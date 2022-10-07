Read full article on original website
WCNC
CONCORD, N.C. — In typical elimination race fashion, the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs was not decided until the final lap. Christopher Bell grabbed the win at the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway's Roval configuration to earn his 2nd win of the season. Meanwhile, four drivers, including last year's series champion, Kyle Larson, were eliminated from championship contention.
