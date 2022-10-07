Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading because that is what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood spots in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these restaurants are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in beautiful places with a nice atmosphere.
LIST: Here’s when and where fall foliage will be the best across Virginia
Virginia's varying topography allows for a wide range of time when hunting for the best colors in the Commonwealth. To the west, the Blue Ridge Mountains boast the earliest color change, as peak time can be seen from Bristol, north of Roanoke in early October. To the east, Virginia's lowland Tidewater region will wrap up the season with premium foliage estimated to arrive in mid to late October.
NBC 29 News
Early flu season concerns in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The CDC says Virginia is in the yellow and is one of three states on its map recording moderate levels of the flu. Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health says this early spike in cases, along with other trends, is concerning. “When we look to places...
For three weeks in October, the snipers terrorized the region
CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett will share those previously untold accounts from people tasked with protecting Central Virginia and who helped crack this case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 10/10-10/16: International City Food Festival, The Wharf’s Birthday Party, and Georgetown Harvest Market
Whether you are beginning the week with a day off in commemoration of the holiday, or you are in full work mode starting today, be sure to take some time this week to experience all the exciting things to do around DC. There’s a huge birthday party happening at the Wharf and worldwide food fun coming to town.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
WTOP
Private island 90 minutes from DC on sale
It doesn’t come cheap, but it turns out you don’t have to go very far from D.C. to own your own island. Tippity Wichity Island, and the three-bedroom house on it, is for sale for the first time since the late 1970s, said David DeSantis of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
WTOP
With more people working from home, is traffic getting better in the DC area?
The number of people working from home tripled nationwide between 2019 and 2021, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau data. With teleworking more popular in the aftermath of the pandemic, what does this mean for the D.C.-area commute?. With fewer people commuting to work, is traffic lighter and is it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chesterfield gardener offering $300 reward for return of ‘giant’ Virginia State Fair blue-ribbon-winning squash
It has been less than a week since Lydia Nichols arrived at the Virginia State Fair, giddy, ready to pick up her giant blue-ribbon-winning gourd. However, upon arrival, she found that it had gone missing right from the tent.
Washingtonian.com
11 Hot New Restaurants to Try Around DC
Fall restaurant opening season is in full swing. Here are 11 new hotspots to try now that have opened in the last month. Famed Chinese chef Peter Chang just launched his first-ever DC restaurant near Dupont Circle. The two-in-one-concept is split between a Szechuan takeout/delivery (now open) and an upscale, modern-Chinese dining room (open Thursday, October 20). There’s no cross-over between the two, so if you’re craving the classics (ma po tofu, sweet-and-sour ribs) hit up “Chang-Out.” Meanwhile “Chang-In” will dish up whole duck dinners, weekday bento lunches, and a creative Chinese-American weekend brunch.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
10 Great Places to Celebrate Christmas in Virginia
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. The Christmas season tends to be filled with festive joy and wonder, no matter where you are. It’s a time for surrounding yourself with loved ones and creating special memories that will last...
wtae.com
What is Pennsylvania's most popular Halloween candy?
Candystore.com is out with its annual map of all 50 states' favorite Halloween candies. In Pennsylvania, the most popular candy is Hershey's mini bars, followed by M&Ms and Skittles. Nationwide, the most popular Halloween candy was Reese's Cups then Skittles, M&M’s, Starbursts, and Hot Tamales. Candystore.com said it used...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Virginia lottery introduces '326 million Fortune' scratch off
(WSET) — The Virginia Lottery said they are adding to its portfolio, a premium new game with a brand-new price point. With a top prize of $5 million annuity, "$326,000,000 Fortune" is the first Scratcher ticket in Virginia Lottery history to carry a $50 price point, the lottery said.
wvtf.org
Virginia animal shelters welcome more than 260 victims of hurricanes
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is now caring for more than 700 animals after 45 dogs and cats arrived last week. Communications Director Emily Swecker says the newcomers aren’t available for adoption just yet. “We do hold all of our out-of-state transfer animals for two weeks just to make sure that...
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is Terrifying
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. The Lorton Reformatory in Fairfax County has been the site of numerous horrific events, keep reading to learn more.
NBC 29 News
Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $50,000, $20,000 and $10,000 Lottery Tickets Sold Last Week in MoCo
Several winning lottery tickets were sold this past week in Montgomery County that have yet to be claimed. They include a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on October 5 at the W Express (5143 River Road) in Bethesda, a $20,004 winning Mega Millions ticket sold on October 5 at Safeway (403 Redland Blvd) in Rockville, a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold October 5 at Sugarloaf Wine Cellar (12955 Wisteria Drive) in Germantown, and a $10,000 Lucky Numbers ticket sold on October 3 at Ollie’s Beer, Wine & Deli (2011 Veirs Mill Road) in Rockville. All four tickets remain unclaimed as of October 11, according to the Maryland Lottery.
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
Student faces pressure to become LGBT in North Dakota
Students in the USA are facing pressure to identify themselves as LGBT members due to frequent discussions about gender. Rebecca, a 12-year-old, from a conservative town in North Dakota experienced strong peer pressure from her LGBT friends to join their community. What’s worse is that she was assaulted by a female friend when she was a kid and the constant pressure to take up an LGBT identity reminds her of that.
Comments / 0