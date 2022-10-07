Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Psychology and the Silver Screen
If you come from, have spent time in, or have befriended or loved anyone from South Asia, you are probably familiar with this name: Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan is an Indian film industry megastar who likely has one of the most recognizable faces and voices in the world. A living legend who, this week, turns 80 years old.
Reclusive star Shelley Duvall, 73, poses in rare snap with a fan - 20 years after quitting acting and suffering mental health problems from starring in The Shining
The Shining's Shelley Duvall posed in rare snap with a fan on Wednesday - 20 years after retiring from acting. The actress, 73, was left suffering mental health problems after starring in the film which led her to quit showbusiness and become a 'recluse' from Hollywood. Director Stanley Kubrick allegedly...
Comments / 0