ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Sara Lee’s Family Issues Statement Regarding Her Death

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sara Lee, 2015 Tough Enough winner, died at the age of 30. The family issued the following statement. “On behalf of the Weston and Lee family we would like to express our deepest gratitude for the love that has been shown Cory, Sara, and their beautiful children. Cory has taken a step back from social media but is blown away by the generosity everyone has shown.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Kayla Braxton Claps Back At Fan For Asking If She’s Black

Kayla Braxton is famous for her numerous onscreen and backstage roles she plays on WWE programming. Kayla Braxton has evolved over the years to become one of the most prominent personalities in the company. That doesn’t mean that the host of The Bump isn’t afraid to speak her mind when...
WWE
Popculture

WWE Superstar Mandy Rose's Brother Has Died

WWE Superstar Mandy Rose is dealing with a horrible tragedy. The NXT Women's Champion recently went to her Instagram Story to announce that her older brother died on Oct. 3. Rose was clearly heartbroken when she learned the news. "It's still such a bad dream and I can't believe that...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
StyleCaster

Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job

As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
NFL
Popculture

Eddie Murphy Agrees to Pay Spice Girl Mel B More in Child Support After Request

Eddie Murphy has committed to paying ex-wife Melanie "Mel B" Brown $35,000 a month in child support for her 15-year-old daughter. According to court documents seen by DailyMail.com, after Brown, 47, cited her income had changed, the two agreed on a new child support arrangement for daughter Angel Iris Murphy Brown. Since their contentious paternity dispute ended in February 2009, Murphy, 61, has been paying Brown $25,000 a month, or $300,000 a year.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandy Rose
Person
Jesus
Person
Charlotte Flair
Popculture

Rapper Reveals His Girlfriend Is Pregnant With Twins

N-Dubz star Fazer is in for double the amount of cute! The 35-year-old rapper, real name Richard Rawson, is about to be a dad of three, with Fazer recently sharing the exciting news that his girlfriend Ashley Havelin is pregnant with twins. The little ones on the way will be the couple's second and third children, Fazer and Havelin having welcomed daughter Ava Rose back in 2013.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lizzo Channeled Will Smith With Her Response to Kanye West's Weight Jabs

Lizzo is clapping back at Kanye West, aka Ye's message about her body image. The 34-year-old singer and flutist had a lot to say during her performance in Toronto, Canada on Oct.7. Ye called for attacks on Lizzo's weight, saying it's a "genocide of the Black race." The songstress snapped back on stage, saying: 'I feel like everybody in America got my motherf–king name in [their] motherf–king mouth for no motherf–-king reason." Lizzo continued during a pause in her set, adding, "I'm minding my fat, black, beautiful business." The crowd clapped and cheered as she spoke up for herself, though she didn't name Ye. Lizzo, borm Melissa Jefferson, then joked to the crowd, asking, "Can I stay here [in Canada? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?"
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bt Sport#Combat
Popculture

Michael J. Fox's Mom Phyllis Has Died

Actor Michael J. Fox's mother, Phyllis Evelyn Fox, died on Sept. 24. She was 92. The actor joked about how his mother did not think it was a good idea for him to star in Back to the Future during a New York Comic Con panel on Saturday to celebrate the franchise.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Amelia Hamlin Shaves Eyebrows in Wake of Scott Disick Breakup

Amelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of actors Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, shaved off her eyebrows for a new photoshoot. The 21-year-old model ditched her eyebrows over a year after her breakup with Scott Disick. She also followed the blonde eyebrow trend last fall. "[Hamlin] takes it to the next...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jimmy Kimmel Shares Update on 5-Year-Old Son Billy After Open-Heart Surgery

Jimmy Kimmel's 5-year-old son Billy is "doing great" following the little boy's two open-heart surgeries. The Jimmy Kimmel Live host opened up to Entertainment Tonight at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala over the weekend, where he shared an update on his son and praised the "stars" at the hospital who have treated his heart condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Another 'Bachelor' Baby Is on the Way

The Bachelor alum Caila Quinn is expecting her first child with her husband, Nick Burrello. Quinn spoke about the exciting news with Us Weekly and shared that she is a little over three months along. The former reality TV star wed her husband in May 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Quinn...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Meri Brown Shares Pointed Social Media Post Before 'Sister Wives' Episode When Kody Asks Her to Move

Meri Brown is embracing happiness amid her tense relationship with her estranged husband Kody Brown. Just hours before Sunday night's new episode of Sister Wives, during which Kody suggested that Brown take up permanent residence at her bed and breakfast, the TLC star took to Instagram with a very pointed message, marking just her latest cryptic post amid the current season of Sister Wives.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved 'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23

American Idol contestant Willie Spence has passed away, fans were shocked to learn on Wednesday. According to an Instagram Story post by Spence's co-star Katharine McPhee, Spence died on Tuesday in a car crash. He was just 23 years old. "I received very tragic news tonight," McPhee wrote. "Sweet [Willie...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy