Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Humid conditions persist with more possible thunderstorms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect humid conditions with periods of heavy rainfall through at least Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorm are possible, especially during afternoon hours. A front will move into the state Friday and Saturday, then stall out and dissipate over the central or eastern islands Sunday into early next week. This front will drive a return of moderate trade winds and more typical trade wind weather with lower humidity levels. At this time, there is still a bit of uncertainty regarding how showery it will be for the weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Humid conditions and light winds persist; increased rainfall expected to move in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Humid conditions and light winds will continue through much of the week. Clouds and showers will favor island interior sections of the island during the afternoons. More widespread rainfall is expected Tuesday through Thursday as a front develops near the western end of the state and slowly...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Light winds with scattered showers move over the state, thunderstorms possible
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light wind conditions can be expected during the next several days as a front remains over the western half of the state. A humid wetter weather pattern is shaping up for the next few days, with the potential for a few thunderstorms at times as well. A...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 11, 2022
More showers on the way as a disturbance nears the state. Warm and humid with more widespread showers on the way. Humid conditions and light winds are expected for much of the week, with more rain possible Tuesday through Thursday. Light winds ahead of a spell of wet weather. Updated:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
Warm and humid with more widespread showers on the way
Widespread showers are expected for the Tuesday-Thursday time period. Tracking big changes Sunday into next week as more pop up showers develop. Showers will kick up on the radar as light winds take over. Hawaii News Now JR - Weather. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:17 PM HST. |. Expect...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jennifer Robbins. Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:31 PM HST. |. More sporadic showers...
How Hawaii is preparing for possible Mauna Loa eruption
Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is stirring, with now daily updates coming from the volcano observatory due to much more frequent earthquake activity there lately. Talmadge Magno is the Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator and joins the KHON2 News at 7 on KHII to talk about how the county is preparing for a possible […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 11, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. After 2 years without a strategic plan, BOE seeks input on Hawaii public schools. Updated: 3 hours ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bigislandnow.com
Brown water advisory issued for Hilo Bay and Hāmākua Coast
The state Department of Health has issued a brown water advisory for Hilo Bay and along the Hāmākua Coast on the Big Island. Recent rain resulted in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and stormwater runoff because of possible...
The dangers flood water pose for Hawaii residents
Fall is the start to rainy season in Hawaii which means flooded roadways, downed power lines and trees can all happen in the next few months.
Hawaii beach park closures to last up to 8 months
There will be a community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the Laʻaloa Beach Park parking lot.
mauinow.com
Multiple ocean rescues at Nāpili Bay, Drowning reported at Kapalua Bay
Ocean Safety personnel and Fire crews responded to multiple emergency calls in the areas of Kapalua Bay and Nāpili Bay at around 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. According to department reports, multiple swimmers were rescued approximately 300 yards from shore at Nāpili Bay following reports that they were in distress. One adult female was assessed on shore and did not require transport to the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Aiona and Green differ on 2 major unfinished projects: Aloha Stadium and Honolulu rail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has thrown the stadium redevelopment a curve by turning against the idea of having a partnership with private developers of an adjoining entertainment district. But the men out to replace him have other ideas. Supporters of the public-private partnership say it will provide both...
LIST: Best breakfast spots on Oahu’s North Shore
Popular breakfast, lunch and brunch dishes in Hawaii are loco mocos, spam fried rice, kalua pork breakfast sliders, salmon benedicts, fresh fruit and banana pancakes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Visitors may soon have to pay for parking at popular beach parks on Maui
After decades of erosion, city is trimming and removing trees at one of the nations top ranked beaches. Law enforcement sources confirm fentanyl is suspected in another death on Oahu. It’s the second in less than a week. In race for governor, candidates play up differences on climate change,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 HECO workers injured after being shocked while working on underground power line
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Hawaiian Electric workers were seriously injured after being shocked while working on an underground power line on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officials said the incident happened at the intersection of Pensacola and Kamaile streets around 8:30 a.m. HECO said there was an arc flash — which...
bigislandvideonews.com
Plant, Thought To Be Extinct In The Wild, Found And Propagated
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Delissea argutidentata was last seen in the area in the early 1970s. The last known wild plant, found in Puʻu Waʻawaʻa, died in 2002. (BIVN) – Three organizations on Monday announced the discovery, and successful propagation, of a Hawaiian plant thought to be extinct in the wild.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Connecticut man dies after being pulled from waters off Kapalua Bay
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man visiting from Connecticut has died after being pulled from waters off Maui, officials said. The Maui Fire Department said the incident happened in the area of Kapalua Bay around 10 a.m. Monday. Officials said an Ocean Safety officer brought the 49-year-old visitor to shore after...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii stunt car driver competes in thousand-mile, all-female race through desert
Law enforcement sources confirm fentanyl is suspected in another death on Oahu. It’s the second in less than a week. In race for governor, candidates play up differences on climate change, housing plans. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In a new series this week, Hawaii News Now tackles two...
Man Spends Almost Three Months Kayaking 2,000 Miles From California to Hawaii
A man in California started a more than 2,000-mile journey to Hawaii on June 21, 2022. After 91 days and 9 hours, he made it from Monterey, California to Hilo, Hawaii. He was deeply tanned, with a full beard and muscular arms, because he made the trip solely in a kayak.
Comments / 0