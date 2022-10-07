Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Think Philadelphia Is a Terrible Place to Drive? New Ranking Lists It Dead Last
Those of us who drive in Philadelphia on the regular often find ourselves wondering "what is that other driver thinking?" as we catch drivers running red lights on Belmont Avenue, weaving in an out of traffic (without turn signals) on the Schuylkill Expressway, putting the pedal to the metal on Woodhaven Road and seeing parking tickets pile up on cars in Center City.
Money Magazine Recognizes Montco Town as a ‘Best Place to Live,’ Beating Even a Community in Hawaii
One Montco community rose to a national list of best places to live for 2022–2023. Money magazine’s list of 50 Best Places to Live in 2022–2023 includes only one Pennsylvania locale. And it’s not perhaps what most people might expect. New Hope? Nope. Swarthmore? Swing-and-a-miss. Berwyn? Balderdash!
Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study
A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Philadelphia, PA, is a large historic city with plenty of safe and dangerous neighborhoods. Suppose you're planning on visiting Philadelphia or moving to the city. In that case, it's essential to be aware of the most hazardous areas.
police1.com
Philly's aging police retirees: Inflation is squeezing pensions
PHILADELPHIA — Robert McCann read about how a pair of suburban state senators are pushing pension increases for long-retired Pennsylvania public school teachers, state troopers, and others whose retirement checks are frozen at early-2020s levels. He rang me to talk about that. "I joined the Philadelphia Police Department in...
Bucks County Leadership: Daylin Leach, Former State Senator, and Representative
Daylin Leach, former State Senator, and Representative, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about the lessons he learned from his tumultuous childhood – he went to eight different elementary schools – and how he became interested in politics and law early on. Daylin described how another former Senator and Representative,...
Bakery That Launched as Lansdale Farmers’ Market Kiosk Rises in Acclaim for Its Artistry and Its Advocacy
Kyle Cuffie-Scott.Image via Ted Nghiem at Philadelphia Magazine. Kyle Cuffie-Scott, owner-baker at Darnel’s Cakes in Phila., started his mission-oriented business as a tented vendors at the Lansdale Farmers’ Market. He’s now using its success to bolster an at-risk population, reported Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé in Philadelphia Magazine.
Meet Delaware County’s Power Women of 2022
Diana Perez-Rodgers founded Radnor RISE to implement diversity, equity and inclusion communities in her children's schools.Image via Diana Perez-Rodgers, Main Line Today. Main Line Today has selected women across the Main Line and Philadelphia suburbs as the Power Women of 2022. Ten of the honorees on the extensive list of accomplished women hail from Delaware County.
fox29.com
Box covering Christopher Columbus statue in Philadelphia painted with colors of Italian flag
PHILADELPHIA - A statue of Christopher Columbus in Philadelphia remains hidden by a plywood box while its fate is decided in the courts, but the box has now been painted with the colors of the Italian flag. The city reportedly painted the box covering the 146-year-old statue in south Philadelphia's...
Bucks County Residents Begin To Wonder When Iconic Water Tower Will Be Demolished
The Langhorne water tower decorated with Sesame Place characters will soon be gone. A well-known water tower in Bucks County is rumored to be demolished soon, but local residents are wondering when. Austyn, a staff writer at 94.5 PST, recently wrote about the famed water tower. The Sesame Street water...
Delco Court temporarily stopping closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital
The Delaware County Court of Common Pleas is temporarily halting the closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Visiting Judge Robert Shenkin, who comes from Chester County, granted the nonprofit Foundation for Delaware County a preliminary injunction Tuesday in its petition against Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in Delco, and its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings.
Philadelphia Apologizes For Medical Experiments On Black Inmates
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney issued a public formal apology to the families of inmates at the Holmesburg prison who were the subject of harmful medical experiments for over two decades. The experiments exposed their skin to LSD, asbestos, and a chemical found in the Vietnam War weapon Agent Orange, among others. The post Philadelphia Apologizes For Medical Experiments On Black Inmates appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NBC Philadelphia
Poliovirus Found in Brooklyn and Queens Sewage, New York Health Officials Say
The sewage sample in Brooklyn and Queens that tested positive is genetically linked to the virus that paralyzed an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County over the summer. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has extended the state of emergency declared in response to the spread of poliovirus in an effort to boost vaccination rates.
NBC Philadelphia
Wells Fargo Center Unveils $50M Club Level Overhaul as Arena Transformation Continues
Comcast Spectacor's $350 million Wells Fargo Center "transformation" project hit another milestone with the completion of its club level renovations featuring a variety of bars, restaurants, new seating options — and life-sized holograms, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The $50 million club level improvements were unveiled to the media...
This small Pennsylvania city was ranked the best in the US, according to a new study
The ranking compared 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Town Ranked One of the Best to Live in the U.S.
A new list of the top 50 best places to live in the U.S. is out, and one Pennsylvania city is on the list. I’m not surprised, since Pennsylvania has some great places to live. But, what’s extra cool is that this city is inside the top 10 on the tally.
At Bucks County queer prom, no royalty, wear what you like, ‘everybody belongs’
For Carson Delany, the hour-long train ride flies by when there’s the Rainbow Room on the other side. Over the last three years, the junior at Cheltenham High School has made the trek to Doylestown almost weekly to visit the Bucks County center for LGBTQ+ youth providing educational resources, programming, and, on Saturday, a queer prom.
NBC Philadelphia
3 Philly SWAT Officers Shot Serving Warrant, Murder Suspect Shot Dead
Three Philadelphia police SWAT officers were shot while serving a homicide warrant at a home early Wednesday and a 19-year-old inside that home was killed in the exchange of gunfire. The shootout played out in a home along North 10th Street, near Brown Street in North Philadelphia's Poplar section just...
WLWT 5
West Chester neighbors relive moments they heard gunshots, learned 4 members of a family were killed
HAMILTON, Ohio — West Chester residents testified on Tuesday about the moments they heard gunshots in the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex on April 29, 2019. That's the night four members of one family had been killed. The victims were identified as Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his parents Hakikat Singh Pannag, 59, and Parmjit Kaur, 62; and Parmjit's aunt, Amarjit Kaur, 58. They were shot a total of 16 times.
3 Philadelphia SWAT officers, civilian shot in West Poplar during barricade situation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Philadelphia police officers were shot on Wednesday morning. The officers are members of the SWAT team.The incident happened around 6 a.m. on North 10th Street in Philadelphia's West Poplar neighborhood.The officers were rushed to Jefferson University Hospital. They were all placed in stable condition. A civilian was also taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The civilian's condition is unknown at this time. It's unclear if the civilian shot is a suspect. Refresh this page for updates. This is a developing story.
