– Dennis M. Murphy, 76, a lifelong resident of Hudson, MA, died on Wednesday October 5, 2022 at UMASS Medical Center, University Campus in Worcester. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Karen D. (Peterson) Murphy. He also leaves his daughter, Brenna Maguire and her husband Jason of Marlborough, MA; his son, Kevin P. Murphy and his wife Catherine of Hudson, MA; his five grandchildren, Colin Maguire, Keira Maguire, Nora Maguire, Joey Murphy and Emilia Murphy along with his brother, Jay Murphy and his wife Christine and many other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Daniel Murphy and survived by Daniel’s Wife Cindy Murphy.

HUDSON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO