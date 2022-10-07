This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. In my quest to ditch my bulky old wallet and streamline my everyday carry, I've tried a bunch of MagSafe wallets. The only one that's really stuck, if you'll pardon the pun, is Moft's MagSafe Wallet Stand -- and it's actually on sale right now for Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. While we're rounding up the best October Prime Day deals in real time in our live blog, this Moft wallet comes with a hearty recommendation from me, especially with its price cut by 20% to just $24 for Prime members.

SHOPPING ・ 3 HOURS AGO