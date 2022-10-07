ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

15 Elegant Quiche Recipes Perfect for Any Type of Brunch

By Parade
Parade
Parade
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mb1WP_0iQ6BL0g00
Mary Britton Senseney

Quiche is a common brunch meal, whether you serve it to weekend guests throughout the year or for Mother’s Day. But you can take quiche to a whole new level by mixing up the veggies, meats and cheese you use, skipping the crust entirely or even making adorable mini quiches for your next buffet. The versatility of quiche is nearly boundless, so it's perfect for any meal and any occasion. Quiche recipes are also great for a beginner cook since you don’t have to make the crust from scratch if you’re not ready (store-bought is fine and it tastes great too).

Cooking up an easy quiche recipe is an excellent way to add more veggies into your routine as well as all of the healthy goodness from fresh eggs. A good quiche can be made with a flaky crust or even without and laced with your choice of cheeses, meats and veggies. Once the hearty filling is made, simply let the oven do the work.

Can you freeze quiche?

Yes, you can freeze quiche to save for future use (cooking ahead is always recommended!). Cool your quiche completely, wrap it well in a layer of plastic and then foil, and this way, it should keep very well in the freezer for several weeks or even up to two months. And don’t forget to label your quiche with a note taped on so you know what’s inside.

How to reheat quiche

If you’re reheating a frozen quiche, plan to take it out of the freezer the night before to defrost it in the refrigerator. Both defrosted and freshly made quiche recipes are easy to reheat. Set the oven on low (around 250F) and cover it loosely with a piece of foil, then heat it through for about 20 minutes.

(scroll to keep reading)

What to serve with quiche

Quiche recipes pair naturally with a variety of side dishes, especially those that hit a tart or sweet note to cut through the eggy cheesy taste of your main dish. Green salad is always appropriate here—try one made with arugula, diced figs, dried cherries and a sherry vinaigrette. Fruit salad is also a refreshing go-with for quiche recipes. Use what’s in season in your area, but chunks of melon, blueberries and sliced kiwi is a colorful melange and extra delicious when topped with fresh mint. A grain salad is a healthy accompaniment (think quinoa, brown rice or barley). And if you’re serving your quiche for breakfast or brunch, sausage patties or bacon would be definite crowd-pleasers.

Is quiche healthy?

Quiche recipes are sort of a double-edged sword. On the one hand, the filling is rather healthy since eggs provide many essential vitamins and minerals. And the vegetables you use also up the health factor, particularly if you use a wide variety. But the cheese that quiche contains is typically high in fat and some recipes call for cream too. Alas, the crust is also rather caloric as it may be made with butter or shortening. Still want to try some quiche recipes? A small serving of crustless, veggie quiche is your best bet if you’re striving to eat healthily.

Best Quiche Recipes

Sometimes referred to as a tart, there are only minor differences between quiches and tarts. Quiches are always savory, while tarts can be sweet or savory. Quiches are baked in deep pans, while tarts are generally baked in shallow pans that often have a removable bottom. Both have only a bottom crust and are very versatile. They can be filled with almost anything you have on hand and may be served hot, room temperature and even cold. From vegetable-packed to protein-packed—ready to jump in to a collection of delicious quiche recipes?

French Quiche Casserole

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39UG3o_0iQ6BL0g00
Callie Blount

This make-ahead breakfast French quiche casserole is just the thing for keeping guests fed all year round.

Get the recipe: French Quiche Casserole

Sun-Dried Tomato, Goat Cheese and Spinach Quiche

Mayonnaise—in the filling and the crust—is the secret ingredient that lends delicious tang to this quiche from The Duke's Mayonnaise Cookbook by Ashley Strickland Freeman.

Get the recipe: Sun-Dried Tomato, Goat Cheese and Spinach Quiche

Veggie Quiche Patties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nltVH_0iQ6BL0g00
The Meal Makeover Moms

Swiss chard stars in this family-friendly recipe for Veggie Quiche Patties. It's a simple, nutritious vegetarian dish that's also incredibly flexible; you can use spinach or baby kale instead of Swiss chard.

Get the recipe: Veggie Quiche Patties

Spring Vegetable Tart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Swsgx_0iQ6BL0g00
Parade

This seasonal tart is the perfect lazy Sunday brunch dish.

Get the recipe: Spring Vegetable Tart

Heirloom Cherry Tomato Tart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fPyIk_0iQ6BL0g00
Parade

This eggless tart recipe is so good we had to share!

Get the recipe: Heirloom Cherry Tomato Tart

Smoked Sausage, Jalapeno and Mushroom Mini Quiches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17DI1f_0iQ6BL0g00
Shea Goldstein

Have you ever had quiche in a wonton skin? Get ready for this quiche recipe to rock your world.

Get the recipe: Smoked Sausage, Jalapeno and Mushroom Mini Quiches

Carrie Underwood's Crustless Chipotle Quiche

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ckqwT_0iQ6BL0g00
Quiche photo by Alison Ashton, Carrie Underwood photo by Cameron Premo

Loaded with colorful vegetables, plus creamy cheese and eggs, this simple crustless quiche will become your healthy-eating standby.

Get the recipe: Crustless Chipotle Vegetable Quiche

Crustless Quiche with Turkey Bacon & Swiss Chard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BhEcG_0iQ6BL0g00
Mark Boughton Photography / Styling by Teresa Blackburn

No need to fuss with a crust for this bacon and greens quiche. Subbing turkey bacon for pork means less fat and fewer calories without sacrificing flavor.

Get the recipe: Crustless Quiche with Turkey Bacon & Swiss Chard

Bacon-Jalapeno Crustless Quiche

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BNUIp_0iQ6BL0g00
Bernadette Martin

This quiche recipe is a breeze to make. Eight eggs, whole slices of bacon (no need to cook and crumble before baking), two seeded and diced jalapeños, and a half cup of crumbled goat cheese. Add just a bit of milk and a few seasonings, whisk lightly and bake. That's it!

Get the recipe: Bacon-Jalapeno Crustless Quiche

Sun-Dried Tomato Slow Cooker Crustless Quiche

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Dldd_0iQ6BL0g00
Erica Allen

Serve up a delicious brunch with this empty-the-fridge, slow quiche recipe—it's packed with flavor from Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes and basil.

Get the recipe: Sun-Dried Tomato Slow Cooker Crustless Quiche

Ham, Cheese & Onion Quiche

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJTds_0iQ6BL0g00
Photo: SheKnows.com

Just about any fillings will do in this quiche, so feel free to use whatever you have in the fridge. Making it a day in advance allows the quiche to set and the flavors to intensify.

Get the recipe: Ham, Cheese & Onion Quiche

Zucchini, Bacon and Gruyère Quiche

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VY9Uz_0iQ6BL0g00
Jennifer Davick

Buy a pie dough round to make this a super simple weekend breakfast.

Get the recipe: Zucchini, Bacon and Gruyère Quiche

Savory Heirloom Tomato Tart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LB644_0iQ6BL0g00
Mark Boughton Photography / Styling by Teresa Blackburn

Firm, even slightly underripe heirloom tomatoes are your best bet for this tart

Get the recipe: Heirloom Tomato Tart

Slow Cooker Bacon-Spinach Quiche

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqaN7_0iQ6BL0g00
Mark Boughton Photography / Styling by Teresa Blackburn

Put your slow cooker to work making more than just soups and stews.

Ge the recipe: Slow Cooker Bacon-Spinach Quiche

Bacon-Gruyere Pie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XFGv1_0iQ6BL0g00
Stephen Lopez

You'll want to enjoy this quiche for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Get the recipe: Bacon-Gruyere Pie

Face it: waffles make everything better! Here are super waffle recipes that’ll put smiles on everyone’s faces at your house.

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

This Sweet Potato Bread Recipe Is Perfect For Fall Gatherings

Sweet potatoes are fantastically versatile. They make excellent fries, a tasty taco filling and even a particularly luscious breakfast pancake. Take advantage of their adaptable nature with this recipe for sweet potato bread from Kitchn. If you’ve got a bake sale coming up, this will be a nice alternative to the usual pumpkin and zucchini breads.
RECIPES
Parade

Deliciously Ella's Spicy Peanut Noodles Are Plant-Based Perfection Whenever You Need a Quick Meal

Plant-based blogger, Instagram star and British food writer Ella Mills is the founder of Deliciously Ella and five Sunday Times bestselling cookbooks. Her most recent release, How to Go Plant-Based, is designed to help more people eat more plants, more of the time and includes advice and tips from a team of eight industry pros—ranging from doctors and nutritionists, to behavioral change experts.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quiche#Brunch#Vitamin#Heirloom Tomato#Food Drink
Florence Carmela Paola

Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake

Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
princesspinkygirl.com

Pecan Pie Brownies

Pecan Pie Brownies take only 10 minutes to prepare using a boxed brownie mix to make the bottom layer plus a handful of simple ingredients for the pecan filling that sits on top. This crunchy, chewy, sweet, and salty treat turns a classic Thanksgiving dessert into the perfect pecan pie...
FOOD & DRINKS
Family Proof

Delicious Mexican-Style Taco Dip: Recipes Worth Making

This Taco Dip will be every party’s show-stopper! It packs in delicious vegetables over a creamy, cheesy, and fluffy layer that is oozing with Mexican flavors. This recipe only takes 15 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
RECIPES
News On 6

Cooking Corner: Mississippi Pot Roast

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. As it starts to feel more like fall outside, our friend Heather Berryhill is showing us a fun seasonal recipe for Mississippi Pot Roast. For more recipes like this one, CLICK HERE. MISSISSIPPI POT ROAST. INGREDIENTS. 1 (3-4 pounds)...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Parade

17 Brilliant Recipes for Repurposing Leftover Halloween Candy

When the fun of Halloween is over, and you are left with piles and piles of candy—what are you going to do?? Turn that candy into something even more delicious, that's what! Instead of keeping those overflowing pumpkins and trick-or-treat sacks around the house for little hands to help themselves whenever they feel like it, I like to repurpose all that candy into delicious desserts and treats.
RECIPES
Family Proof

Sweet And Creamy Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making

This Sweet and Creamy Tomato Salad recipe makes for a delicious refreshing side that’s perfect to balance out savory mains. Be it at a party or a family meal, this salad will brighten up a plate. This recipe takes 20 minutes to make and 1 hour to chill before...
RECIPES
The Daily South

Fried Apple Pies

Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
FOOD & DRINKS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Air fryer food hacks and ideas for unusual recipes

Air fryers, aka the hottest kitchen gadgets of the moment, offer speedier for cooking than traditional ovens as well as a healthier alternative to frying. Recent research shows these appliances are around £260 a year cheaper to run than electric ovens - perfect for those looking to be more energy efficient.
RECIPES
Parade

You Would Never Know These Pumpkin Breads, Brownies & Pancakes Came Out of a Can

There are so many great things about puréed pumpkin. It’s a wonderful canned pantry item, inexpensive and with one ingredient and one ingredient only (make sure you don’t buy spiced pumpkin pie filling, which is a different product!), it saves a whole lot of work. As cooking and pureeing a fresh pumpkin—while delicious—is a bit of a time commitment. Canned pumpkin also lasts forever (well for months, anyway) and it’s super versatile to use in so many recipes.
RECIPES
The Daily South

If You Put Boiled Eggs In Your Chicken Pot Pie, You're Probably From The South

One reason that many classic recipes remain beloved and popular from generation to generation is that they can withstand being tweaked and customized to fit the times. As a result, a recipe might look differently after it's gone through countless family trees and community cookbooks. Certain ingredients might be omitted (you won't find often rabbit in burgoo stew anymore) or swapped. For example, toasted meringue was once the favorite topping for old-fashioned banana pudding, though you'll see a cold whipped topping more often used now.
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Creamy slow cooked great northern beans

Great northern beans aren't only delicious, but they are super nutritious. They're high in fiber, potassium, magnesium, and calcium (among others). Plus, these babies are cholesterol free.
Lori Lamothe

A Vintage Fall Dessert: Oatmeal Cream Pies

This recipe is an autumn riff on traditional whoopie pies. In place of the cake-like outer layer, it uses crisp oatmeal cookies to balance the creamy ginger filling. While I usually like my whoopie pies soft, the crunchy contrast was a welcome change. The mix of cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger also gave the cookies a warm spicy taste that made me think of fall.
Parade

55 Christmas Gift Ideas for Your Parents That Are So Good, They'll Earn You Major Bonus Points This Season

The Christmas/holiday gift-giving season is upon us once again, which means putting together a budget, waiting in traffic outside of the mall, and scouting for decent sales wherever you can find them. It also means brushing off those gift-wrapping skills (or just investing in some dollar store gift bags if you’ve got two left hands). Some people are easy to find presents for: close friends, small children, significant others. However, there’s one group of people who are notoriously difficult to shop for: parents. After all, what can you get for the people who’ve already given you everything?
LIFESTYLE
Parade

This Wicked Pumpkin Carving Hack Will Save You So Much Time

Now that it's October, it's officially "spooky season," and people are getting into the spirit by carving pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns to decorate their homes. But what if you just don't have the time (or effort) to go through cutting into and emptying out the pumpkins before you even get to the fun part?
LIFESTYLE
Parade

Parade

56K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy