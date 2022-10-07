ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Philadelphia

Think Philadelphia Is a Terrible Place to Drive? New Ranking Lists It Dead Last

Those of us who drive in Philadelphia on the regular often find ourselves wondering "what is that other driver thinking?" as we catch drivers running red lights on Belmont Avenue, weaving in an out of traffic (without turn signals) on the Schuylkill Expressway, putting the pedal to the metal on Woodhaven Road and seeing parking tickets pile up on cars in Center City.
police1.com

Philly's aging police retirees: Inflation is squeezing pensions

PHILADELPHIA — Robert McCann read about how a pair of suburban state senators are pushing pension increases for long-retired Pennsylvania public school teachers, state troopers, and others whose retirement checks are frozen at early-2020s levels. He rang me to talk about that. "I joined the Philadelphia Police Department in...
DELCO.Today

Meet Delaware County’s Power Women of 2022

Diana Perez-Rodgers founded Radnor RISE to implement diversity, equity and inclusion communities in her children's schools.Image via Diana Perez-Rodgers, Main Line Today. Main Line Today has selected women across the Main Line and Philadelphia suburbs as the Power Women of 2022. Ten of the honorees on the extensive list of accomplished women hail from Delaware County.
WHYY

Delco Court temporarily stopping closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital

The Delaware County Court of Common Pleas is temporarily halting the closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Visiting Judge Robert Shenkin, who comes from Chester County, granted the nonprofit Foundation for Delaware County a preliminary injunction Tuesday in its petition against Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in Delco, and its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings.
HipHopWired

Philadelphia Apologizes For Medical Experiments On Black Inmates

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney issued a public formal apology to the families of inmates at the Holmesburg prison who were the subject of harmful medical experiments for over two decades. The experiments exposed their skin to LSD, asbestos, and a chemical found in the Vietnam War weapon Agent Orange, among others. The post Philadelphia Apologizes For Medical Experiments On Black Inmates appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NBC Philadelphia

Poliovirus Found in Brooklyn and Queens Sewage, New York Health Officials Say

The sewage sample in Brooklyn and Queens that tested positive is genetically linked to the virus that paralyzed an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County over the summer. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has extended the state of emergency declared in response to the spread of poliovirus in an effort to boost vaccination rates.
NBC Philadelphia

3 Philly SWAT Officers Shot Serving Warrant, Murder Suspect Shot Dead

Three Philadelphia police SWAT officers were shot while serving a homicide warrant at a home early Wednesday and a 19-year-old inside that home was killed in the exchange of gunfire. The shootout played out in a home along North 10th Street, near Brown Street in North Philadelphia's Poplar section just...
WLWT 5

West Chester neighbors relive moments they heard gunshots, learned 4 members of a family were killed

HAMILTON, Ohio — West Chester residents testified on Tuesday about the moments they heard gunshots in the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex on April 29, 2019. That's the night four members of one family had been killed. The victims were identified as Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his parents Hakikat Singh Pannag, 59, and Parmjit Kaur, 62; and Parmjit's aunt, Amarjit Kaur, 58. They were shot a total of 16 times.
CBS Philly

3 Philadelphia SWAT officers, civilian shot in West Poplar during barricade situation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Philadelphia police officers were shot on Wednesday morning. The officers are members of the SWAT team.The incident happened around 6 a.m. on North 10th Street in Philadelphia's West Poplar neighborhood.The officers were rushed to Jefferson University Hospital. They were all placed in stable condition. A civilian was also taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The civilian's condition is unknown at this time. It's unclear if the civilian shot is a suspect.  Refresh this page for updates. This is a developing story. 
