Hawaii State

Forecast: Humid conditions persist with more possible thunderstorms

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect humid conditions with periods of heavy rainfall through at least Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorm are possible, especially during afternoon hours. A front will move into the state Friday and Saturday, then stall out and dissipate over the central or eastern islands Sunday into early next week. This front will drive a return of moderate trade winds and more typical trade wind weather with lower humidity levels. At this time, there is still a bit of uncertainty regarding how showery it will be for the weekend.
How Hawaii is preparing for possible Mauna Loa eruption

Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is stirring, with now daily updates coming from the volcano observatory due to much more frequent earthquake activity there lately. Talmadge Magno is the Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator and joins the KHON2 News at 7 on KHII to talk about how the county is preparing for a possible […]
Brown water advisory issued for Hilo Bay and Hāmākua Coast

The state Department of Health has issued a brown water advisory for Hilo Bay and along the Hāmākua Coast on the Big Island. Recent rain resulted in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and stormwater runoff because of possible...
Multiple ocean rescues at Nāpili Bay, Drowning reported at Kapalua Bay

Ocean Safety personnel and Fire crews responded to multiple emergency calls in the areas of Kapalua Bay and Nāpili Bay at around 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. According to department reports, multiple swimmers were rescued approximately 300 yards from shore at Nāpili Bay following reports that they were in distress. One adult female was assessed on shore and did not require transport to the hospital.
Plant, Thought To Be Extinct In The Wild, Found And Propagated

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Delissea argutidentata was last seen in the area in the early 1970s. The last known wild plant, found in Puʻu Waʻawaʻa, died in 2002. (BIVN) – Three organizations on Monday announced the discovery, and successful propagation, of a Hawaiian plant thought to be extinct in the wild.
Connecticut man dies after being pulled from waters off Kapalua Bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man visiting from Connecticut has died after being pulled from waters off Maui, officials said. The Maui Fire Department said the incident happened in the area of Kapalua Bay around 10 a.m. Monday. Officials said an Ocean Safety officer brought the 49-year-old visitor to shore after...
