How to use Apple’s new iOS 16 photo cutout feature that has users amazed
APPLE has introduced a background remover to its photo editing library for precision cut outs and fans are thrilled with the new tool. With iOS 16, taking out the background is as easy as hold-slide-send. iOS 16 has been lauded for adding a functional lock screen, clever security measures, and...
9to5Mac
iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how
IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
9to5Mac
Apple releases iOS 16.0.3 with notification fixes, improved camera speed on iPhone 14 Pro, more
Apple is continuing to fix some of the early bugs affecting iOS 16 as well as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The company is now rolling out iOS 16.0.3, which includes additional bug fixes and performance improvements for notifications, the Camera app, and more. You can update your...
Digital Trends
The iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 chip comes with a huge hidden cost
When Apple launched the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups this year, one of the biggest differentiating factors between the two models was the silicon inside. Apple’s new A16 Bionic is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus still use the last-gen A15 that debuted with the iPhone 13 series. The reasoning behind this decision comes down to the manufacturing price of the A16, which turns out to be more than twice the cost of the A15.
CNET
Microsoft Surface Studio 2 Plus All-in-One Gets Refreshed After 4 Years
I really thought Microsoft had given up on the full-size Surface Studio all-in-ones: The Surface Studio 2 was released in the fall of 2018 and we've heard crickets ever since. But after four years, Microsoft's surprised us with a refresh. Unsurprisingly, the updates are minimal -- Microsoft seemed to do the least it needed to in order to make it 2022-ready. It hasn't changed enough to earn a "3," merely a "Plus," as in Surface Studio 2 Plus.
Three mind-blowing new iPhone tricks you MUST learn – and you’ve probably never tried them
YOUR iPhone has just been upgraded with some clever new tricks. The latest iOS 16 update adds loads of great features – including a long-awaited typing trick. TikTok tech whiz @kaansanity has shared some very clever hacks you'll definitely want to know. First, make sure you're using the latest...
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
Warning for all Apple users – 5 things you should never do with your iPhone including a risky habit you must change
IPHONE users may be unknowingly damaging their device and shortening its lifespan. Avoid these device-killing mistakes to get lasting use out of your iPhone. There are a few widely known practices that all Apple users should avoid:. Do not use a third party charger unless its MFi-certified, always install the...
CNET
Try These Quick iPhone Tips to Get Rid of Ads and Distractions in Safari
Unlike a book, reading anything in Safari can be a bit of a challenge on your iPhone. Not only is text size usually an issue, but distractions are widespread. Advertisements, banners and autoplaying videos, to name just a few, are commonplace, and they all make it difficult to concentrate. :...
CNET
Apple's iCloud Photos Comes To Windows 11, Apple Music Lands on Xbox
Apple and Microsoft deepened the ties between their technologies Wednesday, announcing that the company's iCloud Photos syncing service will work on Windows PCs, and the Apple Music service will work on Xbox video game consoles. The new moves mark an expansion of the company's agreements, which have already brought Apple...
CNET
My Absolute Favorite iPhone MagSafe Wallet Is Down to Just $24 for Prime Day
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. In my quest to ditch my bulky old wallet and streamline my everyday carry, I've tried a bunch of MagSafe wallets. The only one that's really stuck, if you'll pardon the pun, is Moft's MagSafe Wallet Stand -- and it's actually on sale right now for Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. While we're rounding up the best October Prime Day deals in real time in our live blog, this Moft wallet comes with a hearty recommendation from me, especially with its price cut by 20% to just $24 for Prime members.
ZDNet
How to add wireless Apple CarPlay to your car
If you have a car that makes use of a wired USB Apple CarPlay entertainment system, you might be wondering if there's some way to get rid of the wire and go wireless. Wires are, after all, a bit of a pain. Doubly so in the car where you have to remember the cable and to connect it to your iPhone.
CNET
My Favorite Credit Card-Size MagSafe Charger for Your iPhone Is on Sale for $32
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. You don't always need to buy official Apple chargers. Plenty of third-party companies like Belkin, Anker and mophie create high-quality chargers for popular Apple products, like this 3-in-1 wireless charger with MagSafe that can simultaneously charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. And they're usually less expensive than their Apple counterparts.
Is There a Security Camera That Works Without WiFi?
Like any device that connects to a WiFi network, security cameras are vulnerable to hacking. If you’re worried about hacking, you’re likely already on to the next logical question: Is there a security camera that works without WiFi? The answer is yes, but there are a few things to consider before you go shopping.
CNET
Roku Unveils a Full Lineup of Smart Home Devices
Roku expanded the scope of its home entertainment ambitions Wednesday, as it unveiled a full lineup of smart home devices meant to be paired with the popular media streamer and controlled via your TV. The complete product line, which includes automatable LED bulbs, a color-changing light strip, a smart plug, a doorbell cam and a variety of other smart home cameras, will be available exclusively at Walmart starting on Oct.17.
Phone Arena
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 are on sale at massive discounts in multiple 'affordable' options
Whether or not Apple plans to make a big deal out of the announcement of its next-gen iPad and iPad Pros, said announcement is definitely right around the corner. With multiple holiday and pre-holiday sales events organized by various major US retailers also on the horizon, it's certainly not surprising to see the current-gen 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros heavily marked down shortly after the latest non-Pro 10.2-inch model.
CNET
iOS 16: How to Unsend an Email on Your iPhone
You've just sent an email, but unfortunately you've made a mistake. Maybe you used the incorrect email address or forgot to add an important attachment. Or you made a grammatical error that completely ruins your email. Whatever the reason, you definitely want the email back. Fortunately if you're running iOS...
CNET
Prime Day Deals Under $25: Shop Cheap Deals at Amazon Now
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year is here, bringing with it hundreds of thousands of deals. We're tracking all of the biggest and best deals in our October Prime Day live blog, but there are a lot of smaller deals to be found, too. Whether you're looking for some deal inspiration during this fall's Prime Early Access Sale event, you aim to make the most of a limited budget or you just want to save on some everyday essentials, we've got you covered.
CNET
Amazon Commits 1 Billion Euros to Double European Electric Delivery Fleet
Amazon plans to invest 1 billion euros -- about $973 million -- over five years to double its electric delivery vehicles across Europe. This means its fleet will total around 10,000 electric delivery vans and 1,500 electric heavy goods vehicles by 2025, Amazon said Sunday. The online retail giant aims...
Phone Arena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
