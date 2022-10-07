Men’s golf cruises to win at Hamptons Intercollegiate while women’s golf struggles at Windy City Collegiate Classic

In an attempt to rebound after Thursday night’s loss to No. 3 Florida State, No. 2 Virginia took on a struggling Syracuse team Sunday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium. The Cavaliers (10-2-2, 3-2-1 ACC) were unable to close the game against the Orange (8-5-1, 1-3-1 ACC) as the match ended in a 2-2 draw. After facing two straight top-five opponents in Duke and Florida State, this matchup against the Orange had all the makings of a trap game for Virginia, and the Cavaliers delivered a frustrating performance with crucial mistakes plaguing the team.

