NOLA.com
NOPD officer charged with rape pleads not guilty in court
A New Orleans police officer accused of raping a police crime scene technician last year pleaded not guilty Tuesday, as a handful of protesters gathered outside the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court and called for his immediate removal from the police force. Gerry Paul, 30, is charged with second-degree rape....
WDSU
NOPD officer accused of raping woman enters plea in court
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer accused of rape was in court Tuesday, where he entered a not guilty plea. Gerry Paul, who is accused of violently assaulting a crime scene technician last year, was in court for his arraignment. Paul was charged in September, almost 16...
WALA-TV FOX10
New Orleans man sentenced to two years for smash and grab in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a New Orleans man to two years in prison for his role in an interstate theft thing that hit a pair of businesses in Mobile in 2018. Jerrell Maxon pleaded guilty in March to interstate transportation in stolen vehicles. In...
houmatimes.com
Chauvin man arrested after violent encounter with TPSO Deputy
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that in the early morning hours of October 6th, a Chauvin man was arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit in Chauvin. Christopher Patrick Duplantis Sr., 41, was arrested on charges of Speeding, Failure to Appear, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Disarming of a Peace Officer, and Resisting an Officer by Force or Violence.
L'Observateur
New Orleans Man Sentenced to 106 Months of Imprisonment for Firearms Violations
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, that TIJON RICHARDS, a/k/a “Tay,” age 31, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced in the Eastern District of Louisiana for his conduct related to violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. RICHARDS pled guilty to Counts Two and Three of the indictment, charging him, respectively with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 924(c)(1)(A) and 924(c)(1)(A)(i) and possession of a firearm and ammunition, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
Man arrested after Deputy Constable was shot is booked with the armed robbery of his own mother
NEW ORLEANS — The suspect taken into custody after a double shooting that wounded a deputy constable and a property manager last week has still not been booked with any crimes related to the violent confrontation, but he has been booked with a 2021 armed robbery in which police say his mother was the victim.
L'Observateur
New Orleans Woman Pleads Guilty To Health Care Fraud
NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, announced that, ERIKA JAMES (“JAMES”), age 49, from New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud on October 4, 2022. According to court documents, JAMES was a Denial Specialist...
WDSU
2 juveniles arrested for armed robbery in Kenner
KENNER, La. — Kenner police reports that two teenage boys were arrested for armed robbery on Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old from Kenner and a 17-year-old from New Orleans were arrested for robbing three victims near the boat launch concession stand on Friday around 11 p.m. The victims...
L'Observateur
Kenner Police: 𝐓𝐖𝐎 𝐉𝐔𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐀𝐑𝐌𝐄𝐃 𝐑𝐎𝐁𝐁𝐄𝐑𝐘
On October 7, 2022, at 11:00 PM, Kenner Police received a 911 call from a citizen who reported seeing two suspicious male subjects running across the boat launch parking lot, wearing face masks and carrying handguns. Kenner officers who were in the casino parking lot patrolling, responded to the call...
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested on multiple charges including carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and first-degree rape
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) of the Sheriff’s Office. Jeremiah Terril Murphy, 21, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Computer aided Solicitation of a Minor, First-Degree Rape, and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, in connection with multiple investigations.
NOLA.com
A veteran cop stood by during a French Quarter rape. He said he wasn't trained to intervene.
The former Algiers deputy constable who stood by during a report of a nearby rape in progress in the French Quarter in July was a 20-year veteran of law enforcement who suggested that rushing to the scene would have gone against his training, newly released records show. The records identify...
L'Observateur
Violet Resident Arrested for DWI on the Water in St. Bernard Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Violet man for alleged operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI) following a two-vessel boating incident in St. Bernard Parish on Oct. 4. Agents arrested Kevin Diaz, 53, for DWI after he was involved in a two-vessel boating incident...
L'Observateur
TPSO update Sunday shooting of a juvenile
HAMMOND, LA – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Jimmy Travis stated in a press conference Monday afternoon that (7) seven individuals have been arrested in connection to a shooting that tragically claimed the life of a 16-year-old Hammond High Student. The incident took place close to midnight on October 8, 2022, outside of a residence on St. Paul Loop in Hammond, LA.
WDSU
NOPD questions police monitor report on officer response to a complaint of a public official
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is questioning an independent investigation by the Office of Independent Police Monitoring found its officers mishandled a complaint against a city official. This all centers around allegations Belden Batiste made last year against Jay Banks, who was a city council member at that time. Batiste...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Moreno alleges retaliation from Cantrell after longtime security aide yanked from team
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno says she’s lost one of the most valuable members of her team over an allegation that she believes is a reprisal attempt by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Each council member is assigned an Orleans Parish deputy sheriff to provide...
Louisiana Felon Faces Up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges
Louisiana Felon Faces Up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Jacob Banks, age 32, of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty on October 5, 2022, before United States District Judge Lance M. Africk to violating the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
houmatimes.com
HPD Looking for Two Suspects in Houma Shooting
On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Houma Police Department conducted an investigation into a report of gunfire at 7468 Main Street in Houma where a 31-year-old female was struck in her lower extremities. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify several individuals involved...
Newell on Orleans Parish Sheriff's management of jail: 'This is a trainwreck'
On the Newell Normand Show this week, he compared Sheriff Hutson’s progressive stumbles in office to those of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. It just seems there is something new every week.
Chief Ferguson: Redeployment is working
Response to violent crime are up, murders are down. New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says its proof that the moves made two weeks ago are working.
Teenagers were 'armed to the teeth' at Hammond party that turned deadly, police say
HAMMOND, La. — Teenagers came to a Hammond high school party "armed to the teeth" the night a 16-year-old was killed, according to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Jimmy Travis. Travis says the victim, 16-year-old Leonard Williams, was an innocent bystander and trying to escape the shootout when he...
