Winter Park, FL

Police: Winter Park massage therapist accused of sexual battery for the 3rd time

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
VIDEO: Winter Park massage therapist accused of sexual battery for the 3rd time While investigating a report that a massage therapist had sexually battered a client, police say they found he'd been accused of sexual battery two other times.

WINTER PARK, Fla. — While investigating a report that a massage therapist had sexually battered a client in Winter Park, police said they discovered that he’d been accused of sexual battery two other times.

According to an arrest report, a client told Winter Park police that they were sexually assaulted on Sept. 9 at the Hand & Stone Spa in Winter Park Village. The person told police they fell asleep halfway through a two-hour massage and woke up to massage therapist Antoni Ramos sexually assaulting them.

Investigators said they discovered Ramos had been accused of sexual battery twice previously.

Ramos, 21, is charged with sexual battery on a person older than 18.

