Indiana State

The Mill expanding Startup Summer program statewide

A nonprofit center for entrepreneurship is expanding its summer entrepreneurship program for college students. The Mill says next year’s cohort for Startup Summer is growing from eight to 10 weeks and will be open to students throughout the state. Head of Accelerator Programming Andy Lehman says this summer’s pilot cohort was a success, with student founders launching their products and one startup landing major funding.
How Hoosier businesses can help maternal SUD

Substance use disorder impacts every sector of our state, including business. We hear about the challenges people face, yet among business leaders many aren’t sure what we can do to help. In September, the Maternal Mortality Annual Report was released showing a 40% increase in maternal deaths from 2019...
IDDC chief named ‘Government Leader of the Year’

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has named Elaine Bedel the 2022 Birch Bayh-Richard Lugar Government Leader of the Year. Bedel, who is secretary and CEO of the Indiana Destination Development Corp., was selected for her work to attract and retain talent, as well as her efforts to boost tourism through the “IN Indiana” marketing campaign.
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields

The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
Indiana ag firms testing unique ethanol use in semi-trucks

As the automotive industry focuses on the transition to electric vehicles, a coalition of four Indiana-based agricultural companies still sees value in internal combustion engines burning biofuels, but with a technological twist. Atlanta-based Beck’s Hybrids, Central Indiana Ethanol in Marion and Indianapolis-based cooperatives CountryMark and Co-Alliance are partnering with Illinois-based ClearFlame Engine Technologies on a pilot program to test a diesel engine not running on traditional diesel fuel. Beck’s is operating a one-of-a-kind semi-truck in Indiana that has been converted to operate on nearly 100% corn-based ethanol.
Corteva doles out first round of carbon payments to farmers

Indianapolis-based Corteva Agriscience (NYSE: CTVA) is making the first round of payments to farmers who produced credits as part of the company’s Carbon Initiative pilot. The company says the payments are a significant milestone in the push to validate carbon markets in the agriculture sector and incentivize farmers to reduce emissions.
USW members plan rally during U.S. Steel CEO visit

The chief executive officer of Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel Corp. will be in Indiana on Tuesday, and members of the United Steelworkers union are planning to make their presence known as contract negotiations continue. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the union will rally in Hobart as David Burrett speaks to the local chapter of the Association for Iron and Steel Technology.
