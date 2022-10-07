ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Rumble Ponies unveil new ‘Marvel-inspired’ logo

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCkw2_0iQ63qbi00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have unveiled an exciting new logo that will be used throughout the next couple seasons.

The new logo was created by Marvel artists as part of the “Defenders of the Diamond” partnership with MiLB and its 96 teams.

The logo will be used in 2023 and 2024 when the Rumble Ponies play in Marvel sponsored Defenders of the Diamonds games.

The new logo (pictured above) depicts a silvery carousel horse adorned with an armored face shield who breathes fire.

According to the Rumble Ponies, the “Marvel-inspired” logo encompasses the fierce and resilient spirit of the city of Binghamton.

Merchandise with the Marvel logo will go on sale at the team store inside Mirabito Stadium on November 18th at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
binghamtonhomepage.com

VOTE: Best burger in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We saw last week how passionate many of you are about Binghamton-area food. A lot of different restaurants were mentioned in the comments on Facebook, so we wanted to give our readers, not TripAdvisor, the chance to pick their favorite burger joint. We expanded the...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Horse#Milb#The Rumble Ponies#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
binghamtonhomepage.com

Binghamton’s Italian Street Festival

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Italian Festival goes hand-in-hand with the parade, as hundreds of people filled Water Street in front of Boscov’s. The parade showcased local Italian American organizations, leaders, and classic cars. There were several faith organizations at the festival selling Italian delicacies such as meatball...
BINGHAMTON, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego’s farm winery is an all season get-away

Tucked away off Route 96 in Owego, N.Y., and nestled amongst beautiful dense trees in a park-like setting is Glen Park Vineyards, a farm winery. A stop along the Tioga Beverage Trail, the winery is located at 633 Allen Glen Rd. The business first opened its doors in 2014. New...
OWEGO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Annual ghost walk tour at Woodlawn cemetery

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – For 16 years, the annual ghost walk has been a big part of the Elmira community. People of all ages come to the Woodlawn cemetery to enjoy a walking tour of four grave sites. The tour gives them a great deal of historic information about some of the residents who lived […]
ELMIRA, NY
WKTV

Petit Larceny arrest in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested homeless, Jesse Sklenarik, 31, of Oneonta for the misdemeanor of Attempted Petit Larceny on Friday, Oct. 7. When troopers arrived on scene at Certified Auto in the town of Oneonta, an employee was found holding down Sklenarik after the employee observed Sklenarik allegedly attempting to cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle on their property.
ONEONTA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy