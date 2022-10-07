ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Picayune Item

Arrests collected on Oct. 6, 2022

Matthew D. Graves, 38, 600 Rosa St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 29, for disorderly conduct. Andrew Vincent Gugliuzzi, 55, 40 Falcon Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 29, for disorderly conduct. James Earl Lavigne, 47, 16 Sam Wallace Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 29, for...
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

Mary H. Richardson Community Center now open

With a start date of September of 2018, it may have taken three years to finally finish, but now the residents of Pearl River County have a new community center. Friday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Mary H. Richardson Community Center, located at 780 South Beech Street in Picayune.
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

Picayune receives $5,000 from SMPDD for installation of exit signs

During the Oct. 4, meeting of the Picayune City Council, Mayor Jim Luke read a proclamation deeming Oct. 15, as Hilda Formby Hoffman and Heather Alexander Clooney Day. Luke said the Hilda Hoffman Memorial Archive was formed as part of her dying wish for her ancestry research be available to the public. The house where the archive is currently located, at 301 Williams Ave., was donated by Heather Alexander Clooney.
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

Justin Jefferson, Adele Mooney named Wildcats of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River football’s Justin Jefferson (Memphis, Tenn.; Bartlett) and Adele Mooney (Lafayette, La.; Ascension Episcopal) have been named Wildcats of the Week for their outstanding performances last week. JUSTIN JEFFERSON. Jefferson was a big reason that Pearl River held rival and fifth-ranked Jones College to...
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Heath James Ladner

Funeral Services for Heath James Ladner, age 50, of Perkinston, MS, who passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 am at Union Baptist Church – 1628 West Union rd., Picayune, MS. Visitation will be Friday, October 14, 2022 from 6:00 pm...
PERKINSTON, MS
Picayune Item

Coleman, Odum named Bulldogs of the Week

PERKINSTON — A’Leigh Coleman and Keymari Odum have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Oct. 3-9. Coleman, a freshman keeper from Ocean Springs, stopped 12 shots in a 1-0 loss to No. 8 Northwest Mississippi. She made a number of diving saves to keep the Bulldogs in the game.
PERKINSTON, MS
Picayune Item

Women’s Basketball tips off Oct. 26

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s basketball team will open its season Oct. 26. Coach Hope Adams’ Bulldogs start a four-game road trip at Delgado on Nov. 7, with tipoff in New Orleans set for 5:30. They’ll also play in the Northwest Florida State Classic in Niceville and at Copiah-Lincoln before opening play at the Weathers-Wentzell Center.
PERKINSTON, MS
Picayune Item

Men’s Basketball opens season at home Nov. 2

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will open its men’s basketball schedule at home on Nov. 2, and tickets are on sale now. The 2022-23 season tips off against Southern-Shreveport at 6 p.m. in the Weathers-Wentzell Center, the first of two games at Perk in three days. Piney Woods visits on Nov. 4.
PERKINSTON, MS
Picayune Item

Lady Hornets sweep in Bulldogs in playoff opener

This past Saturday, the Poplarville Lady Hornets volleyball team swept the Lanier Bulldogs in round one of the 4A State playoffs. This is the first playoff win in program history after appearing in fourth other playoff first rounders in previous years. “We set a goal that we wanted to make...
POPLARVILLE, MS

