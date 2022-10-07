ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Man charged in Central California family's kidnapping, killings

MERCED, Calif. — Prosecutors on Monday charged a California man in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle. Jesus Salgado is accused of kidnapping the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute with the family, likely killed them within an hour.
Climate change magnifies health impacts of wildfire smoke in care deserts

DRESSLERVILLE, Nev. — Smoke began billowing into the skies of northwestern Nevada in September, clouding the mountains, dimming the sun — and quashing residents’ hopes that they would be spared from wildfires and the awful air quality the blazes produce. The lung-irritating particles were blowing in from...
NEVADA STATE

