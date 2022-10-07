Read full article on original website
nbcsportsedge.com
MNF Week 5 Preview, Soaring Stock; NBA Outlook
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas look at the MNF matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5) Bet the Edge discusses why they believe both "New York" teams - the Giants and Jets - are seeing their stock soar right now. Brad likes what the Giants are doing and thinks it's not a bad proposition to sprinkle their NFC East odds (+1200) with them sitting at 4-1. Jay, meanwhile, is looking at Gang Green with a longshot to make the playoffs (+800). Citing a couple of his favorite futures tickets with Sauce Gardner DROY (+600) and Breece Hall OROY (+500), he believes the Jets are a lot more entertaining than expected, and could give teams a run for their money. The duo breaks down why they believe the Chiefs will once again vanquish the Raiders with margin acknowledging the unstoppable Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce connection that has caused this Vegas defense a lot of headaches over the years.
nbcsportsedge.com
College Football Week 7 Opening Line Big Movers
UTSA (-33) at FIU - Opened at -27.5. It's not hard to figure out why this spread spiked shortly after open, as FIU has been objectively terrible this season. Their two wins have come in the form of a 38-37 OT survival against FCS mid-carder Bryant before beating another FBS basement-dwelling program in New Mexico State 21-7. When facing any other team with a pulse, FIU has been thoroughly dominated, losing 44-12 to Texas State, 73-0 to WKU and 33-12 to Connecticut. Against UConn they actually weren't as bad as the score indicated, with the Panthers actually outgaining them 409-to-402 total yards while rushing for 6.7 YPC, but were done in by three turnovers. The Roadrunners have a potent offense that is averaging 8.2 yards per pass (33rd), a 51% success rate (18th) and ranks 23rd in explosiveness. They're riding a three game win streak and coming off a tough 31-28 victory over a WKU team that hung 73 points on FIU without allowing a point. The problem with UTSA is they have allowed at least 20 points in every game this season, including 24 against FCS opponent Texas Southern, with their biggest win differential this season being 28 points. Can FIU move the ball enough to cover the 33 points against a porous UTSA D that is actually allowing more yards than the Panthers (447 YPG) while scoring just 4.3 more points per game than they are allowing? I like this bet for UTSA at -27.5, but I cannot play this at it's current -33.5 mark given how bad their defense is.
nbcsportsedge.com
32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 5
nbcsportsedge.com
How to be the Wednesday Matchup between Marshall and Louisiana
nbcsportsedge.com
Running it back on the TNF total between the Commanders and Bears
Jaguars sign G Miller, DL Peters to replace Bartch, Chaisson
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed guard John Miller and promoted defensive tackle Corey Peters from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday. Miller fills left guard Ben Bartch’s roster spot. Bartch was placed on injured reserve with a dislocated left knee, and coach Doug Pederson said he’s done for the season. Bartch is the first starter Jacksonville (2-3) has lost to a season-ending injury in 2022. Peters fills reserve outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson’s roster spot. Chaisson was put on short-term IR with a sprained left knee and is expected to return next month. Miller was drafted in the third round in 2015 by Buffalo. He has started 84 games with the Bills (2015-18), Cincinnati (2019) and Carolina (2020-21). Pederson said veteran Tyler Shatley, the most tenured player on Jacksonville’s roster, will start at Indianapolis on Sunday. Peters has played in 153 games over his 12-year career, including 11 starts for Arizona last season. He has 319 tackles, 19 sacks and 10 pass breakups.
nbcsportsedge.com
NHL Projections and Bets for October 11
The NHL season officially kicked off last week with a couple of games in Prague, but the season truly gets underway this evening, with two games set to take place here in North America. Below you will find my projections for the two games as well as any wagers worth...
NHL・
nbcsportsedge.com
Why to fade the Temple Owls in the 1H at The Bounce House
Temple at UCF (-23.5): O/U 46.0. One of my favorite teams of this year is back on a Thursday and I can't wait. UCF hosts Temple at The Bounce House and all signs, including the spread, point to a smackdown. The Bounce House is a difficult place to play and...
nbcsportsedge.com
Week 6 Preview, DPOY Race; NBA Win Totals
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas look at the highest-leverage game of the 2022 NFL season when the Buffalo Bills (-3) take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, as well as the DPOY market, and NBA Win totals for the upcoming season.
NBA・
nbcsportsedge.com
LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 5 MILLY WINNING ROSTER
nbcsportsedge.com
Getting Defensive: Week 6
nbcsportsedge.com
Aaron Rodgers is 12-0 ATS and on the ML following a loss, Go Pack Go!
nbcsportsedge.com
Kenneth Walker's situation could not have unfolded better
nbcsportsedge.com
Waiver Wire Week 6: Ken Walker, George Pickens, And More
