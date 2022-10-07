Read full article on original website
Man claims he was stabbed by group of women, children in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man claims he was attacked by a group of women and children in Natchez and stabbed multiple times. The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened on Saturday at Cedar Hurst Apartments. Joseph Tucker, 52, said he was in the city visiting his mother when he was assaulted. Tucker said […]
Family of missing Fayette man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
Natchez Democrat
‘One of the best we’ve done here’: Blues and Soul festival draws thousands to Natchez
NATCHEZ — It may not have made money, but this weekend’s Blues and Soul Super Bowl was a success in every other way. “It was fantastic!” said Arden Barnett of Ardenland, an entertainment company that has produced most concerts and festivals in Natchez in recent years. “It...
Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident
A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez Sen. Melanie Sojourner tells podcast listeners she has one goal — seeing that Lt. Gov. Hosemann ‘never holds office again’
One Mississippi senator says she may have lost her district, but she is not about to lose the fight. Melanie Sojourner, District 37 senator and a Natchez native, spoke on the conservative podcast “The Buck Naked Truth” and spoke publicly about what she sees as her next mission in her political career.
Man recovering after he said he was ‘jumped on’ and stabbed 10 times by group of women and children at Mississippi apartment complex
A Louisiana man said he was “jumped on” by a group of women and children Saturday at a Mississippi apartment complex and stabbed 10 times. Joseph Tucker, 52, of Baton Rouge, said he was in Natchez visiting his mother who is on dialysis when he was assaulted by what seemed like a group of six to eight people, including an even mixture of 13- and 14-year-old boys and adult women.
Natchez Democrat
Mayor breaks tie as Natchez council gives nearly $20K in pay raises to three employees
NATCHEZ — Ward 2 Alderman Billie Joe Frazier said the city’s aldermen need a pay increase, and he made a motion to that end at Tuesday’s meeting of the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen. However, Frazier’s motion died for lack of a second. Frazier’s motion...
Mississippi bicyclist struck and killed after riding into oncoming traffic
A Mississippi man was struck and killed Sunday after he rode his bicycle into outcoming traffic. Corbett Edgin, 52, of Natchez, collided head-on with a vehicle while traveling on what is known as Johns Manville Hill on Liberty Road in Adams County, near the old Johns Manville plant. Adams County...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez man dies when bicycle collides head-on with vehicle on Liberty Road
NATCHEZ — A Natchez man was struck and killed by a car in the late afternoon on Sunday on Liberty Road. Corbett Edgin, 52, collided head on with a vehicle while traveling on what is known as Johns Manville Hill on Liberty Road near the old John Manville plant.
Mayor enters controversy after Mississippi man threatens to sue over his upkeep of former brothel he hopes to turn into tourist attraction
A Mississippi mayor joined the controversy surrounding a man’s efforts to turn a former Mississippi brothel into a tourist destination and his frustration with government officials who say he isn’t doing enough to keep up the property. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson responded to a “slanderous sign” posted outside...
Natchez Democrat
At least two people down after hail of bullets fired near Zippy store on MLK
NATCHEZ — Residents in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near the Zippy convenience store have reported hearing multiple shots fired within the last half hour. A source close to the scene said at least two people have been shot. Residents report a heavy police presence in...
vicksburgnews.com
Retired teacher charged with felony embezzlement
Retired teacher Nancy Butler was arrested for embezzlement in Lincoln County on Friday. According to the Lincoln County Jail docket, Butler was arrested and charged with felony embezzlement. The Darkhorse Press reports Butler embezzled from a school activity fund. The amount which was embezzled is unknown at this time, pending...
WLBT
‘Cold-blooded murder’: Man shot multiple times inside vehicle near convenience store in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed inside a vehicle near a convenience store in Natchez on Saturday night. According to Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, the shooting was cold-blooded murder. Chief Daughtry says that the suspect walked down the street with an assault rifle and opened...
WLBT
Laurel Police Department seeking public assistance in finding missing man
LAUREL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, is described as 6′0″ of Fayette. Carter was last seen at the Super 8 Hotel on Sunday, October 2. There is no vehicle description available...
Natchez Democrat
Police Chief offers reward for information leading to capture of ‘Tankaman,’ linked to multiple shootings in Ferriday
FERRIDAY, La. — A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a man linked to several shootings in Ferriday, according to a social media post on the Ferriday Police Department’s page. In the post, Police Chief Sam King asks anyone with information to contact...
Police investigating death at Mississippi hotel
Natchez police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man found inside a hotel room at the Days Inn on U.S. 61 South in Natchez. Several police cars were seen outside the hotel at approximately 1 p.m. Monday as officers worked the case. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said investigators...
Mississippi man dies in head-on collision Tuesday morning
The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced Tuesday afternoon that it was investigating a fatal crash in Claiborne County. At approximately 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, MHP responded to the crash on U.S. 61 near Port Gibson. A Toyota Camry driven by 64-year-old Isaac P. Colenberg Sr. of Fayette traveled south on U.S. 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Police chief offering reward for shooting suspect; considered armed, dangerous
FERRIDAY, La. — A reward is being offered by Ferriday Police Chief Sam King for information leading to the arrest of a man linked to several shootings in Ferriday, King said. In a social media post on the Ferriday Police Department’s page, King asks anyone with information to contact...
Mississippi man arrested, charged with attempted murder of stepson
One man is in the hospital and another is behind bars after a Friday night shooting in Lincoln County. At approximately 8:35 p.m., Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a call of gunshots fired in the area behind Home Depot. Brookhaven Police Department had responded first, but officers determined the...
WLBT
Man charged with attempted murder of 19-year-old stepson
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting occurred in Lincoln County Friday night involving a stepfather and stepson. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, LCSO received a call to assist the city of Brookhaven around 8:30 p.m. Friday night regarding a man being shot on railroad tracks behind a Home Depot.
