ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Psycho Bunny to Open First Freestanding Store in Flatiron District

By Jean E. Palmieri
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYi06_0iQ6CnUh00

Psycho Bunny has chosen New York City’s Flatiron district for the opening of its first freestanding store .

The 677-square-foot unit at 140 Fifth Avenue at 19th Street is part of the brand’s retail rollout under Montreal-based Thread Collective, which last year acquired full ownership of the menswear brand founded by Robert Godley in 2005.

More from WWD

Psycho Bunny, which has become known for its slightly maniacal logo of a rabbit with pink ears and its teeth hanging over a skull-and-crossbones, started out as a polo shirt brand but has since expanded into outerwear, golf apparel, casual shirts, shorts, swimwear, underwear, loungewear, fleece, accessories and boyswear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izfZG_0iQ6CnUh00
The store is located at 140 Fifth Avenue at 19th Street.

The Flatiron store will include the brand’s complete assortment and will also showcase a neon bunny sign that has become a signature of the company and a favorite for customer selfies. There will also be a large LED video wall that will display the brand’s marketing messaging.

The company started rolling out stores in the fall of 2019 and expects to have more than 100 stores in the U.S. by the end of this year.

Kenny Minzberg, chief operating officer of Psycho Bunny, expressed pride in the new store, adding, “Our unique take on menswear has earned us a very loyal customer base and we are grateful and excited to drive continued growth throughout 2022 and beyond.”

To celebrate the opening, customers who spend $200 will receive a free Psycho Bunny canvas tote bag.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Rachel Shechtman Named First Entrepreneur in Residence at The Brooklyn Museum

The Brooklyn Museum has tapped retail innovator Rachel Shechtman for its inaugural Entrepreneur in Residence initiative. Shechtman is the founder of the concept store Story, which reinvented the retail experience by changing its products, customer experience and theme every six to eight weeks. Among the 44 different themes were Beauty Story, Home for the Holidays and Made in America. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts After six years as an independent retailer, Shechtman sold Story to Macy’s in 2018, and served as...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

Alpha Industries Opening First Physical Store

Alpha Industries in opening its first brick-and-mortar store, a pop-up in SoHo. The 3,000-square-foot space at 19-21 Greene Street will remain open through January. In addition to the brand’s assortment of military-inspired jackets and complementary apparel and accessories, the shop will also feature limited-edition and sold-out styles, including collaborations from New Era and Imogene + Willie.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

First Look at Saks Fifth Avenue’s New Men’s Advanced Designer Floor at Flagship

Saks Fifth Avenue has given its seventh floor a facelift. Although it’s still a work in progress, the retailer has taken the wraps off a dramatically improved men’s designer ready-to-wear and advanced contemporary presentation at its New York City flagship that boasts 15 new in-store shops and a significantly brighter and more inviting aesthetic.More from WWDA Look at Saks' New Men's Advanced Designer FloorBurberry RTW Spring 2023Saks x Chloe Bailey NYFW Party Among the additions are Alexander McQueen’s first concept shop, designed by creative director Sarah Burton in partnership with Chilean architect Smiljan Radic; Balenciaga’s first Raw Architecture concept shop; Balmain’s first...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Canali Takes Wraps Off New Madison Avenue Flagship

Canali is finally ready to celebrate its new home in New York City. Over the summer, the Italian men’s luxury brand quietly relocated its store one block south, from 625 Madison Avenue to 600 Madison Avenue. During August and September, Canali continued to work on the location and deal with the supply chain issues that delayed the delivery of some of its fall line. But now the work is complete, the store is stocked and the family-owned company is ready to shout about it.More from WWDCanali's New Madison Avenue StoreCanali Men's Spring 2023Canali Men's Fall 2022 While the distance between the former...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Madison, NY
New York City, NY
Business
WWD

Splurge or Purge? Bridal Companies Adjust to a Changing Market

Replace the flower girl with a labradoodle. Slash the guest list by 100. Book the venue for a weekday. Roll in food trucks in lieu of a multicourse sit-down meal. Ditch the designer heels for customized Converses or well-worn cowboy boots. These are just some of the wedding day cost-cutters that brides-to-be are making, according to Kelly Cook, chief marketing officer and IT officer at David’s Bridal, which has 300 stores in North America and the U.K. More from WWDNew York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week: Preview the Upcoming Season's Wedding StylesSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Something Navy Taps Betty Wang as President

Bolstering its leadership team, Something Navy, the lifestyle brand founded by Arielle Charnas, has named Betty Wang its first president. Most recently, Wang was an independent consultant. Prior to that she was vice president, divisional merchandise manager for handbags and accessories at Saks Fifth Avenue, and earlier was divisional merchandise manager of ready-to-wear and designer boutique at Shopbop. She has also been a buyer and planner for women’s apparel at Bloomingdale’s.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July Show “I was always looking to work on the brand side of fashion and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Twisting Tradition, New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week 2023

Throughout New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week, running Tuesday through Friday, more than 35 global designers and members of The Bridal Council will debut new collections in-person in New York City and on the digital showroom platform The Bridal Council x Pullquest, while additional emerging and established designers including the likes of Viktor & Rolf Mariage, Pronovias Atelier, Scorcesa, Monique Lhuillier, Lela Rose, Meruert Tolegen, David’s Bridal, Andrew Kwon and more will present their new spring and fall 2023 lines on The CFDA’s Luxury Bridal Fashion Week calendar, created in collaboration with The Bridal Council. As seen in WWD’s exclusive collections...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Three Highlights to See at New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week

New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week marks its return with a schedule of in-person presentations, runway shows, appointments and digital events from Tuesday to Friday. “This season we are delighted to welcome back buyers from around the world to New York City to see and buy the collections of our designer members. We will have over 35 designers, representing 16 countries,” Michele Iacovelli, executive director of the Bridal Council, told WWD. “The collections will continue to be showcased through our digital showroom platform The Bridal Council x Pullquest.”More from WWDNew York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week: Preview the Upcoming Season's Wedding StylesPhotos...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flatiron District#Linus Business#Linus Store Info#Business Industry#Shop Opening Party
WWD

Sabyasachi Heads West to Create a Global Luxury Brand

NEW YORK — However far-off the western end of Christopher Street is from the buzzier designer-dense shopping neighborhoods of Manhattan, that is where Sabyasachi is opening his first U.S. store. A Brinks Security truck parked in front of the front door signaled not only the store’s address but also the value of the ultra-luxe jewels, fashion, accessories and antiques that adorn the 5,800-square-foot space. Floor-to-ceiling, there are thousands of items in the multiroom ornate space that magnifies Indian craftsmanship, heritage and design at every glance. With 22-foot ceilings, 31 chandeliers, oak-paneled ceilings and an abundance of Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s own designs, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy