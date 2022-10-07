Read full article on original website
Additional police at Robeson Co. schools after social media threat, police say
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be at least eight officers at St. Pauls Middle and High Schools in Robeson County this week following a social media post, according to Lt. Bradley Rountree with St. Pauls Police Department. The school district released the following statement: "An anonymous threat...
Police investigating another incident at Pee Dee Center in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating another criminal incident at the Pee Dee Center for Disabilities and Special Needs on National Cemetery Road in Florence. Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Dept. said this past weekend responded to the facility regarding a stolen vehicle. Brandt said the...
'Not going to let violence stop education:' Scotland Co. teachers urge for help from board
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Several teachers in Scotland County Schools attended Monday night's school board meeting to talk about issues regarding their safety. Some teachers said the escalating violence at Scotland High School and a couple of middle schools is alarming. According to Laurinburg Police Chief Mitch Johnson,...
CCU shelter-in-place order lifted, scene cleared at off-campus apartments
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University issued a shelter-in-place order Tuesday evening. The order has since been lifted and law enforcement has left The Cove apartment complex area. The university said normal operations can resume and there is not threat to the campus at this time.
SC man accused of killing family members in triple homicide
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the two people found shot to death at a Columbia home. James Dewitt II and Gloria Dewitt were found dead in a house on the 400 block of Green Springs Drive after deputies went for a welfare check.
Charges listed for man accused of killing Atlantic Beach councilman, 2 family members
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The mayor of Atlantic Beach released a statement Tuesday morning following the shooting death of a councilman and two of his family members. James DeWitt, II, and Gloria DeWitt, both 52, were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in Richland County. Natasha Stevens, 52, was found dead at a home on Highway 319 in Conway.
Trooper involved in Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina Highway Patrol officer has been involved in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 501 at Three Mile Fork in Marion County. Troopers aren’t reporting any injuries at this time. Master Trooper Brian Lee said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office...
27-year-old woman arrested in deadly Darlington Co. stabbing: Sheriff
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man died following a stabbing Monday night on West Lynches Road in the Lamar community of Darlington County, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Hardee said 69-year-old Ozell McClain died at the hospital. He added an autopsy is underway to determine the...
Deputies search for "person of interest" after incident at Florence CVS
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office say they need your help in locating a "person of interest" in an investigation. The incident took place around 12:42 p.m., on October 1, at the CVS Drug Store located on Second Loop Road in Florence, according to deputies.
Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Laurinburg convenience store
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on South Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. According to a release, officers spoke with the store clerk at Rob's Convenience when they arrived who said a...
Woman stabbed, killed Darlington Co. man before stealing his vehicle to flee: Warrants
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman stabbed and killed a man in Darlington County before stealing his vehicle to flee the scene, according to warrants. Allison Monique McMillan, 27, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and grand larceny. Ozell...
1 injured during two-alarm fire at Socastee home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was injured Wednesday morning during a two-alarm house fire in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the 1000 block of Malibu Lane for a residential structure fire. The Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. assisted with putting the fire out.
19 students on board Florence County school bus during crash, official says
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus wreck on Smith Street in Timmonsville. According to Mitchell Washington, the Florence 1 Schools Director of Transportation, bus 53 was slowing down on East Smith Stree to make a stop to unload a student when a vehicle following the bus did not stop and ran into the back of it.
5-year-old accidentally shoots self, sister at Dillon County home: Sheriff
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — A 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself and his 7-year-old sister after the child managed to get a hold of a gun and it discharged at a home off of Highway 301, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. He said the 7-year-old girl is being...
Coroner: Man found dead on Florence Co. road died of 'multiple gunshot wounds'
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The body of a man found on a Florence County road Saturday died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. Deputies were on the scene after a body was found in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area. An autopsy...
2 Pee Dee school districts to receive $3M to renovate, improve school facilities
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two Pee Dee schools will receive $3 million in state funding to help renovate and replace aging school facilities. Dillon School District Three will receive the allocated money from ESSER funding. Marlboro County School Districts' funding is part of the $140 million in capital...
Florence K9 to receive body armor thanks to charitable donation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A K9 with the Florence County Sheriff's Office will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9's, Inc. K9 Furi's vest will be embroidered with the sentiment "honoring those who served and sacrificed."
Conway offers survey, considers consumption zone in downtown district
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway City Council is considering a consumption zone in the downtown district. This zone will allow adults to walk along the Riverfront and through the downtown area with open-beverage containers. Doing so can increase foot traffic and lead to economic development. Similar ordinances were implemented in several North Carolina cities including Raleigh and Greenville, as well as local cities like downtown Hartsville and the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet.
1 injured after crash involving tree, traffic blocked in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a tree is blocking traffic in Conway Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:55 a.m. to Highway 65 and Boggy Road. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. Drivers are asked to...
Second round of voter registration cards being mailed out in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several people have questions regarding why they're being mailed new voter registrations after just getting a new card a few months ago. The group, Inquiring Minds Want to Know, held a news conference last month outside the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Office on the matter.
