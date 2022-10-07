ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

WJTV 12

Man claims he was stabbed by group of women, children in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man claims he was attacked by a group of women and children in Natchez and stabbed multiple times. The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened on Saturday at Cedar Hurst Apartments. Joseph Tucker, 52, said he was in the city visiting his mother when he was assaulted. Tucker said […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Family of missing Fayette man wants answers for his disappearance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
FAYETTE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Man recovering after he said he was ‘jumped on’ and stabbed 10 times by group of women and children at Mississippi apartment complex

A Louisiana man said he was “jumped on” by a group of women and children Saturday at a Mississippi apartment complex and stabbed 10 times. Joseph Tucker, 52, of Baton Rouge, said he was in Natchez visiting his mother who is on dialysis when he was assaulted by what seemed like a group of six to eight people, including an even mixture of 13- and 14-year-old boys and adult women.
NATCHEZ, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Retired teacher charged with felony embezzlement

Retired teacher Nancy Butler was arrested for embezzlement in Lincoln County on Friday. According to the Lincoln County Jail docket, Butler was arrested and charged with felony embezzlement. The Darkhorse Press reports Butler embezzled from a school activity fund. The amount which was embezzled is unknown at this time, pending...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police investigating death at Mississippi hotel

Natchez police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man found inside a hotel room at the Days Inn on U.S. 61 South in Natchez. Several police cars were seen outside the hotel at approximately 1 p.m. Monday as officers worked the case. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said investigators...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man dies in head-on collision Tuesday morning

The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced Tuesday afternoon that it was investigating a fatal crash in Claiborne County. At approximately 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, MHP responded to the crash on U.S. 61 near Port Gibson. A Toyota Camry driven by 64-year-old Isaac P. Colenberg Sr. of Fayette traveled south on U.S. 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Man charged with attempted murder of 19-year-old stepson

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting occurred in Lincoln County Friday night involving a stepfather and stepson. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, LCSO received a call to assist the city of Brookhaven around 8:30 p.m. Friday night regarding a man being shot on railroad tracks behind a Home Depot.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS

