GERALD JOHN BARBIER
Gerald John Barbier, 86, a native and resident of Morgan City, LA passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. Gerald was born January 19, 1936 to the late Kenneth Paul Barbier and Mae Arceneaux Barbier. He married the love of his life, Carolyn Ann LeBlanc on September 25, 1955.
LUBY DAUZAT GRIMBALL
Luby Dauzat Grimball passed away peacefully at the age of 83 in the early afternoon hours of Monday, October 10, 2022, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She was born on December 28, 1938 in Marksville to Clinton Dauzat and Ruby Bordelon Dauzat, and was a longtime resident of Patterson.
Ceremony opens Morgan City Surgical
Dr. Kristi Prejeant Rink cuts a ribbon Friday to mark the opening of her Morgan City Surgical location, 1118 Eighth St. She was joined at the ribbon-cutting by members of the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce.
Jim Bradshaw: They traveled from Franklin to the 'new El Dorado'
The famous California gold rush in 1849 was caused by dreams of vast fortunes made by just wandering around and picking up nuggets — something like picking up pecans in the fall. Gold fever led thousands of people to the supposed “new El Dorado,” and the malady struck dozens of people from south Louisiana.
Wheel House for Oct. 12: Fire Department birthday, Christmas Child, revival
Morgan City Fire Department hosting a Fire Prevention Open House 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Central Station, 1307 Victor II Blvd. Features demonstrations, games, food and prizes for children. Public invited. MCFD 150TH. Morgan City Fire Department hosting A 150th Anniversary Celebration at 2:30 p.m. Saturday,...
Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 7-10
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 8:51 a.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; 911 hang up. 9:08 a.m. Area Second Street and Railroad Avenue; Accident. 11:30 a.m. 1100 block of Dora...
Three more juveniles arrested on fighting or battery charges
St. Mary deputies, who arrested four juveniles last week on fighting or battery charges, reported on Monday that they detained three more juveniles on those charges. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff's Office responded to 91 complaints and made these arrests:. --Juvenile male,...
Last-tick FG lifts Nicholls to first win
Kicker Gavin Lasseigne booted a career-high four field goals including a 43-yarder as time expired, as the Nicholls State University football team earned its first win of the season with a 19-17 victory at Houston Christian University Saturday night at Husky Stadium. Earlier in the quarter, Lasseigne drilled a career-long...
Four arrested on drug charges; two more arrests involve juvenile victims
Morgan City police and parish deputies made four drug-related arrests Monday. Morgan City also reported two arrests involving juvenile victims, and deputes made an arrest alleging aggravated assault and domestic abuse battery under child endangerment provisions. One of the drug arrests resulted from a search of a Morgan City home,...
Police: Man arrested with MDMA
Morgan City detectives arrested a man Monday on a drug possession charge and seized $2,000 they believe is linked to drug activity. Cory Delaune, 43, Lawrence Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:04 a.m. Monday on charges of possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession of marijuana, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone), possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles and transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance activity.
