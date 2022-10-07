ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

redbankgreen

RED BANK: DEBT, COMMITTEE NAME ON AGENDA

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Capital financing and tweaks to the name and purposes of a committee stand out on a light agenda when the Red Bank council meets for a regular semimonthly session Wednesday night. The meeting is scheduled to follow a monthly workshop session slated...
RED BANK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River To Revisit Law For Home Sales

TOMS RIVER – A controversial ordinance requiring township inspections regarding home sales will be reviewed by the township’s Land Use Committee on October 18. “As the chairman of the Land Use Committee, we oversaw introduction of this ordinance,” said Councilman Josh Kopp. “We’re also going to oversee any amendment to the ordinance.”
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

No Parking Ordinance Riles Brick Residents

BRICK – Should parking be completely restricted on a street that was too narrow for an emergency vehicle to get through?. During the September 27 Township Council meeting, Council President Vincent Minichino said that the governing body’s Public Safety Committee recommended the consideration of an ordinance that bans all parking on Davos Road, which is a dead end street that intersects with Princeton Avenue at the corner of Windward Tavern.
BRICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale

Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Craft Beer at Fort Monmouth

Pierson Commercial, a New Jersey-based commercial real estate retail brokerage services provider, announced that its brewery client Birdsmouth Beer is officially opening its doors to the public this coming Saturday, Oct. 15, at 675 Oceanport Way in Oceanport. The location is within a section of the Fort Monmouth military base known as The Commissary, which is part of a 53,000-square-foot multipurpose food-and-beverage destination.
OCEANPORT, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)

If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Long-vacant Amboy Cinemas may finally become something

It was the place where we took dates as teenagers. The place we drove to when we first got our driver's license to catch a movie. Amboy Cinemas. It opened in 1979 when I was still a kid. It's the place we saw "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Die Hard." It was the place to see a movie in the '80s. Remember all the arcade games in the lobby back when that was a big thing? Remember the huge snack bar?
SAYREVILLE, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: BUSINESSES HIT IN BURGLARY SPREE

Six Red Bank stores and restaurants were burglarized in a break-in spree along Monmouth Street earlier this week, police Chief Darren McConnell said Saturday. The lone burglar, who has not been arrested, also tried but failed to break into two other stores, he said. According to McConnell, the break-ins and...
RED BANK, NJ
Daily Voice

Multiple Shootings Leave 1 Victim Hospitalized On Jersey Shore

Three separate shooting incidents that took place within nine hours of each other have left one victim hospitalized, authorities said. At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, members of the Long Branch Police Department responded to shots fired at the intersection of Halberton Place and North 5th Ave. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a home in that location had been struck by multiple rounds of gunfire, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
monvalleyindependent.com

Long Branch site of violent crash

Firefighters from Roscoe, Stockdale and California Borough were called to a busy and seemingly dangerous intersection in Long Branch Monday after a car flipped over and caught fire. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
