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, the University of Louisiana-Monroe’s TRIO Programs announced they were awarded approximately $1,472,088 over the next four years as part of the CCAMPIS (Child Care Access Means Parents in School) grant by the US Department of Education. According to reports, the funding is designated to reduce the financial burden on parents with young children who are pursuing a college degree.
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy