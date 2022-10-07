NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash involving three vehicles has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 on the north end of the Valley early Monday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved a wrong-way driver. That alleged wrong-way crash survived the crash and was being treated at an area hospital. And troopers later confirmed that two people in one of the other vehicles died. Three others were transported to an area hospital. Investigators are still working on learning if impairment was a factor in the crash.

NEW RIVER, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO