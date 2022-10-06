NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as markets received some more discouraging news on the global economy. The S&P 500 was down 0.7% in the early going Tuesday. The Nasdaq was down slightly more and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2%. U.S. stocks are coming off four straight losses. Worries about a looming recession have been weighing heavily on markets, and there was little help from the International Monetary Fund’s latest forecast. The global lending agency cut its forecast for global growth next year to 2.7%, down from the 2.9% it estimated in July.

STOCKS ・ 8 MINUTES AGO