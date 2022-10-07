ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

First Lady Jill Biden visiting San Francisco today

By Sara Stinson
KRON4 News
By Sara Stinson
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – First Lady Jill Biden is in San Francisco to tour the University of California San Francisco’s cancer center learn about the research done here and the many programs to support breast cancer patients.

UCSF has one of the best facilities for cancer treatment and research, and it’s breast cancer awareness month.

First Lady Jill Biden to visit San Francisco Thurs. & Fri.

Biden will be touring UCSF’s Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center.

She will be joined by the National Cancer Insitute director, the president of this center and Rep. Jackie Speier (D-San Mateo).

This visit is apart of the Biden administration’s cancer moonshot, which gives federal resources to help speed up cancer research.

The goal is to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years as well as to improve the experiences of people and families living with and surviving cancer.

Breast cancer is personal to the first lady as four of her friends were diagnosed with it in 1993. Ever since, it’s been a priority for her to create initiatives on educating people on early detection and supporting research.

Biden will be at UCSF starting at 10:15 a.m.

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

