Read full article on original website
Related
Reclusive star Shelley Duvall, 73, poses in rare snap with a fan - 20 years after quitting acting and suffering mental health problems from starring in The Shining
The Shining's Shelley Duvall posed in rare snap with a fan on Wednesday - 20 years after retiring from acting. The actress, 73, was left suffering mental health problems after starring in the film which led her to quit showbusiness and become a 'recluse' from Hollywood. Director Stanley Kubrick allegedly...
Comments / 0