As the automotive industry focuses on the transition to electric vehicles, a coalition of four Indiana-based agricultural companies still sees value in internal combustion engines burning biofuels, but with a technological twist. Atlanta-based Beck’s Hybrids, Central Indiana Ethanol in Marion and Indianapolis-based cooperatives CountryMark and Co-Alliance are partnering with Illinois-based ClearFlame Engine Technologies on a pilot program to test a diesel engine not running on traditional diesel fuel. Beck’s is operating a one-of-a-kind semi-truck in Indiana that has been converted to operate on nearly 100% corn-based ethanol.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO