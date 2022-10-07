Read full article on original website
‘Amsterdam’ and ‘Lyle Lyle’ struggle, letting ‘Smile’ repeat
NEW YORK (AP) — David O. Russell’s star-studded 1930s mystery “Amsterdam” flopped and the children’s book adaptation “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” debuted softly, allowing the horror thriller “Smile” to repeat atop the box office in U.S. and Canada theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. A week after topping the charts with a $22-million launch, Paramount Pictures’ “Smile” remained No. 1 with $17.6 million at the box office — an impressive second week for the modestly budget horror flick. Neither new release caught fire with moviegoers but the disappointment was most acute for “Amsterdam,” a poorly reviewed $80 million screwball romp starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington.
Kanye West’s Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts
Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of posts by the rapper that were widely deemed antisemitic. West is now known legally as Ye. A Twitter spokesperson said on Sunday that Ye posted a message that violated its policies. According to internet archive records, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Ye had been criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his collection at Paris Fashion Week. Under their policies, the two social networks prohibit the posting of offensive language.
‘Outlander’: Everything We Learned During NYCC 2022 Panel
It was an Outlander celebration on New York Comic Con‘s Empire Stage at the Javits Center on Sunday as stars Sam Heughan, David Berry, and Duncan Lacroix joined author Diana Gabaldon for the Sunday Morning Tea With Two Highlanders & A Lord Q&A. The October 9 event was packed...
Nikki Finke, sharp-tongued Hollywood columnist, dies at 68
NEW YORK (AP) — Nikki Finke, the veteran reporter who became one of Hollywood’s top journalists as founder of the entertainment trade website Deadline.com, has died. She was 68. Deadline reports that Finke died Sunday in Boca Raton, Florida, after a prolonged illness. Finke’s sharp-tongued tenacity made her the most-feared columnist in show business. A famously reclusive blogger, Finke began writing LA Weekly’s “Deadline Hollywood” column in 2002 and made it essential reading for gossip and trade news. Four years later, she launched Deadline Hollywood Daily as a website. Blogging at Deadline.com, Finke made a pugnacious media empire of scoops and gossip, renowned for her “live-snarking” award shows and story updates that blared “TOLDJA!” when one of her earlier exclusives proved accurate.
Food Network Picks Up ‘Bobby’s Triple Threat’ for Second Season
Bobby Flay will be serving up another edition of his new show, Bobby’s Triple Threat, as the Food Network has picked up the series for a second season to air in 2023. The new show, which sees budding chefs facing off against a trio of professionals, debuted on September 27 and has already become quite the success story. According to Variety, after just two episodes, the series is beating ratings benchmarks set in the prior six-week and year-earlier periods and is the Food Network’s highest-rated new launch.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star James Lastovic Safe After Going Missing in Hawaii
Fans and loves ones of Days of Our Lives star James Lastovic were given quite the scare when it was announced that the actor known for playing Joey Johnson on the soap had gone missing in Hawaii. He had gone hiking on Sunday, October 9, and failed to return to his hotel or make a flight.
Win ‘Supernatural’ Collector’s Issue Signed by Jensen Ackles: Take Our ‘Winchesters’ Quiz!
How well do you know Supernatural after 15 seasons? Well, if you know it really well, you might be rewarded with a copy of the Supernatural Expanded Collector’s Issue signed by Jensen Ackles!. Ahead of the premiere of the prequel from Jensen and Danneel Ackles, The Winchesters, which is...
Camila Cabello Gets Rosy in Red Floral Dress & Towering Platforms on ‘The Voice’
Camila Cabello was red-hot while making her latest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice.” The “Havana” singer joined alum Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend on the singing competition show. Cabello wore a red dress with a matching coat while sitting in the infamous swivel chairs. Her minidress featured a bustier bodice and her coat reached her knees. Both featured a floral print with roses and greenery. Cabello added a black choker necklace and added more crimson to the outfit with a bright red lip color. Cabello got a boost from her footwear. She wore red patent leather booties with a thick...
Austin Stoker, ‘Assault On Precinct 13’ & ‘Roots’ Actor, Dies at 92
Austin Stoker, the Trinidadian-American actor best known for his role as Lt. Ethan Bishop in John Carpenter’s 1976 film Assault on Precinct 13 and Virgil in the TV mini-series Roots, has died. He was 92. Stoker passed away on Friday, October 7, his 92nd birthday, as confirmed by his...
