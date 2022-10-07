Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Six Places to See Autumn Colors Around Prescott Valley
Fall has officially begun and in Prescott Valley and the surrounding areas Autumn colors have already begun to appear. With falling temperatures, trees will begin showing off their brilliant colors in that short magical period of time. Where are the best places to see all the beauty mother nature has...
theprescotttimes.com
CAFMA INVITES PUBLIC TO MEMORIAL SERVICE AND CANDLELIGHT VIGIL
CAFMA INVITES PUBLIC TO MEMORIAL SERVICE AND CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN. The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in both a candlelight vigil and a celebration of life for Captain Zach Fields who passed away on Oct. 2nd. The candlelight vigil will...
theprescotttimes.com
ARIZONA AGRIBUSINESS AND EQUINE CENTER TO HOST MOCK ACCIDENT EVENT
ARIZONA AGRIBUSINESS AND EQUINE CENTER TO HOST MOCK ACCIDENT EVENT. Between Monday, October 31, 2022, and Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Arizona Agribusiness and Equine Center (AAEC), a charter high school in Prescott Valley, will be partnering with the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to host a mock car accident scene to showcase the dangers of being under the influence of alcohol/drugs and operating a motor vehicle.
theprescotttimes.com
Town of Prescott Valley receives United Way Top Donor Award
Town of Prescott Valley receives United Way Top Donor Award. The Town of Prescott in September received a Top Donor Award from United Way of Yavapai County. For the past three years, Town employees have donated to the annual campaign, raising an average of $11,767 each year. The Town will...
prescottenews.com
Christmas tree permits available online through Recreation.gov starting October 13th
Christmas tree permits for the Prescott National Forest will be available for purchase starting on October 13, 2022. This season 700 permits will be available to purchase online through Recreation.gov. Details about designated cutting areas, dates and types of trees that may be cut may be found here – Prescott National Forest Christmas Tree Permit in Arizona – Recreation.gov.
Free firewood available on Coconino NF, northwest of Flagstaff
Verde Valley News – Free firewood is available to permitted individuals on two new areas of the Coconino National Forest’s Flagstaff Ranger District. The A-1 area is located off Interstate 40 west. It can be accessed by taking the A-1 mountain exit. Follow the road for half a mile, turn left onto Forest Road 518, [...] This post Free firewood available on Coconino NF, northwest of Flagstaff originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SignalsAZ
Tips on Skunks from Prescott Valley Animal Control
Skunks are a common sight here in Prescott Valley and these animals are mostly nocturnal by nature. Even though skunks are extremely cute and shy, having skunks around your home can present health and safety risks. Aside from being sprayed with their noxious musk, skunks are known carriers of rabies...
theprescotttimes.com
Your Prescott Mayor Update October 10, 2022
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. The City of Prescott hosted a series of four open house public meetings to share information about the proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay District. Many people attended and were able to get the answers to their questions and concerns. The next step in the process is the Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing, which will be continued this Thursday, October 13th at 9 AM. The meeting takes place at the City Council Chambers.
3 GCU students dead after 4-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-17
NEW RIVER, Ariz. — Multiple college students are dead following a fatal 4-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-17 Monday morning, officials said. The northbound highway has reopened as of 11:26 a.m., according to ADOT. DPS says that the crash was reported around 3:51 a.m. at milepost 236 near Table Mesa...
prescottenews.com
“We Vape We Vote” Rally in Prescott Valley on Saturday, October 8th
The We Vape We Vote national bus tour will hold a rally in Prescott Valley. The event will feature Grover Norquist, President of Americans for Tax Reform (ATR) and Amanda Wheeler, President of the American Vapor Manufacturers Association (AVM) . The Tour is a partnership between ATR, AVM, and the Consumer Advocates for Smoke-free Alternatives Association (CASAA).
AZFamily
Prescott Valley man injured in crash that left Kansas sheriff’s deputy dead
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (3TV/CBS 5/KWCH/Gray News) — An on-duty Kansas sheriff’s deputy was killed late last week in a crash involving an SUV driven by a man from Prescott Valley. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter was killed in the crash that happened around...
theprescotttimes.com
YCSO Seek’s Public Help On Missing Juvenile
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating Mercedes Acosta. Mercedes ran away from the area of Don Carlos in Prescott Valley at around 7pm on October 9, 2022. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey sweatpants, and flip flops. Please contact Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office or Yavapai Silent Witness if you have any information on the whereabouts.
F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins
A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
12news.com
Monday's storms destroyed a Denny's sign, and 3 cars parked beneath it
WILLIAMS, Arizona — Mother nature kicked up quite a bit of weather activity Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through a northern Arizona community. At least 10 homes were damaged by the twister that formed north of Williams, shutting down parts of state road 64...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Burglary Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two auto burglary suspects. On October 5, 2022, between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM, two males committed two separate auto burglaries in the parking lot of Mountain Valley Park located at 8600 E. Nace Lane in Prescott Valley.
AZFamily
NB I-17 reopens near New River after wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead, 4 others seriously hurt
NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash involving three vehicles has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 on the north end of the Valley early Monday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved a wrong-way driver. That alleged wrong-way crash survived the crash and was being treated at an area hospital. And troopers later confirmed that two people in one of the other vehicles died. Three others were transported to an area hospital. Investigators are still working on learning if impairment was a factor in the crash.
theprescotttimes.com
Do You Need A Great Dentist?
A New England native, Dr. Jason A. Curtis earned a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Arizona in 1996, then graduated from the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in 2001. For over 20 years, Dr. Curtis has been passionate about the art of dentistry and patient-centered care...
theprescotttimes.com
The Astonishing Toni Tennille
Pop Legend Toni Tennille Plays Dolly at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. A beloved musical legend comes out of retirement to play an iconic theatre role, spreading the thrill of romance and the joy of living “before the parade passes by.” Be there when Grammy-winner Toni Tennille stars in “Hello, Dolly!” November 3-20, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott, Arizona.
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Now Suspect Identified In Homicide
BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA (September 23, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the Black Canyon City Family Dollar store where reports that a man had been shot and involved in a single vehicle collision on Old Black Canyon Highway had taken place.
