Suspect Caught in Kennewick Woman’s Murder-Body Found in River
The search for a suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman has gone to Oregon. Suspect arrested, awaiting extradition to Benton County. Lt. Aaron Klem of the Kennewick Police Department, by way of Sgt. Joe Santoy has released new information on the homicide of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. The 34-year-old...
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect in death of woman found in river arrested in OR
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) has identified a suspect in the murder of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27. According to the KPD, the suspect was known to Ebanez. The suspect was arrested in Oregon on an arrest warrant and...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man on the run is apprehended
PENDLETON – Pendleton Police Department personnel responded to a report from Backfire Station employees reporting a man stole merchandise and shoved workers while trying to make his escape. Police Chief Chuck Byram said that was the beginning of a string of incidents Sunday evening resulting in the arrest of Steven David Spenst, 27, of Pendleton.
Walla Walla teen identified in fatal crash
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen who died in a crash early Saturday morning. Zaley Blocklinger, 14, of Walla Walla, was a passenger in the single-car crash. Authorities said Blonklinger died at the scene. The driver of the car, another 17-year-old Walla Walla resident, was hurt in the crash and was taken to the hospital. Their condition has not yet been released.
Richland Police Spend Weekend Chasing, Busting Reckless Drivers
Richland Police say they spent much of the weekend chasing down reckless drivers. A number of drivers were cited, and some even had their vehicles towed over the weekend in Richland, due to what Police say were unsafe driving. In particular, late Saturday night, one young man was stopped for...
Chronicle
New Details Emerge in Eviction Efforts and Arrest of Man Accused of Shooting State Patrol Trooper
Investigators say that in the days and weeks before a Washington State Patrol trooper was shot, local police, a neighbor and a property management company were concerned about the potential for violence if Brandon D. O'Neel was evicted. O'Neel, 37, was not home Sept. 22 when deputies arrived to evict...
What Happens in Washington State if You Flee a Hit-and-Run Accident?
Here's What Could Happen If You Run Away From An Accident In Washington State. If you're involved in a hit-and-run accident in Washington State, the consequences can be significant. Depending on the severity of the accident, you could be facing anything from a misdemeanor to a felony charge—and that's not...
23 years later, WSP & Pasco Police honor Trooper who died in line of duty
PASCO, Wash. — It’s been 23 years since Trooper Jim Saunders of the Washington State Patrol was killed while on duty in the Tri-Cities. To honor his life and legacy, people gathered at his memorial in Pasco and paid respects. Trooper Saunders was killed on October 7, 1999,...
Kennewick police search for man accused of stealing from convenience store
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Do you have any information about this subject? He’s accused of stealing several items from a convenience store in the Tri-Cities on Friday night. According to the Kennewick Police Department, the pictured subject allegedly entered a convenience store in their jurisdiction around midnight on October 7, 2022 and stole items from the business.
DUI Crash Driver Tries to Flee After Reporting His Car Stolen
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department has seen this before. A drunken driver crashes their car, then tries to report it as stolen. Late Monday night, Deputies were called to a location about two miles southwest of Eltopia and north of Pasco about a car crash, near the intersection of Glade and Dogwood Roads.
Abandoned Home Goes up in Flames in Kennewick
No word yet on the cause of the fire, or if it's considered suspicious. Home goes up in flames Monday in Kennewick. Kennewick Fire crews were called to a residential house fire around 11:09 AM Monday, at a location at 408 South Gum Street. Initially, according to Chad Michael of the Kennewick Fire Department, additional units from Benton County and Pasco were called but sent back because they were not needed.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick man could face 95 years for staged accident scheme, fraud, lying to FBI
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 52-year-old Kennewick man pleaded guilty to numerous fraud and conspiracy-related charges, among others, for his involvement in a staged car accident scheme and his subsequent attempts to cover it up. Ali Abed Yaser admitted to two counts of mail fraud, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, making false statements to the FBI, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla Fire gets new lifesaving equipment thanks to Firehouse Subs
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Fire Department is getting $27,000 worth of lifesaving equipment thanks to a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The WWFD will unveil its new equipment, a Holmatro Cutter, Spreader and Accessory Kit, on Thursday, October, 13. The new tool will reduce the...
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla high activates crisis response plan after student dies in crash
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- According to a social media report, the Walla Walla School District was notified by the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning, October, 8, that a student had died in a car crash. The student was a freshman at Walla Walla High School (WWHS). As part...
kptv.com
40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
nbcrightnow.com
Trailer full of hay catches fire on I-182
Pasco, Wash. - A trailer full of hay catches on fire as a truck drives on I-182. Washington State Patrol tells NBC Right Now that an off duty Pasco Police officer flagged down the truck after noticing the fire. The truck immediately pulled over and fire crews were dispatched to put of the fire. A section of I-182 is currently closed off causing some traffic delays, but WSP says the area should be cleared in about an hour.
pullmanradio.com
Bad Pass By WSU Student Causes 3 Car Crash Injuring 3 On SR26 Near LaCrosse
Three people were injured in a three-car accident on State Route 26 near LaCrosse on Friday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred near milepost 100 about 4 miles West of town around 1:30. Troopers say 18 year old Washington State University student Kaitlyn Harris of Tacoma was driving a sedan when she tried to pass vehicle Westbound. Harris struck two oncoming vehicles traveling Eastbound. Harris was injured and taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Her passenger 18 year old WSU student Shaniah Roberts of Lakewood was injured and taken to the hospital in Colfax. The driver of one of the vehicles that Harris struck 90 year old Joyce Kubitza of Blaine was injured and was eventually flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Troopers determined that Harris was trying to make a bad pass which caused the crash.
Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon
The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
nbcrightnow.com
Gas leak closes roads, leads to evacuations in Southridge area of Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- A reported gas leak near Plaza Way and 40th Avenue in Kennewick has closed roads and businesses in the area have been evacuated. According to a reporter on scene, a command post has been set up near the Ridgeline roundabout and crews are trying to get the gas turned off by Cascade Natural Gas.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire at Columbia River Seed in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Wash.- Fire crews remain on scene of a morning fire at Columbia River Seed in Plymouth. The fire is reportedly out, but crews continue to monitor hot spots. According to Chief Rolland Watt of Benton County Fire District 6, a special crew will be needed to remove the burnt seeds from the facility.
97 Rock
