Psycho Bunny to Open First Freestanding Store in Flatiron District

Psycho Bunny has chosen New York City’s Flatiron district for the opening of its first freestanding store .

The 677-square-foot unit at 140 Fifth Avenue at 19th Street is part of the brand’s retail rollout under Montreal-based Thread Collective, which last year acquired full ownership of the menswear brand founded by Robert Godley in 2005.

Psycho Bunny, which has become known for its slightly maniacal logo of a rabbit with pink ears and its teeth hanging over a skull-and-crossbones, started out as a polo shirt brand but has since expanded into outerwear, golf apparel, casual shirts, shorts, swimwear, underwear, loungewear, fleece, accessories and boyswear.

The Flatiron store will include the brand’s complete assortment and will also showcase a neon bunny sign that has become a signature of the company and a favorite for customer selfies. There will also be a large LED video wall that will display the brand’s marketing messaging.

The company started rolling out stores in the fall of 2019 and expects to have more than 100 stores in the U.S. by the end of this year.

Kenny Minzberg, chief operating officer of Psycho Bunny, expressed pride in the new store, adding, “Our unique take on menswear has earned us a very loyal customer base and we are grateful and excited to drive continued growth throughout 2022 and beyond.”

To celebrate the opening, customers who spend $200 will receive a free Psycho Bunny canvas tote bag.