Public Safety

PBS NewsHour

Hundreds gather to mourn as Thai massacre victims are cremated

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Hundreds of mourners and victims’ families gathered Tuesday evening to watch flames burn from rows of makeshift furnaces at cremation ceremonies for the young children and others who died in last week’s mass killings at a day care center in Thailand’s rural northeast.
PBS NewsHour

Protests and marches worldwide bring together Iranians living abroad

LONDON (AP) — As anti-government protests roil cities and towns in Iran for a fourth week, tens of thousands of Iranians living abroad have marched on the streets of Europe, North America and beyond in support of what many believe to be a watershed moment for their home country.
PBS NewsHour

U.S. military aims to address mental health as suicides rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — After finishing a tour in Afghanistan in 2013, Dionne Williamson felt emotionally numb. More warning signs appeared during several years of subsequent overseas postings. “It’s like I lost me somewhere,” said Williamson, a Navy lieutenant commander who experienced disorientation, depression, memory loss and chronic exhaustion. “I...
PBS NewsHour

Germany wants to put climate losses on agenda at UN talks

BERLIN (AP) — Germany wants the huge economic damage resulting from global warming to be discussed at this year’s United Nations climate talks, Germany’s foreign minister said Friday. Vulnerable countries have long demanded that big polluters be held accountable for the effects that their greenhouse gas emissions...
PBS NewsHour

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

