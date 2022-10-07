Read full article on original website
Natalie L. Bilancieri, 89, of Marlborough
– Natalie L. (DesRochers) Bilancieri, 89, of Marlborough, MA, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at her home in Marlborough, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Marlborough, she was the daughter of the late Conrad DesRochers and Julia (Robert) (DesRochers) Burns and wife to the late Robert R. Bilancieri, to whom she had been married for 53 years until his death in 2006. She was predeceased by her daughter Jayne Dudley and her sister, Jacquelyn “Fleurette” Bilancieri.
Hudson police, church partner for Faith & Blue event
HUDSON – The Hudson Police Department and Grace Church joined forces to host a Faith & Blue Weekend event on Oct. 8. Faith & Blue Weekend is a national event where police officers and leaders of faith-based organizations provide community engagement activities for residents in order to facilitate stronger and safer communities, according to its website.
A time for the scarecrows at Assabet Park
NORTHBOROUGH – There are some new friends hanging out at Assabet Park – some spooky, some heroic. And then there’s Bob Ross. On Oct. 8, the Recreation Department hosted the 14th annual Build-a-Scarecrow Day. The department provided the straw, twine and the scarecrow mounting; participants provided the imagination.
Margaret A. O’Toole, 80, of Hudson
– Margaret Ann (Shaughnessy) O’Toole, 80, lifelong resident of Hudson, MA, died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Southbridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Southbridge, MA after many years of battling Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). She was predeceased by her husband of 33 years, Thomas E. O’Toole in 1995.
Dennis M. Murphy, 76, former Hudson Fire Chief
– Dennis M. Murphy, 76, a lifelong resident of Hudson, MA, died on Wednesday October 5, 2022 at UMASS Medical Center, University Campus in Worcester. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Karen D. (Peterson) Murphy. He also leaves his daughter, Brenna Maguire and her husband Jason of Marlborough, MA; his son, Kevin P. Murphy and his wife Catherine of Hudson, MA; his five grandchildren, Colin Maguire, Keira Maguire, Nora Maguire, Joey Murphy and Emilia Murphy along with his brother, Jay Murphy and his wife Christine and many other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Daniel Murphy and survived by Daniel’s Wife Cindy Murphy.
Southborough celebrates 48th Heritage Day
SOUTHBOROUGH – Community members lined Main Street for the Heritage Day parade, waving as local first responders, politicians running for office and local organizations marched by. This year, the grand marshal of Heritage Day was Bea Ginga, who is the caretaker of the Southborough Community House. “I’m honored,” she...
Shrewsbury Town Meeting may increase handicapped parking fines
SHREWSBURY – Among the Town Meeting articles on the warrant, members will decide whether to approve a $200 increase in handicapped parking fines. Director of Public Works Jeffrey Howland and Mountain View Cemetery Program Manager Justin Dobson came before the Select Board on Sept. 27 to present their research on the potential fine increase.
Client safety, comfort, and healing are priorities at Elements Massage of Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – With a unique variety of massage options provided by its therapists, Elements Massage of Shrewsbury caters to clients with a range of needs. “We offer prenatal massage therapy, sports injury recovery treatment, cupping, deep tissue and cupping therapy, Swedish massage, and most recently added an upgrade to enhance the session with CBD oils,” said Andrew Dudka, who co-owns Elements Massage with his wife Jill.
Marlborough police log, Oct. 14 edition
8:09 a.m. Mechanic St. Auto theft. 10:47 a.m. Arrested, Keyon Michael Arthur, 40, of 45 Lakeside Ave., Apt. 29, Marlborough, on warrant. 12:45 p.m. Mechanic St. Disturbance. 1:04 p.m. Lakeside Ave./Felton St. MVA property damage only. 1:56 p.m. BPRE/Phelps St. Erratic operator. 2:21 p.m. Essex St. Harassment. 4:07 p.m. Maplewood...
Dorothy Delarda, 95, of Southborough
– Dorothy Delarda passed quietly on October 1, 2022. Dottie was born on August 28, 1927, in Southborough MA, to Tilio and Daisy Delarda. Dottie went to Burdett College and graduated from Newbury Junior College. She worked at General Electric in Ashland and retired from Prime Computer. Dottie was a...
Rose M. Santora, 94, of North Grafton
– Rose M. (Latino) Santora, 94, passed away peacefully October 6, 2022 at Mary Ann Morse Nursing and Rehabilitation in Natick. She was predeceased by her husband Augustine Santora in 2005. She is survived by her children Michael Santora and his wife Carol, Stephen Santora and his wife Beth, Mary...
Brian S. Williams, 65, of Shrewsbury
– Brian S. Williams, 65, of Shrewsbury, MA passed away at UMASS – Memorial Medical Center – University Campus on Saturday, October 8, 2022, after a 20 year battle with non Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Brian grew up in North Grafton, MA and graduated from Grafton High School in...
Northborough police log, Oct. 14 edition
4:17 a.m. Arrested, Mario Alves De Oliveira, 18, of 6 Gates St., Apt. 2R, Worcester, for unlicensed operation of MV, negligent operation of motor vehicle, fail to stop for police, assault w/dangerous weapon. 6:51 a.m. Sunset Dr. Well-being check. 9:08 a.m. Cedar Hill St. Ambulance. 1:28 p.m. Belmont/Belmont Sts. Animal...
Esther P. Peck, 83, of Marlborough
– Esther P. Peck, 83 of Marlborough died on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Esther was born in Troy, VT, the daughter of the late Alfred and Dorothy (Sanville) Bullis. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Terrance C. Peck in...
Grafton police log, Oct. 14 edition
6:04 a.m. North St. Motor vehicle stop. 10:02 a.m. Waterville St. Suspicious activity. 12:15 p.m. Providence Rd. Harassment. 1:25 p.m. Browns Rd. Fire – brush. 8:11 p.m. Old Westboro Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 10:37 p.m. Providence Rd. Disturbance – neighbor. Monday, Sept. 26. 2:48 a.m. Providence Rd./Cross St....
Rhea Y. Zanca, 79, formerly of Marlborough
– Rhea Yvonne (Messier) Zanca, 79, of York Beach, ME, formerly of Marlborough, and Delray Beach, Florida died peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, October 7, 2022 at York Hospital. Born in Marlborough, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Yvonne (Audy) Messier and the wife of...
James C. Joubert, 91, of Shrewsbury
– James C. “Jim” Joubert, 91, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Jim lived a life full of love, dignity, faith and family and so was his passing. He was a loving husband to Joan E. (Raad) Joubert for 66 years and a devoted...
Titans, Gators girls soccer teams face off
GRAFTON – With both teams playing to protect undefeated records, the matchup between the Grafton and Algonquin girls varsity soccer teams finished in a 0-0 draw on Oct. 8 in Grafton. Grafton, who stands 11-0-1, and Algonquin, who is 5-0-5, last met in the final round of last year’s...
