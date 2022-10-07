15 Elegant Quiche Recipes Perfect for Any Type of Brunch

Mary Britton Senseney

Quiche is a common brunch meal, whether you serve it to weekend guests throughout the year or for Mother’s Day. But you can take quiche to a whole new level by mixing up the veggies, meats and cheese you use, skipping the crust entirely or even making adorable mini quiches for your next buffet. The versatility of quiche is nearly boundless, so it's perfect for any meal and any occasion. Quiche recipes are also great for a beginner cook since you don’t have to make the crust from scratch if you’re not ready (store-bought is fine and it tastes great too).

Cooking up an easy quiche recipe is an excellent way to add more veggies into your routine as well as all of the healthy goodness from fresh eggs. A good quiche can be made with a flaky crust or even without and laced with your choice of cheeses, meats and veggies. Once the hearty filling is made, simply let the oven do the work.

Can you freeze quiche?

Yes, you can freeze quiche to save for future use (cooking ahead is always recommended!). Cool your quiche completely, wrap it well in a layer of plastic and then foil, and this way, it should keep very well in the freezer for several weeks or even up to two months. And don’t forget to label your quiche with a note taped on so you know what’s inside.

How to reheat quiche

If you’re reheating a frozen quiche, plan to take it out of the freezer the night before to defrost it in the refrigerator. Both defrosted and freshly made quiche recipes are easy to reheat. Set the oven on low (around 250F) and cover it loosely with a piece of foil, then heat it through for about 20 minutes.

(scroll to keep reading)

What to serve with quiche

Quiche recipes pair naturally with a variety of side dishes, especially those that hit a tart or sweet note to cut through the eggy cheesy taste of your main dish. Green salad is always appropriate here—try one made with arugula, diced figs, dried cherries and a sherry vinaigrette. Fruit salad is also a refreshing go-with for quiche recipes. Use what’s in season in your area, but chunks of melon, blueberries and sliced kiwi is a colorful melange and extra delicious when topped with fresh mint. A grain salad is a healthy accompaniment (think quinoa, brown rice or barley). And if you’re serving your quiche for breakfast or brunch, sausage patties or bacon would be definite crowd-pleasers.

Is quiche healthy?

Quiche recipes are sort of a double-edged sword. On the one hand, the filling is rather healthy since eggs provide many essential vitamins and minerals. And the vegetables you use also up the health factor, particularly if you use a wide variety. But the cheese that quiche contains is typically high in fat and some recipes call for cream too. Alas, the crust is also rather caloric as it may be made with butter or shortening. Still want to try some quiche recipes? A small serving of crustless, veggie quiche is your best bet if you’re striving to eat healthily.

Best Quiche Recipes

Sometimes referred to as a tart, there are only minor differences between quiches and tarts. Quiches are always savory, while tarts can be sweet or savory. Quiches are baked in deep pans, while tarts are generally baked in shallow pans that often have a removable bottom. Both have only a bottom crust and are very versatile. They can be filled with almost anything you have on hand and may be served hot, room temperature and even cold. From vegetable-packed to protein-packed—ready to jump in to a collection of delicious quiche recipes?

French Quiche Casserole

Callie Blount

This make-ahead breakfast French quiche casserole is just the thing for keeping guests fed all year round.

Get the recipe: French Quiche Casserole

Sun-Dried Tomato, Goat Cheese and Spinach Quiche

Mayonnaise—in the filling and the crust—is the secret ingredient that lends delicious tang to this quiche from The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook by Ashley Strickland Freeman.

Get the recipe: Sun-Dried Tomato, Goat Cheese and Spinach Quiche

Veggie Quiche Patties

The Meal Makeover Moms

Swiss chard stars in this family-friendly recipe for Veggie Quiche Patties. It's a simple, nutritious vegetarian dish that's also incredibly flexible; you can use spinach or baby kale instead of Swiss chard.

Get the recipe: Veggie Quiche Patties

Spring Vegetable Tart

Parade

This seasonal tart is the perfect lazy Sunday brunch dish.

Get the recipe: Spring Vegetable Tart

Heirloom Cherry Tomato Tart

Parade

This eggless tart recipe is so good we had to share!

Get the recipe: Heirloom Cherry Tomato Tart

Smoked Sausage, Jalapeno and Mushroom Mini Quiches

Shea Goldstein

Have you ever had quiche in a wonton skin? Get ready for this quiche recipe to rock your world.

Get the recipe: Smoked Sausage, Jalapeno and Mushroom Mini Quiches

Carrie Underwood's Crustless Chipotle Quiche

Quiche photo by Alison Ashton, Carrie Underwood photo by Cameron Premo

Loaded with colorful vegetables, plus creamy cheese and eggs, this simple crustless quiche will become your healthy-eating standby.

Get the recipe: Crustless Chipotle Vegetable Quiche

Crustless Quiche with Turkey Bacon & Swiss Chard

Mark Boughton Photography / Styling by Teresa Blackburn

No need to fuss with a crust for this bacon and greens quiche. Subbing turkey bacon for pork means less fat and fewer calories without sacrificing flavor.

Get the recipe: Crustless Quiche with Turkey Bacon & Swiss Chard

Bacon-Jalapeno Crustless Quiche

Bernadette Martin

This quiche recipe is a breeze to make. Eight eggs, whole slices of bacon (no need to cook and crumble before baking), two seeded and diced jalapeños, and a half cup of crumbled goat cheese. Add just a bit of milk and a few seasonings, whisk lightly and bake. That's it!

Get the recipe: Bacon-Jalapeno Crustless Quiche

Sun-Dried Tomato Slow Cooker Crustless Quiche

Erica Allen

Serve up a delicious brunch with this empty-the-fridge, slow quiche recipe—it's packed with flavor from Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes and basil.

Get the recipe: Sun-Dried Tomato Slow Cooker Crustless Quiche

Ham, Cheese & Onion Quiche

Photo: SheKnows.com

Just about any fillings will do in this quiche, so feel free to use whatever you have in the fridge. Making it a day in advance allows the quiche to set and the flavors to intensify.

Get the recipe: Ham, Cheese & Onion Quiche

Zucchini, Bacon and Gruyère Quiche

Jennifer Davick

Buy a pie dough round to make this a super simple weekend breakfast.

Get the recipe: Zucchini, Bacon and Gruyère Quiche

Savory Heirloom Tomato Tart

Mark Boughton Photography / Styling by Teresa Blackburn

Firm, even slightly underripe heirloom tomatoes are your best bet for this tart

Get the recipe: Heirloom Tomato Tart

Slow Cooker Bacon-Spinach Quiche

Mark Boughton Photography / Styling by Teresa Blackburn

Put your slow cooker to work making more than just soups and stews.

Ge the recipe: Slow Cooker Bacon-Spinach Quiche

Bacon-Gruyere Pie

Stephen Lopez

You'll want to enjoy this quiche for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Get the recipe: Bacon-Gruyere Pie

Face it: waffles make everything better! Here are super waffle recipes that’ll put smiles on everyone’s faces at your house.