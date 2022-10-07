Men’s golf cruises to win at Hamptons Intercollegiate while women’s golf struggles at Windy City Collegiate Classic

Read full article on original website
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia volleyball drops a pair of conference matchups in its weekend road trip
Virginia volleyball traveled to Atlanta and Clemson, S.C., over the weekend for a pair of matches against ACC foes No. 10 Georgia Tech and Clemson, respectively. The Cavaliers (8-9, 0-6 ACC) were unable to pick up a win on their southern trip, extending their losing streak to seven games. The...
UV Cavalier Daily
No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer ties with Syracuse 2-2
In an attempt to rebound after Thursday night’s loss to No. 3 Florida State, No. 2 Virginia took on a struggling Syracuse team Sunday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium. The Cavaliers (10-2-2, 3-2-1 ACC) were unable to close the game against the Orange (8-5-1, 1-3-1 ACC) as the match ended in a 2-2 draw. After facing two straight top-five opponents in Duke and Florida State, this matchup against the Orange had all the makings of a trap game for Virginia, and the Cavaliers delivered a frustrating performance with crucial mistakes plaguing the team.
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia men’s soccer plays to a 0-0 draw against No. 2 Duke
In the 93rd clash between two historic ACC programs, No. 21 Virginia men’s soccer and No. 2 Duke fought to a 0-0 stalemate Friday at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville. It was a matchup between the ACC Coastal Division’s finest, with the Blue Devils (8-0-3, 3-0-2 ACC) entering and leaving in first place in the division and sitting just one point above the second-place Cavaliers (7-4-1, 3-1-1 ACC).
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia falls 34-17 to Louisville, extends winless streak to three games
Virginia hosted Louisville early Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium for the annual Homecoming Game. The Cardinals (3-3, 1-3 ACC) were without injured star senior quarterback Malik Cunningham — pushing junior quarterback Brock Domann to the spotlight for his first career start — and struggled early. However, after a hot start, the Cavaliers (2-4, 0-3 ACC) faltered and were outscored by Louisville, ultimately losing 34-17.
UV Cavalier Daily
“Frock On” brings an expert on aboriginal fashion to Charlottesville
The Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection hosted an audience in Campbell Hall Friday night for a lecture from Dr. Louise Hamby, an American research fellow in the School of Archaeology and Anthropology at the Australian National University in Canberra, Australia. The lecture discussed the recent rise in popularity of Aboriginal designs in the global fashion industry over the past few years.
