Mount Shasta Herald
Man charged in Central California family's kidnapping, killings
MERCED, Calif. — Prosecutors on Monday charged a California man in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle. Jesus Salgado is accused of kidnapping the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute with the family, likely killed them within an hour.
Mount Shasta Herald
California tribes weigh the odds of sports betting measures on the November ballot
Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation opened its new sports betting venue Sept. 8, a lounge dominated by a massive 47-foot-wide LED video wall that can show up to 12 games or events. Pub-style food and drink were served at wooden tables, and sports memorabilia collected by the tribe was displayed on the walls.
Mount Shasta Herald
Climate change magnifies health impacts of wildfire smoke in care deserts
DRESSLERVILLE, Nev. — Smoke began billowing into the skies of northwestern Nevada in September, clouding the mountains, dimming the sun — and quashing residents’ hopes that they would be spared from wildfires and the awful air quality the blazes produce. The lung-irritating particles were blowing in from...
