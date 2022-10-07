Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider marries fiancée Genevieve Davis: 'I’m so lucky to share my life with her'
Jeopardy! star Amy Schneider announced that she and her fiancée Genevieve Davis are officially married. The Jeopardy! champion, 43, took to social media on Tuesday to announce that she and Davis tied the knot on May 9 after nearly three months of being engaged. "A year ago today, I...
PWMania
Sara Lee’s Family Issues Statement Regarding Her Death
As PWMania.com previously reported, Sara Lee, 2015 Tough Enough winner, died at the age of 30. The family issued the following statement. “On behalf of the Weston and Lee family we would like to express our deepest gratitude for the love that has been shown Cory, Sara, and their beautiful children. Cory has taken a step back from social media but is blown away by the generosity everyone has shown.
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Claps Back At Fan For Asking If She’s Black
Kayla Braxton is famous for her numerous onscreen and backstage roles she plays on WWE programming. Kayla Braxton has evolved over the years to become one of the most prominent personalities in the company. That doesn’t mean that the host of The Bump isn’t afraid to speak her mind when...
Popculture
WWE Superstar Mandy Rose's Brother Has Died
WWE Superstar Mandy Rose is dealing with a horrible tragedy. The NXT Women's Champion recently went to her Instagram Story to announce that her older brother died on Oct. 3. Rose was clearly heartbroken when she learned the news. "It's still such a bad dream and I can't believe that...
Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job
As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
NFL・
What Happened to Nephew Tommy? The ‘Ready to Love’ Host Said He’s “Slowly Coming Back”
Many morning radio show listeners might recognize the name Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Milles. The Houston native co-hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show with his uncle (we were today years old when we learned this) Steve Harvey. According to multiple reports, Steve was the one who gave Thomas his nickname.
Popculture
Eddie Murphy Agrees to Pay Spice Girl Mel B More in Child Support After Request
Eddie Murphy has committed to paying ex-wife Melanie "Mel B" Brown $35,000 a month in child support for her 15-year-old daughter. According to court documents seen by DailyMail.com, after Brown, 47, cited her income had changed, the two agreed on a new child support arrangement for daughter Angel Iris Murphy Brown. Since their contentious paternity dispute ended in February 2009, Murphy, 61, has been paying Brown $25,000 a month, or $300,000 a year.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Jeter’s Sweetest Moments With Their 3 Daughters: ‘I Couldn’t Be Happier’
Family man! Derek Jeter has embraced his role as a father after welcoming three daughters with wife Hannah Jeter (née Davis). The former New York Yankees player found love with Hannah in 2012, two years before he hung up his baseball cleats and retired. The couple tied in the knot in July 2016 and one […]
Nikki Bella Spills on Wedding: ‘People Are Going to Think I’m Crazy’
Nikki Bella is dishing on her wedding with Brides!. The WWE champ tied the knot with “Dancing with the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev in Paris in August, and now she’s spilling the details. She also posed in a series of looks for The Wedding Fashion Issue, but...
Popculture
Rapper Reveals His Girlfriend Is Pregnant With Twins
N-Dubz star Fazer is in for double the amount of cute! The 35-year-old rapper, real name Richard Rawson, is about to be a dad of three, with Fazer recently sharing the exciting news that his girlfriend Ashley Havelin is pregnant with twins. The little ones on the way will be the couple's second and third children, Fazer and Havelin having welcomed daughter Ava Rose back in 2013.
Popculture
Lizzo Channeled Will Smith With Her Response to Kanye West's Weight Jabs
Lizzo is clapping back at Kanye West, aka Ye's message about her body image. The 34-year-old singer and flutist had a lot to say during her performance in Toronto, Canada on Oct.7. Ye called for attacks on Lizzo's weight, saying it's a "genocide of the Black race." The songstress snapped back on stage, saying: 'I feel like everybody in America got my motherf–king name in [their] motherf–king mouth for no motherf–-king reason." Lizzo continued during a pause in her set, adding, "I'm minding my fat, black, beautiful business." The crowd clapped and cheered as she spoke up for herself, though she didn't name Ye. Lizzo, borm Melissa Jefferson, then joked to the crowd, asking, "Can I stay here [in Canada? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?"
Popculture
Michael J. Fox's Mom Phyllis Has Died
Actor Michael J. Fox's mother, Phyllis Evelyn Fox, died on Sept. 24. She was 92. The actor joked about how his mother did not think it was a good idea for him to star in Back to the Future during a New York Comic Con panel on Saturday to celebrate the franchise.
Popculture
Amelia Hamlin Shaves Eyebrows in Wake of Scott Disick Breakup
Amelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of actors Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, shaved off her eyebrows for a new photoshoot. The 21-year-old model ditched her eyebrows over a year after her breakup with Scott Disick. She also followed the blonde eyebrow trend last fall. "[Hamlin] takes it to the next...
Popculture
Jimmy Kimmel Shares Update on 5-Year-Old Son Billy After Open-Heart Surgery
Jimmy Kimmel's 5-year-old son Billy is "doing great" following the little boy's two open-heart surgeries. The Jimmy Kimmel Live host opened up to Entertainment Tonight at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala over the weekend, where he shared an update on his son and praised the "stars" at the hospital who have treated his heart condition.
Popculture
Another 'Bachelor' Baby Is on the Way
The Bachelor alum Caila Quinn is expecting her first child with her husband, Nick Burrello. Quinn spoke about the exciting news with Us Weekly and shared that she is a little over three months along. The former reality TV star wed her husband in May 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Quinn...
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Says Travis Encouraged Her To 'Embrace' Her Body Amid IVF
It seems like Kourtney Kardashian Barker has come to a new realization: when she’s “super skinny” she’s not happy — and her husband, Travis Barker, has helped her not only recognize that, but also embrace her body just as it is in the moment. In...
Popculture
Meri Brown Shares Pointed Social Media Post Before 'Sister Wives' Episode When Kody Asks Her to Move
Meri Brown is embracing happiness amid her tense relationship with her estranged husband Kody Brown. Just hours before Sunday night's new episode of Sister Wives, during which Kody suggested that Brown take up permanent residence at her bed and breakfast, the TLC star took to Instagram with a very pointed message, marking just her latest cryptic post amid the current season of Sister Wives.
Popculture
'Ghosts' Season 2: Pete Welcomes Sasappis to 'Hell' in 'Jay's Friends' Sneak Peek Clip
This week's episode of Ghosts will come with some tough love from Pete (Richie Moriarty). In a sneak peek preview clip of Thursday's all-new episode "Jay's Friends," we see Pete trying out a more brutal attitude to teach Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) a lesson. To his dismay, the maneuver backfires.
Popculture
Beloved 'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23
American Idol contestant Willie Spence has passed away, fans were shocked to learn on Wednesday. According to an Instagram Story post by Spence's co-star Katharine McPhee, Spence died on Tuesday in a car crash. He was just 23 years old. "I received very tragic news tonight," McPhee wrote. "Sweet [Willie...
