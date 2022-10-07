Pierce Brosnan actually shared what he said during his failed Batman audition. The star revealed that he "said something stupid to Tim Burton" during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Bronson has been hard at work promoting Black Adam, his more successful adventure into the superhero movie genre. Apparently, he had a chance to be The Caped Crusader back in the 80s. However, one quick quip sunk his chances to wear the cape and cowl. The star probably isn't sweating that choice too much. He got to be James Bond and is basically beloved by fans all over the world. There are no tears being shed on that side, but some people will see this interview and wonder what it call could have been in an alternate timeline. Check out what he had to say right here!

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO