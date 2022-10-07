Read full article on original website
Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners | ALDS schedule
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will start their playoff run on Tuesday. The first two games of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners will be afternoon games at Minute Maid Park. Game 1: The first game of the ALDS will begin at 2:37 p.m. The team...
ALDS schedule, dates, venues: When Mariners-Astros playoff series will begin
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners' historic season will continue. After an improbable comeback to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night at Rogers Centre, the Mariners advanced to the American League Division Series. Their opponent will be the division rival Houston Astros, the No. 2 seed in the...
Guardians expect rowdy Bronx fans for Yankees playoff matchup
Yankee Stadium will be hosting its first postseason game since 2019.
Jose Altuve speaks out on Astros future ahead of ALDS
The Houston Astros will start their postseason journey on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Ahead of the clash, Jose Altuve spoke on his time with the Astros and what’s in store for him in the future. The star second baseman got real on his tenure in Houston and admitted that the city has become his second home. Via Mark Berman, Altuve revealed he’d like to play the rest of his career for the organization.
Click2Houston.com
Astros’ first two ALDS games get times set
GAME 1 - Tuesday, October 11 - 2:37 PM Central - TBS - Minute Maid Park. GAME 2 - Thursday, October 13 - 2:37 PM Central - TBS - Minute Maid Park. GAME 3 - Saturday, October 15 - TBD - TBS - T-Mobile Park. GAME 4 (if necessary) -...
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Karniel Pratt & Michael Horrell
We’re reviewing all 316 players to appear at any level for Houston in 2022. Karniel Pratt is a five-foot-10, 170 lb. right-handed outfielder from St. Peters, Saint Martin. Born on January 3, 2005, he signed his first professional contract with the Astros on June 1. Three days later, he was assigned to the DSL Astros Blue.
Chronicle
Mariners and Astros Don't Like Each Other; Now They'll Play for a Spot in the ALCS
TORONTO — After colorfully lauding his Mariners for their resiliency and their ability to rally from a seven-run deficit in Saturday's preposterous 10-9 win over the Blue Jays, and just before Champagne would explode all over the visitors' clubhouse of the Rogers Centre to celebrate a wild-card series victory, manager Scott Servais briefly mentioned the road ahead.
iheart.com
We Know the Potential Start Times of Games 1&2 of the Astros/Mariners ALDS
Like always, the Astros are going to get stuck playing day games in the ALDS. Here are the potential start times based on how things play out tonight with the Mets and Padres. Check out the Crawford Box-Cast, brought to you by Karbach Brewing for our preview of the ALDS.
The Crawfish Boxes
Wild Card Open Thread: Game Three
The Mets host the Padres for the third time in their best-of-three set. Two teams enter, one team leaves.
Giants hire former Astros assistant general manager
It's not Aaron Judge but the San Francisco Giants have a new addition to the organization. The team hired Houston Astros assistant general manager Pete Putila as the club's new general manager, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi announced Monday night. "We've prioritized player development up to and including the major leagues, and Pete's experience and thought leadership in this space will be a tremendous asset as we continue to...
KHOU
Mariners come back in Game 2 to eliminate Toronto, will face Astros in ALDS
TORONTO, ON — The Astros now know who they'll face in the American League Division Series, which begins Tuesday in Houston. The Seattle Mariners, who won Game 1 of their wildcard series with Toronto, came back to beat Toronto in Game 2 to sweep the series and will now face the Astros in the American League Division Series.
ESPN
Giants hire Astros' Pete Putila as new general manager to replace Scott Harris
SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants have hired Houston assistant general manager Pete Putila as their new GM. President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi announced Monday night that Putila will replace Scott Harris, who was hired as GM for the Detroit Tigers last month. "Pete has a stellar reputation...
Mariners-Astros position-by-position breakdown
The Mariners did more than just break their decades-long postseason drought, because as sweet as it was to say they “got there,” it would have been more than a little bittersweet to have done so and not play a single home game (as would have happened if they’d lost to the Blue Jays in the Wild Card Series). But thanks to one of the most stunning comebacks in playoff history in Game 2 in Toronto on Saturday, Seattle moved on. They have to start in Houston, sure. But there will be at least one home playoff game at T-Mobile Park. It promises to be an incredible environment.
Click2Houston.com
Source: Texans signing K.C. McDermott to practice squad
HOUSTON – The Texans are signing offensive lineman K.C. McDermott to their practice squad following a successful workout, according to a league source. McDermott, 26, a 6′5″, 306-pound former Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants played, worked out for the Texans on Monday. McDermott went undrafted out...
The Crawfish Boxes
The Second Half Of The Lineup Has Concerns
As I wrote last week, if the Astros finish the postseason by hoisting their second title, it will likely be due to the success of their arms. There arguably isn't a pitching staff as deep as Houston's in 2022. Whether that reputation means anything in October is left to be seen as a short series can wreak havoc on pre-conceived notions about a club with triple-digit win totals. Don't look any further than the Mets-Padres series last weekend.
The Crawfish Boxes
Your must-read Justin Verlander guide before the ALDS opener
It’s a fact: Justin Verlander is going to be the Astros’ starter to kick off the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. After not pitching in the postseason since the 2019 World Series, the Cy Young award frontrunner has his first big challenge days after completing a regular season for the ages at the age of 39.
