War hero turned local business owner opens doors to Dog Tag Cafe at Crossroads Mall

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Crossroads Mall has been unwavering as of late in its acquisition of local ventures, providing storefront foundations for businesses which stand to collectively serve as the backbone of the local community.

The latest addition to the Mount Hope location is the Dog Tag Cafe, for which a ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.

The Dog Tag Cafe is owned by Charles and Jennifer Stewart. Charles was a combat medic assigned to the 3rd Armored Cavalry out of Ft Carson Colorado when deployed to Iraq.

After being in the country for some time, Charles was part of an 11 soldier traffic control point outside of Fallujah where the post began to take fire.

While giving aid to another soldier, Charles sustained a gunshot wound, and was subsequently awarded an AARCOM with Valor and a Purple Heart.

Thursday’s ceremony got underway with a prayer from Curtis Chapman of the VA, and the ceremony was joined by a local marine staff sergeant, as well as Kyle Saunders, who spoke on behalf of United States Congresswoman Carol Miller.

“I was so thrilled to hear about this grand opening today and deeply regret not being able to join you all,” read prepared remarks from Congresswoman Miller.

“I’m always excited to hear of new local business ventures in Southern West Virginia, because I know what it’s like to run a small business. I know how important they are to our communities, and I always fight to make our business climate as accessible and as friendly as possible.”

Congresswoman Miller went on to commend the owners for their devotion to this country, and Charles for his acts of bravery overseas.

“What I’m particularly proud of today, however, is not just a new business opening, but the epitome of patriotism and service that are the owners, Charles and Jennifer Stewart. I am so grateful to [Charles’] service to this country, and I am so excited to see the Dog Tag Cafe flourish.”

Ben Spurlock also appeared on behalf of United States Senator Joe Manchin, along with US Veteran and State Director Mara Boggs, who revealed that the Senator had a flag flown over the United States Capitol in Stewart’s honor, which was then presented.

“Thank you everybody for coming out, thank you all for the support that we’ve gotten from the community,” said Stewart, addressing those in attendance following the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon.

“We’re truly grateful for all of the support and the generosity that everybody here has shown.”

Stewart went on to express appreciation for the Crossroads Mall, the local VA, and the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.

The Dog Tag Cafe is now open and offers an expansive variety of delicious dishes, including sandwiches, coffee, soups, ice cream, and much more.

Friday is Cheeseburger day at the eatery, and guests can get their burger served on a regular bun or, for those feeling a little adventurous, on a donut.

Additional LOOTPRESS coverage of Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce events can be found here.