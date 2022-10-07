Read full article on original website
Trial delayed for Louisiana man accused of stabbing ULM graduate in 2015
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, the trial for Quinton Tellis has been rescheduled for the third time. In 2015, Tellis was accused of stabbing a ULM graduated and was indicted by a grand jury in May 2019 on Second-Degree murder charges. According to the news release,...
Deputies searching for person of interest in Choudrant’s Dollar General theft case
CHOUDRANT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to solve a theft case at a Dollar General store in Choudrant, La. If anyone recognizes the individual in the picture above, be sure to call Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputies at 318-251-5111.
Unitech now offers a medical office assistant program
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Unitech Training Academy is excited to announce the addition of the Medical Office Assistant Program to its course offerings. The program is available for enrollment at their Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, and West Monroe campuses. It is being offered in a hybrid format which allows students more flexibility between school, work, and home life.
ULM’s TRIO Program receives $1.4M CCAMPIS Grant
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, the University of Louisiana-Monroe’s TRIO Programs announced they were awarded approximately $1,472,088 over the next four years as part of the CCAMPIS (Child Care Access Means Parents in School) grant by the US Department of Education. According to reports, the funding is designated to reduce the financial burden on parents with young children who are pursuing a college degree.
Lockheed Martin ranked Forbes World’s top Aerospace and Defense Employer and 11th best company
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lockheed Martin has been ranked the top Aerospace and Defense Employer and 11th best company overall in this year’s Forbes World’s Best employers survey. According to a release, Statista surveyed 150,000 workers from 57 countries to determine the ranks. Participants evaluated their...
