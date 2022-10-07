Read full article on original website
Kaley Cuoco Expecting First Child with Iron Fist Star Tom Pelphrey
Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together! Cuoco, whose work includes The Big Bang Theory, Harley Quinn, and The Flight Attendant, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and Pelphrey are expecting a baby girl. In her caption, which accompanied photos of the couple posed with items like a pink frosted cake and several pregnancy tests, Cuoco wrote "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon... I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!"
House of the Dragon: New Time Jump Reveals Another Recast of Major Characters
Halfway through the first season of House of the Dragon, HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series recast two of its most important characters. The actresses that played both Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower were replaced in the sixth episode of the series, which began with a 10-year time jump, bringing the characters firmly into adulthood. While that was certainly the biggest time jump of the season, House of the Dragon's eighth episode introduces yet another leap into the future, with some other characters getting new actors in order to show the passing time.
The Walking Dead's Invincible Cameo Is a Carl Grimes Easter Egg
You may know that Robert Kirkman created the Image comic books Invincible and The Walking Dead. You might not know that Invincible has cameoed as Easter eggs in multiple episodes. (The franchises have crossed over in other ways: Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun voices Mike Grayson, a.k.a. the superhero Invincible, in Amazon's adult animated series adaptation. More Walking Dead cast members have since loaned their voices to the series, including Lauren Cohan and Michael Cudlitz.) And on Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, titled "A New Deal," an Invincible comic cameo had deeper meaning for the Grimes family.
The Walking Dead Star Reacts to Surprise Death (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "A New Deal" episode of The Walking Dead. "Do you think people are born brave? Or do they become it?" Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) deliberates on the final episodes of The Walking Dead. No longer the mulleted coward and liar who once truthfully confessed he is "not combat ready, or for that matter, combat inclined," Eugene has become a confident and capable walker-killer. But that may come back to bite him as the man who used to run away from the undead instead ran headfirst into danger, saving beloved girlfriend Max (Margot Bingham) from a walker after a shove from a scorned Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson).
Werewolf by Night Star Teases Surprising Timeline for Character
Werewolf by Night was purposefully developed to avoid mentions of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe in an attempt to make it as self-contained as possible. As such, at no point in the picture is there a clue as to where to Halloween special lies on the timeline of the franchise. Disney+ has since put the Gael Garcia Bernal series as the newest project in its MCU "Timeline Order" after the events of every Disney+ series released to date and Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel's latest film release.
House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences
Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
Why Maggie and Negan Go to New York in TWD: Dead City
It's the question Walking Dead fans have been asking since the reveal of a Maggie and Negan spinoff: why are Maggie and Negan together in New York City, of all places? In March, AMC announced Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) would put their differences aside and travel together "into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland." More than 12 years post-zombie virus outbreak, this Dead City of the walker apocalypse is a crumbling metropolis "filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."
Green Lantern Fans Want New Movie After Black Adam News
Black Adams' big news has Green Lantern fans pushing for another movie. Multiple outlets have reported that Henry Cavill's Superman might be on his way back to the DC Comics universe. With that knowledge in tow, a lot of the fandom is wondering if other elements of the SnyderVerse could make their way back into the fold. While the prospect is unlikely, Dwayne Johnson himself pushed for Cavill's return. It seems as though he has the ear of WarnerMedia CEO David Zaslav. So, anything could really happen as the months go by. For now, seeing some iteration of the hero on-screen would go a long way.
She-Hulk: New Season Finale Teaser Released by Marvel
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law's penultimate episode was a favorite among fans, and folks are eager to see how the season will wrap up now that Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is being targeted by the Intelligencia. Many fans want the comedy series to get more seasons, and based on Marvel's use of "season finale" in a new promo, we're hopeful that this week won't be the last we see of She-Hulk.
Surprising Netflix Series Dominating Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix has one of its original series dominating Rotten Tomatoes. Kid Cudi fans are rejoicing as Entergalactic sits at a 95% on the Tomatometer. The animated series sees Jessica Williams, Ty Dolla $ign, Vanessa Hudgens, Jaden Smith and Macauley Culkin navigating life in the city. When the first previews for Entergalactic dropped, a lot of viewers were struck by the impressive use of color and appealing animation. When the series debuted on September 30, it was an instant hit with critics. Add in the fact that Kid Cudi fans travel extremely well, and you have all the makings of a streaming sleeper hit. For the artist, it's a bit of validation for the decision to branch out and do something beyond music with your name up at the top of the marquee. (The accompanying music is also enjoying a boost as people revisit their favorite tracks after watching the gorgeous visuals.)
Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell's Spirited Trailer Released
Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for Spirited, an upcoming musical comedy riff on Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, which stars Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, and Ryan Reynolds. The movie casts Reynolds in the Scrooge role (give or take, as they say in the official synopsis), with Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present. In the film, the Dickens story exists and is widely known, so Reynolds is feeling a little surreal about the whole thing. Yeah, it's kind of like Scrooged, but...Ryan Reynolds!
Marvel Announces New Silver Surfer Series
The Power Cosmic will soon return to the Marvel Universe. Taking to New York Comic Con this weekend, Marvel officially unveiled Silver Surfer: Ghost Light, the latest tale to feature the fan-favorite cosmic stalwart. Hitting shelves in February, Ghost Light is a five-issues mini-series that is set to bring another major cosmic player into the mix.
Pierce Brosnan Recalls Failed Batman Audition: "I Remember Saying Something Stupid to Tim Burton"
Pierce Brosnan actually shared what he said during his failed Batman audition. The star revealed that he "said something stupid to Tim Burton" during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Bronson has been hard at work promoting Black Adam, his more successful adventure into the superhero movie genre. Apparently, he had a chance to be The Caped Crusader back in the 80s. However, one quick quip sunk his chances to wear the cape and cowl. The star probably isn't sweating that choice too much. He got to be James Bond and is basically beloved by fans all over the world. There are no tears being shed on that side, but some people will see this interview and wonder what it call could have been in an alternate timeline. Check out what he had to say right here!
Star Trek: Lower Decks: Boimler Takes Command in a Clip From "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" (Exclusive)
The "Crisis Point" sequel that Star Trek: Lower Decks fans have been waiting for is finally here in this week's episode, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus." Paramount+ has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from Star Trek: Lower Decks' second sendup of Star Trek's cinematic entries. The clip picks up where the previous sneak peek left off. Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), playing the role of Capt. Dagger, commands his ship, the USS Wayfarer, to come to the rescue of the USS Cerritos. The Romulan triplets they faced off against retreat, but "Dagger" decides to "let 'em run" while he ensures the Cerritos crew is safe. You can watch the clip from "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," debuting Thursday on Paramount+, above.
Once & Future #30 Review: A Splendidly Satisfying Farewell to One of Comics' Best Series
After 30 issues of legends, myths, and heartbreak, Once & Future's end has finally arrived. I must admit to conflicted feelings as this series has become one of my all-time favorite stories, so there's an inherent sadness in saying goodbye. That said, Kieron Gillen, Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain, Ed Dukeshire, Madison Goyette, and Dafna Pleban have created a truly special series and a walk-into-the-sunset ending that delivers satisfying payoffs with just a hint of hope for more down the line. Once & Future #30 is a thoroughly satisfying farewell to one of the most original and inventive stories in comics, and here's hoping this isn't the last time we get to return to this amazing world.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Announces Hiatus
Rick and Morty Season 6 has made it to a critical junction of the season, but Adult Swim has announced that the series will be taking a hiatus until later this Fall! The sixth season got off to an explosive start earlier this year as not only did the series drop some major teases for the future, but shook up the status quo quite a bit. But with the newest episode of the season, it seemed like things would be returning to normal as Rick not only fixed the portal gun but openly stated that the wacky usual adventures would be kicking back in.
Enola Holmes 2 Trailer Released by Netflix
More than two years after Enola Holmes debuted on Netflix to rave reviews, a sequel is finally ready to hit screens around the world. Millie Bobby Brown is back as for Enola Holmes 2, reprising her role as the titular sleuth for another adventure on Netflix. The streaming service ordered an Enola Holmes sequel shortly after the first film premiered, and fans will finally get to see what the follow-up has in store when it arrives next month. Until then, there's a trailer to get everyone excited.
Smallville Alum Tom Welling Joins the Cast of The Winchesters
Smallville alum Tom Welling is headed to The Winchesters. Announced at New York Comic Con over the weekend, Welling is set to join the Supernatural prequel series in the role of Samuel Campbell, father of Mary (Meg Donnelly) and grandfather of Mary and John Winchester's sons, Sam and Dean. The character was originally played by Mitch Pileggi on Supernatural.
Law & Order: SVU Confirms When Kelli Giddish's Final Episode Airs on NBC
NBC has set the date for Kelli Giddish's final episode of Law & Order: SVU. According to The Wrap, Giddish's final episode will air on December 8th. Giddish has played Detective Amanda Rollins on the long-running series since 2011. Per the report, Giddish will also be appearing in an upcoming episode of another Law & Order franchise series, Law & Order: Organized Crime. The season premiere of Law & Order: SVU saw Rollins shot in the stomach while trying to protect a sex trafficking victim and while she's recovered and returned to work, she's been having some issues since the incident.
Red Sonja Movie First Look Revealed
After years of trying to move forward, a new adaptation of Red Sonja went into production earlier this summer, with Millennium Media releasing the first look at Matilda Lutz as the titular hero. The film is still in production, so while we likely won't be seeing any completed footage from Red Sonja anytime soon, this tease of the project showcases how accurately Lutz embodies the iconic character. M.J. Bassett serves as director on the project from a script by Joey Soloway and Tasha Huo. The character was previously adapted into a film back in 1985 starring Brigitte Nielsen. You can check out the first look at Red Sonja below.
