CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway City Council is considering a consumption zone in the downtown district. This zone will allow adults to walk along the Riverfront and through the downtown area with open-beverage containers. Doing so can increase foot traffic and lead to economic development. Similar ordinances were implemented in several North Carolina cities including Raleigh and Greenville, as well as local cities like downtown Hartsville and the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet.

CONWAY, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO