During the Oct. 4, meeting of the Picayune City Council, Mayor Jim Luke read a proclamation deeming Oct. 15, as Hilda Formby Hoffman and Heather Alexander Clooney Day. Luke said the Hilda Hoffman Memorial Archive was formed as part of her dying wish for her ancestry research be available to the public. The house where the archive is currently located, at 301 Williams Ave., was donated by Heather Alexander Clooney.

