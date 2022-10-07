Read full article on original website
RED BANK: DEBT, COMMITTEE NAME ON AGENDA
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Capital financing and tweaks to the name and purposes of a committee stand out on a light agenda when the Red Bank council meets for a regular semimonthly session Wednesday night. The meeting is scheduled to follow a monthly workshop session slated...
Toms River To Revisit Law For Home Sales
TOMS RIVER – A controversial ordinance requiring township inspections regarding home sales will be reviewed by the township’s Land Use Committee on October 18. “As the chairman of the Land Use Committee, we oversaw introduction of this ordinance,” said Councilman Josh Kopp. “We’re also going to oversee any amendment to the ordinance.”
No Parking Ordinance Riles Brick Residents
BRICK – Should parking be completely restricted on a street that was too narrow for an emergency vehicle to get through?. During the September 27 Township Council meeting, Council President Vincent Minichino said that the governing body’s Public Safety Committee recommended the consideration of an ordinance that bans all parking on Davos Road, which is a dead end street that intersects with Princeton Avenue at the corner of Windward Tavern.
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale
Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
Craft Beer at Fort Monmouth
Pierson Commercial, a New Jersey-based commercial real estate retail brokerage services provider, announced that its brewery client Birdsmouth Beer is officially opening its doors to the public this coming Saturday, Oct. 15, at 675 Oceanport Way in Oceanport. The location is within a section of the Fort Monmouth military base known as The Commissary, which is part of a 53,000-square-foot multipurpose food-and-beverage destination.
Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)
If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
Have You Seen This Funny New Jersey Street Sign In Your Town?
We do a lot of driving here in New Jersey. Most of the time it’s frustrating, and it’s almost never entertaining. This sign changed all that. We’ve all seen those digital signs that usually have one of those “don’t text and drive” or “don’t drink and drive” signs.
All the Huge Water Main Problems in NJ Were Caused By One Tiny Object That Broke
A massive water main break continued to impact multiple communities in northern New Jersey on Monday, days after water started gushing out of the 74-inch pipe, leading to a water emergency. But officials say they now know what caused it. The break occurred on Oct. 5 at Bloomfield Avenue and...
Bar hidden in plain sight: The hip Morristown, NJ bar behind this disguise
New Jersey is home to many hidden oddities, and Morristown, an unsuspecting laundromat, offers more than just a place to wash your delicates. Located at 4 Dehart St. in Morristown, The Laundromat is a hidden bar that poses with a conventional storefront. When you first arrive, you will notice an...
Prosecutor: Multiple shootings in Long Branch area leave 1 person injured
Three separate shootings in the Long Branch area have left at least one person hospitalized, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
Police Report: Theft, Heroin Manufacture & Dealing, Weapons, Assault, Terroristic Threats, Harassment, Robbery, DWI
The following September criminal incidents and arrests were reported by Red Bank police. An arrest does not constitute a conviction. • The theft of two bottle of Johnny Walker Black, valued at $74.62, from a business in the area of Newman Springs Road was reported. Patrolman Preston Mellaci took the...
NJ towns declare state of emergency after huge 72 inch water main break
MONTCLAIR — Two North Jersey towns each declared a state of emergency Saturday after a massive 72-inch water main break in Nutley. For the duration of each state of emergency, Montclair and Glen Ridge are not permitting any non-essential water use. The municipalities are both experiencing low water supplies and low water pressure.
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.
Long-vacant Amboy Cinemas may finally become something
It was the place where we took dates as teenagers. The place we drove to when we first got our driver's license to catch a movie. Amboy Cinemas. It opened in 1979 when I was still a kid. It's the place we saw "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Die Hard." It was the place to see a movie in the '80s. Remember all the arcade games in the lobby back when that was a big thing? Remember the huge snack bar?
Clark whistleblower threatens to sue township as racism probe stretches into third year
A whistleblower who documented racism at Clark’s town hall is again threatening to sue the township, saying officials have retaliated against him, disrupting his life and preventing him from securing new employment. Former police Lt. Antonio Manata’s potential lawsuit represents the latest development in a scandal thrust into the...
RED BANK: BUSINESSES HIT IN BURGLARY SPREE
Six Red Bank stores and restaurants were burglarized in a break-in spree along Monmouth Street earlier this week, police Chief Darren McConnell said Saturday. The lone burglar, who has not been arrested, also tried but failed to break into two other stores, he said. According to McConnell, the break-ins and...
Multiple Shootings Leave 1 Victim Hospitalized On Jersey Shore
Three separate shooting incidents that took place within nine hours of each other have left one victim hospitalized, authorities said. At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, members of the Long Branch Police Department responded to shots fired at the intersection of Halberton Place and North 5th Ave. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a home in that location had been struck by multiple rounds of gunfire, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Long Branch site of violent crash
Firefighters from Roscoe, Stockdale and California Borough were called to a busy and seemingly dangerous intersection in Long Branch Monday after a car flipped over and caught fire. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe...
Mayor Adams signs new Times Square concealed carry law Tuesday
The signings come just one day after the attorney general's office filed a request for a federal court to allow the state to ban guns in public places, including "gun-free zones" like Times Square.
