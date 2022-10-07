Read full article on original website
Arrests collected on Oct. 6, 2022
Matthew D. Graves, 38, 600 Rosa St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 29, for disorderly conduct. Andrew Vincent Gugliuzzi, 55, 40 Falcon Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 29, for disorderly conduct. James Earl Lavigne, 47, 16 Sam Wallace Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 29, for...
Mary H. Richardson Community Center now open
With a start date of September of 2018, it may have taken three years to finally finish, but now the residents of Pearl River County have a new community center. Friday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Mary H. Richardson Community Center, located at 780 South Beech Street in Picayune.
Picayune receives $5,000 from SMPDD for installation of exit signs
During the Oct. 4, meeting of the Picayune City Council, Mayor Jim Luke read a proclamation deeming Oct. 15, as Hilda Formby Hoffman and Heather Alexander Clooney Day. Luke said the Hilda Hoffman Memorial Archive was formed as part of her dying wish for her ancestry research be available to the public. The house where the archive is currently located, at 301 Williams Ave., was donated by Heather Alexander Clooney.
PRC, Picayune and Poplarville school districts receive their accountability ratings.
The Poplarville School District earned an A-rating; Pearl River County School District earned a B-rating and Picayune School district earned a C-rating for its performance in the 2021-2022 school year. Each district received their grade from the Mississippi State Board of Education, released on Thursday, Sept. 29. The Office of...
Justin Jefferson, Adele Mooney named Wildcats of the Week
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River football’s Justin Jefferson (Memphis, Tenn.; Bartlett) and Adele Mooney (Lafayette, La.; Ascension Episcopal) have been named Wildcats of the Week for their outstanding performances last week. JUSTIN JEFFERSON. Jefferson was a big reason that Pearl River held rival and fifth-ranked Jones College to...
Heath James Ladner
Funeral Services for Heath James Ladner, age 50, of Perkinston, MS, who passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 am at Union Baptist Church – 1628 West Union rd., Picayune, MS. Visitation will be Friday, October 14, 2022 from 6:00 pm...
Coleman, Odum named Bulldogs of the Week
PERKINSTON — A’Leigh Coleman and Keymari Odum have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Oct. 3-9. Coleman, a freshman keeper from Ocean Springs, stopped 12 shots in a 1-0 loss to No. 8 Northwest Mississippi. She made a number of diving saves to keep the Bulldogs in the game.
Women’s Basketball tips off Oct. 26
PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s basketball team will open its season Oct. 26. Coach Hope Adams’ Bulldogs start a four-game road trip at Delgado on Nov. 7, with tipoff in New Orleans set for 5:30. They’ll also play in the Northwest Florida State Classic in Niceville and at Copiah-Lincoln before opening play at the Weathers-Wentzell Center.
Men’s Basketball opens season at home Nov. 2
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will open its men’s basketball schedule at home on Nov. 2, and tickets are on sale now. The 2022-23 season tips off against Southern-Shreveport at 6 p.m. in the Weathers-Wentzell Center, the first of two games at Perk in three days. Piney Woods visits on Nov. 4.
Lady Hornets sweep in Bulldogs in playoff opener
This past Saturday, the Poplarville Lady Hornets volleyball team swept the Lanier Bulldogs in round one of the 4A State playoffs. This is the first playoff win in program history after appearing in fourth other playoff first rounders in previous years. “We set a goal that we wanted to make...
