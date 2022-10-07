ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Police investigating another incident at Pee Dee Center in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating another criminal incident at the Pee Dee Center for Disabilities and Special Needs on National Cemetery Road in Florence. Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Dept. said this past weekend responded to the facility regarding a stolen vehicle. Brandt said the...
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robeson County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Robeson County, NC
wpde.com

Trooper involved in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina Highway Patrol officer has been involved in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 501 at Three Mile Fork in Marion County. Troopers aren’t reporting any injuries at this time. Master Trooper Brian Lee said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office...
MARION COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Pembroke#Fbi#Bomb Threat#The School Of Business#Sbi
wpde.com

Deputies search for "person of interest" after incident at Florence CVS

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office say they need your help in locating a "person of interest" in an investigation. The incident took place around 12:42 p.m., on October 1, at the CVS Drug Store located on Second Loop Road in Florence, according to deputies.
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Laurinburg convenience store

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on South Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. According to a release, officers spoke with the store clerk at Rob's Convenience when they arrived who said a...
LAURINBURG, NC
wpde.com

1 injured during two-alarm fire at Socastee home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was injured Wednesday morning during a two-alarm house fire in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the 1000 block of Malibu Lane for a residential structure fire. The Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. assisted with putting the fire out.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

19 students on board Florence County school bus during crash, official says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus wreck on Smith Street in Timmonsville. According to Mitchell Washington, the Florence 1 Schools Director of Transportation, bus 53 was slowing down on East Smith Stree to make a stop to unload a student when a vehicle following the bus did not stop and ran into the back of it.
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Florence K9 to receive body armor thanks to charitable donation

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A K9 with the Florence County Sheriff's Office will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9's, Inc. K9 Furi's vest will be embroidered with the sentiment "honoring those who served and sacrificed."
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Conway offers survey, considers consumption zone in downtown district

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway City Council is considering a consumption zone in the downtown district. This zone will allow adults to walk along the Riverfront and through the downtown area with open-beverage containers. Doing so can increase foot traffic and lead to economic development. Similar ordinances were implemented in several North Carolina cities including Raleigh and Greenville, as well as local cities like downtown Hartsville and the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

1 injured after crash involving tree, traffic blocked in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a tree is blocking traffic in Conway Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:55 a.m. to Highway 65 and Boggy Road. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. Drivers are asked to...
CONWAY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy